Betis vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Betis against Real Madrid on TV and online in the United Kingdom.

Real Madrid will take on Betis in a La Liga encounter on Sunday at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

The hosts have not won any of their last five games against Real Madrid in La Liga, all five since Manuel Pellegrini's arrival on the bench, alternating between defeat and a draw each time (D2 L3).

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have won five of their last six visits to Real Betis in La Liga (L1), including a 6-1 triumph in October 2016, one of just three games in which Betis have conceded six home goals in their top-flight history.

They are trailing by seven points to leaders Barcelona and only a win would help their cause.

On the other hand, Betis head into this fixture on the back of a thrilling 3-2 victory over Elche.

They have won three successive league games and are breathing down the shoulders of Atletico Madrid for a Champions League spot.

If they are able to stage an upset on Sunday they will leapfrog Simeone's men on the table, given the Rojiblancos go down to Sevilla.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK as well as how to stream live online.

Betis vs Real Madrid: Date & kick-off time

Game: Betis vs Real Madrid Date: March 5, 2023 Kick-off: 8:00 pm GMT Venue: Estadio Benito Villamarin

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

How to watch Betis vs Real Madrid on TV & live stream online

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be telecast on Viaplay Sports 1 and it can be streamed via LaLiga TV.

Country TV channel Live stream UK Viaplay Sports 1 La Liga TV, Via Play UK

Check out GOAL's Football on UK TV guide Betis squad & team news Betis will miss their talisman Nabil Fekir with a knee injury, while Sergio Canales, Paul Akouokou, Rui Silva, Edgar Gonzalez and Juan Cruz are also injured. However, Guido Rodriguez will be available after serving his suspension. Betis possible XI: Bravo; Ruibal, Pezzella, Felipe, Miranda; Carvalho, Rodriguez; Henrique, Perez, Juanmi; Iglesias Position Players Goalkeepers Silva, Martin, Bravo. Defenders Felipe, Pezzella, Ruiz, Abner, Miranda, Ruibal, Sabaly, Montoya. Midfielders Rodriguez, Carvalho, Guardado. Forwards Juanmi, Sanchez, Henrique, Iglesias, Jose, Perez. Real Madrid squad & team news

Real Madrid will be without Ferland Mendy and David Alaba with injuries while Luka Modric is suspended. The rest of the squad is fit for selection.

Real Madrid Possible XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho; Ceballos, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius