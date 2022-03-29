The best women's football boots under £50

We independently choose all products featured on our site. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Until recently, football boots were primarily marketed and made for men, which meant that women football players had to wear ill-fitting men's or even children's shoes to the pitch.

Women's bodies are different, and brands are starting to take the responsibility to create equipment, including football boots, just for them. Although this is not a universal change, there are now boots out there that are a women-specific fit – while recently released unisex boots are more accommodating to all players.

Luckily you don't have to break the bank to find the perfect pair of women's football boots to help improve your skills on the pitch. Brands like Adidas, Nike and Umbro now offer budget boots as part of their standard catalogue, meaning there's a perfect solution for everyone on every budget.

With that in mind, here are the best women's football boots for under £50 that you can get right now.

Best overall: Nike Mercurial Vapor 14

Surface suitable for: Multi-ground

The Nike Mercurial Vapor is a great boot if you're looking for a bit of everything, style, speed and something to enhance your skills - all wrapped in one. The cool blue colourway and bright orange studs are reminiscent of a sunny beach escape. The upper has been built to help you control the ball better and with a grippy texture to dribble and pass the ball with ease.

Get them from Nike for £49.95

Best for astroturf: Nike Tiempo Legend 9

Surface suitable for: Astroturf

Finding your footing on astroturf can be difficult, but luckily, the Nike Tiempo Legend's rubber sole helps you keep traction when coming up to speed. With a raised textured upper and soft foam pods to assist with crucial skills like dribbling and passing, these boots are also an excellent option for attackers. The colour touches feminist history with the purple interior and lime green sole - reminiscent of the suffragette's colours.

Get them from Nike for £44.95

Best for indoor courts: Adidas Top Sala

Surface suitable for: Indoor court

The Adidas Top Sala is an excellent boot if you enjoy playing football indoors. The rubber outsole is ideal for moving at speed, and the leather forefoot will ensure you won't scrape your shoe when making your best pass on the court. With these boots, you won't have sweaty feet as the mesh sides cool the interior and help make the boot breathable.

Get them from Adidas for £48.75

Best for comfort: Adidas X.4

Surface suitable for: Firm ground

There's nothing like an uncomfortable pair of boots when playing the beautiful game. Fortunately, the Adidas X.4 will make you feel secure with a lace fastening, while the flexible outsole means your foot won't feel trapped. The moulded studs make moving a breeze because of the excellent grip. The stylish lavender interior, blue stripes and vermillion red studs add a touch of vibrancy to the black boot.

Get them from Sports Direct for £35.00

Best for speed: Adidas Meteorite x Speedflow

Surface suitable for: Artificial turf

Even though these boots are labelled as junior, they do what it says on the tin. The grip texture on the outsole will get you up and running swiftly to beat the competition. The build is light for a weightless feel, and a lace fastening will also make you feel locked in.

Get them from JD Sports for £30.00

Best for skills: Puma Future Z 4.1

Surface suitable for: Firm ground

If you want to master those critical skills like Sam Kerr or Vivianne Miedema, the Puma Future Z 4.1 has been designed specifically to give you that agile movement on the ball. This is all thanks to the motion system outsole, allowing you to move more freely, especially at speed. The studs give you the traction you'll need to be steady on your feet. The orange and black colourway on this one is simple but classic.

Get them from Sports Direct for £45.99

Best for style: Puma Ultra 3.3

Surface suitable for: Firm ground

These boots ooze style with a trendy crimson red and peppermint blue colourway that will shine on the pitch. The textured grip control skin on the upper with white diamond detail and Puma logo on the front finish it all off. It's also a lightweight build that will help you gather maximum speed on and off the ball.

Get them from Puma for £49.00

Best colourway: Nike Phantom GT2 Club

Surface suitable for: Astroturf

This boot screams a summer sunset or that ombre cocktail you would have on holiday. Three tangerine shades meld together to create a genuinely stylish boot. If nothing else, this boot's double swoosh and vibrancy alone will make you star on the pitch.

Get them from Pro Direct Soccer for £50.00

