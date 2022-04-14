We independently choose all products featured on our site. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

With so many options for women's trainers, and with new releases every week, it can be challenging to know where to start when finding the perfect pair. But, there's one thing for sure: there's a pair of trainers out there for everyone.

Whether it's style and pizzazz you want with the best colourway, or the perfect pair of running shoes to take your daily run to the next level, we've rounded up the best options currently available.

Here are the best women's trainers you can buy.

Best new release: Nike Kyrie Infinity

These hot pink basketball shoes are from the latest drop of the Kyrie Irving collection, named after the Brooklyn Nets player. The shoes have an updated 3-layer cushioning system with dynamic internal bands. The bands have laces fed into them for a tight and snug fit.

Get them from Nike for £114.95

Best budget: Puma Graviton

The Puma Graviton are an affordable option if you have a small budget but one that doesn't skimp on style or comfort. The trainer's style is inspired by running shoes, with a lightweight sole and soft foam sock liner for support. Six colourways give you plenty of room to choose the perfect one for you.

Get them from Puma for £29.00

Best for style: Nike Air Max Dawn

The Nike Air Max Dawn's ooze style with a synthetic suede and textile material blend. It gives the shoes a retro feel, with the casual running shoe style and swagger. It's available in four colourways, but the watermelon theme of pink and green tones is the most stylish option.

Get them from Footlocker for £104.95

Best colourway: Nike React Vision

These Nike React Vision trainers come in the most delicious grape purple colourway. The minimalist design is done so well by the bright pops of various shades of mauve. The intricate outline of the swoosh with abstract patterning on the outsole and upper works perfectly with the colourway.

Get them from Footlocker for £114.99

Best monochrome look: Adidas Original's Forum Bold

The Adidas Original Forum's are bold but the perfect trainers for a minimalist looking for a monochromatic look. The white trainers with black detailing make for great everyday out and about trainers. Just don't wear them on the grass.

Get them from JD Sports for £85.00

Best chunky look: Puma Mayze Triplex

Puma themselves admit that the chunky bottom that the Mayze Triplex trainers sit on embodies attitude. Luxurious leather makes the upper, which has a retro swoop of three neutral block colours on the white trainer. But, it's the stacked and textured rubber sole that makes it a solid choice for the chunky shoe look.

Get them from Puma for £80.00

Best 3D print: Adidas 4D FWD

3D printing could be footwear's future, and Adidas have taken the leap forward with the latest technology when creating the 4D FWDs. The midsole is the main star, moving with your every step for a seamless walking experience. The upper is made from breathable knit, giving a snug fit.

Get them from Adidas for £170.00

Best designer: Balenciaga Triple Trainers

The Balenciaga Triple trainers in this cool blue colourway shout designer shoes. The contemporary sports trend is perfect for where streetwear fashion is currently at, especially with the layered outsole. You get the frills like extra laces, a dust bag and designer packaging for the price too.

Get them from Flannels for £519.00

Best for collectors: Disney ZX 8000 shoes

Adidas has teamed up with media giant Disney to create these Bambi trainers. The design pays homage to the classic spots on the deer's skin in a muted peachy brown colourway with soft pink detailing. This edition is a must if you love Disney movies and collect trainers.

Get it from Adidas for £100.00

Best for comfort: Nike Air VaporMax

These Nike VaporMax trainers, released in 2021, have been built explicitly for comfort. The sculpted collar is padded, and a tonal lace-up fastening will give you the ultimate support. Underfoot is where the magic happens, as Nike, for the first time, has a 1-piece air unit running through the entire length of the trainer.

Get them from JD Sports for £200.00

Best for running: Reebok Floatride Energy 4

Reebok's Floatride Energy running shoes will help you run with comfort. There is foam underfoot cushioning and a breathable upper to help your foot keep cool, whilst the outsole has a durable grip to last a long time. Available in four unique colourways, there's an option for everyone to fit in with their running attire.

Get them from Reebok for £75.00

Best for skateboarding: Skate Grosso Mid Shoes

These Grosso skateboarding shoes are named after the legendary American skateboarder Jeff Grosso and are designed to be durable. Reinforced underlays, upper and a repositioned Duracap mean you don't have to worry about them falling apart mid trick. The Forest Night deep khaki and black colourway is also a delight.

Get them from Vans for £75.00

Best for hiking: Adidas Terrex AX4

The sleek grey and bright pink colourway isn't the only good thing about the Adidas Terrex AX4. A dual-density design merges comfort and stability on these shoes. Meanwhile, the continental rubber outsole provides good traction on alpine terrain whilst the moulded sock liner supports your foot.

Get them from Adidas for £100.00

Best for basketball: Nike Air Zoom GT Jump

With its unique cushioning system, the Nike Air Zoom GT Jump basketball is one of the brand's most responsive shoes yet. The double-stacked Zoom Air works together with the lightweight, springy, and strong external jump frame.

Get them from Nike for £174.95

Best for casual wear: Chuck Taylor All Star

There's nothing that says casual like a pair of Converse. The floral embroidery adds a cheerful touch to the shoes and is perfect leading up to spring and summer. The simple design with a black and white colourway will blend into any outfit.

Get them from Footasylum for £64.99

Best for sustainability: Adidas Ozweego Colex

If you're looking to help the planet but still have a cool pair of trainers in your collection, these are for you. Adidas have used 50% recycled materials content to build 20% of the upper on the Ozweego Colex trainers. These futuristic-looking trainers are available in three neutral shade colourways.

Get them from Footasylum for £89.99

Best vegan shoe: Superdry Vintage Vegan

Superdry has used contemporary materials to create a vegan version of their classic basketball trainer. The shoes have passed 172 checks to be certified by the Vegan Society. A padded ankle and ventilated toe cap make this animal-friendly shoe a comfortable pair.

Get them from Superdry for £74.99

