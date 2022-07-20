Stay connected to your music, podcasts or calls when on the go with the best wireless headphones for 2022

We independently choose all products featured on our site. We may earn a commission when you purchase something through the links provided.

Whether you're finally ready to ditch the cords and go wire-free or looking to upgrade an old pair of wireless headphones, we've got you covered. The choices are infinite, with a wide variety of wire-free headphones available on the market, from over-ear to waterproof options.

All the best wireless headphones offer great features and are great for different things. From sport-specific to everyday use, the best wireless headphones for you will excel for their intended use.

GOAL takes a look at everything you need to know before you make your purchase and highlights the best wireless headphones for 2022 available to buy right now.

What to look for in the best wireless headphones:

When it comes to finding the best pair of wireless headphones for your lifestyle and their intended use, there are a number of points and specifications you should consider before you checkout:

Intended use - An essential factor is to consider what you'll be using your new wireless headphones for. If you're looking to wear them to the gym, you'll want to look for features like water or sweat resistance and a secure fit. For everyday headphones, you'll likely not need these extra features but could look out for active noise cancellation if you like to immerse yourself in the music.

- An essential factor is to consider what you'll be using your new wireless headphones for. If you're looking to wear them to the gym, you'll want to look for features like water or sweat resistance and a secure fit. For everyday headphones, you'll likely not need these extra features but could look out for active noise cancellation if you like to immerse yourself in the music. Battery Life - Battery life is important for everyone, but some lifestyles require a more significant battery life from one charge. If you're an avid traveller and jet-setter, long battery life will benefit you on long-haul flights. In-ear wireless headphones now commonly come with a charging case. These are great to look out for if you tend to be out for extended periods or away from power.

- Battery life is important for everyone, but some lifestyles require a more significant battery life from one charge. If you're an avid traveller and jet-setter, long battery life will benefit you on long-haul flights. In-ear wireless headphones now commonly come with a charging case. These are great to look out for if you tend to be out for extended periods or away from power. Connection type - Most wireless headphones connect easily with Bluetooth, which works for both iOS and Android users - if you're an Apple user, Apple's headphones offer fast pairing. Some wireless headphones will even provide an option to pair two devices simultaneously, which is great if you're someone with two phones or switch your listening from phone to laptop.

- Most wireless headphones connect easily with Bluetooth, which works for both iOS and Android users - if you're an Apple user, Apple's headphones offer fast pairing. Some wireless headphones will even provide an option to pair two devices simultaneously, which is great if you're someone with two phones or switch your listening from phone to laptop. Fit and comfort - Comfort is essential for all headphones, it's a personal preference whether you choose to go for over-ear or in-ear headphones, and the fit is important for both. If you're looking for all-day wear, over-ear headphones are usually the majority's go-to, but for sports, many prefer in-ear for a more secure fit. While the choices may be endless, if you're looking for the very best over-ear or in-ear wireless headphones, we've got them all in one place for you. Shop our selection of the best wireless headphones right here and ditch the wires for a hands-free, on-the-go connection no matter where you are.

Shop: The best over-ear wireless headphones

Apple Airpods Max

Amazon

Best over-ear wireless headphones for Apple users

If you're a fan of Apple products and looking for a great pair of everyday wireless headphones, the Apple Airpods Max are a solid choice. Boasting fast pairing with Apple products, 20-hour battery life and amazing active noise cancellation, these wireless headphones are best for an immersive sound experience.

Product specifications:

Battery life: 20 hours

Noise cancellation: Active noise cancellation

Connection Type: Bluetooth and fast pairing with Apple devices

Reasons to buy:

Active noise cancellation to immerse yourself in the music

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for a theatre-like sound that surrounds you

An exceptional fit with knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions

Get them from Amazon for £469.00

SONY WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones

SONY

Best over-ear wireless headphones for noise cancelling

If you're looking to block out the noise, whether that be at the gym or your busy morning commute, these Sony headphones feature industry-leading noise cancellation. Lightweight and finished with soft-fit leather, this pair of wireless over-ear headphones are ideal for extended wear.

Product Specifications:

Battery life: 30 hours

Noise cancellation: Active noise cancellation

Connection Type: Bluetooth, with the ability to pair two devices at the same time

Reasons to buy:

Incomparable noise cancelling with an Auto NC Optimizer

All-day comfort with a noiseless design

Quick access to your favourite music and speak-to-chat features

Get them from Selfridges for £379.00

BOSE Soundlink Wireless Headphones II

BOSE

Best over-ear wireless headphones for sound quality

Experience wireless freedom with the Bose Soundlink headphones. Engineered for exceptional sound, these wireless headphones ensure you never miss a beat with deep and immersive sound quality. Boasting exclusive technologies that deliver crisp and powerful sound at any volume, these headphones are a must for music lovers.

Product specifications:

Battery life: 15 hours

Noise cancellation: Active noise cancellation

Connection Type: Bluetooth, with the ability to seamlessly switch between two Bluetooth devices

Reasons to buy:

Incomparable performance and sound quality

Made from durable materials and boasts a comfortable fit

Controllable via the Bose Connect app for easy access to everything

Get them from BOSE for £199.95

adidas RPT-01 Sport On-Ear Headphones

adidas

Best over-ear wireless headphones for sport

Built to meet the demands of your workouts, the adidas sports headphones come fully equipped to withstand wherever your session takes you. Featuring a sweatproof design, simple controls and uncompromised wireless sound, you can move seamlessly from the gym to your commute, uninterrupted.

Product specifications:

Battery life: 40+ hours

Noise cancellation: Passive noise cancellation

Connection Type: Bluetooth

Reasons to buy:

Ergonomically designed with a versatile 360-degree swivel fit

Removable, washable knitted ear cushions and inner headband

Controllable and customizable via the adidas Headphones app

Get them from adidas Headphones for £79.00

Bang & Olufsen BEOPLAY PORTAL

Bang & Olufsen

Best over-ear wireless headphones for gaming

Whether it's for Playstation, Xbox, PC or mobile, all is fair game to the Beoplay Portal Elite gaming headset. Immerse yourself in the game and get closer to the world of FIFA 22 or Call Of Duty with an expertly tuned sound that ensures you never miss the next move.

Product specifications:

Battery life: 19 hours

Noise cancellation: Active noise cancellation

Connection Type: Bluetooth

Reasons to buy:

Immersive surround sound powered by Dolby Atmos technology

Lightweight and breathable, the Portal headphones are built for comfort and extended play

Customizable sound through the Bang & Olufsen app

Get them from Bang & Olufsen for £449.00

Shop: The best in-ear wireless headphones

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones

Amazon

Best in-ear wireless headphones for sport

Boasting over 8000 five-star reviews on Amazon, the Powerbeats Pro are the best high-performance workout headphones around at the moment. Totally wireless and built to keep you moving, the Powerbeats Pro design ensures a secure fit for uninterrupted workouts, and its sweat and water resistance helps you make it through whatever your day brings.

Product specifications:

Battery life: 9 hours

Noise cancellation: Passive noise cancellation and sound isolation

Connection Type: Bluetooth

Reasons to buy:

Reinforced design for sweat and water resistance during the toughest workouts

Adjustable and secure fit for lightweight comfort and stability

Adjust volume and track controls on each earbud and microphones for voice capability

Get them from Amazon for £189.00

BOSE QuietComfort Earbuds

BOSE

Best in-ear wireless headphones for noise cancelling

Boasting the world's most effective noise cancelling, the QuietComfort earbuds have been engineered to eliminate distractions and let your music take centre stage. With simple touch controls and a secure and comfortable fit, the Bose QuietComfort wireless headphones are great go-to buds wherever you go.

Product specifications:

Battery life: 6 hours on a single charge, plus another two full charges with the case

Noise cancellation: Active noise cancellation

Connection Type: Bluetooth

Reasons to buy:

Feature the worlds most effective noise cancelling and high-fidelity audio

Options for Quiet Mode as well as Aware Mode

Change volume, answer calls and switch modes with simple taps and swipes

Get them from BOSE for £204.95

Apple Airpods Pro

Amazon

Best in-ear wireless headphones for everyday

Let the reviews speak for themselves for this one. With over 100,000 five-star reviews on Amazon alone, Apple's Airpods Pro wireless headphones have made a name for themselves globally as the ideal everyday headphones.

Product specifications:

Battery life: 4.5 hours on one charge, plus over 24 hours with the case

Noise cancellation: Active noise cancellation

Connection Type: Bluetooth

Reasons to buy:

Active noise cancellation to immerse yourself in the music

Force sensor to easily control entertainment, answer and end calls and more

A customizable fit with three sizes of silicone tips

Get them from Amazon for £149.30

SONY WF-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones

SONY

Best in-ear wireless headphones for sound quality

For an exceptional listening experience, these Sony wireless headphones take leading noise cancelling and audio quality to the next level. Featuring exceptional audio performance and personalized smart features, these wireless headphones support Sony's High-Resolution Audio Wireless to give you dynamic sound.

Product specifications:

Battery life: 8 hours, plus an extra 16 hours with the case

Noise cancellation: Active noise cancellation

Connection Type: Bluetooth

Reasons to buy:

Exceptional sound quality and high-resolution audio without wires

Features adaptive sound control for the ideal listening experience

Superior call quality for hands-free calls on the go

Get them from Selfridges for £199.00

JBL Wave 300TWS

JBL

Best budget-friendly in-ear wireless headphones

Our top affordable option, these JBL in-ear wireless headphones offer up to 26 hours of combined playtime with a speed charge case. Ready for any action, the headphones are convenient and rain-resistant, so you can enjoy your music anytime - rain or shine.

Product specifications:

Battery life: 6 hours, plus an extra 20 hours with the case

Noise cancellation: Passive noise cancellation

Connection Type: Bluetooth

Reasons to buy:

Delivers JBL Deep Bass sound so you can feel the music

A comfortable and ergonomic fit with an open-ear design

Touch control and voice assistant supported

Get them from JBL for £39.99

Further reading