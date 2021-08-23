The best Umbro boots to buy right now: football boots for firm and soft ground plus astro turf

Looking for the prime footwear available right now? From high-end to budget picks, these are top options that Umbro has to offer

Umbro has been around forever - like for a really long time.

The company was founded in 1924 in a small parish in Chester and since then has grown to worldwide recognition. Umbro has made kits, boots and equipment for the top football teams and had a very special relationship with the England squad. Famous fans of Umbro boots include Portuguese defender Pepe and Newcastle’s own Alan Shearer.

When it comes to choosing football boots there are a lot of things to take into consideration. Mainly, which kind of pitch will you be playing on, if a pitch at all?

Football boots are divided into four main categories: firm ground, soft ground, indoor court/futsal and astroturf. We’ve broken these categories down, and have gone through Umbro’s entire collection to find the best football boots for any surface or budget.

FIRM GROUND BOOTS

Firm ground boots are the most popular type of boots sold, as they’re perfect for playing on well-maintained pitches in the summer which, let’s face it, is the time you want to play football the most. They are also suitable for deep winter when the grass has frozen over. They’re best in dry to slightly wet conditions and have blade-shaped studs.

The Velocita 5 Elite boots were built with attacking players in mind, with a design that aims to improve your speed with every feature. Many footballers in different positions, including Gianluigi Donnarumma, N’Golo Kante, Lorenzo Insigne, Timo Werner and Son Heung-min enjoy wearing laceless boots because it gives a cleaner surface to strike from.

It’s also just a lot easier to pull a laceless boot on and off which some might regard as a little time-saving life hack.

The Velocita 5 Elite boots have been designed with auxetic fabric which means when stretched it actually increases in size and gets thicker, that’s science used in body armour – definitely tough enough for your boots.

Get them from Umbro for £190.00

Werder Bremen defensive midfielder Christian Gross favours these Tocco boots. Tocco means "touch" in Italian, and these boots are focused on controlling the ball.

The stud positioning on the boot has been designed for maximum grip, and the D30 material used on the forefoot is perfect for absorbing impact – it’s used on motorcycle gear and industrial workwear so no incoming volley is too powerful for these boots.

These classic black and white leather football boots are reminiscent of the Speciali Umbro boots favoured by Alan Shearer.

Get them from Umbro for £50.00

SOFT GROUND BOOTS

Soft ground boots are designed for longer muddy grass which makes them ideal for playing in the wintertime. The way the studs are configured helps to get the maximum amount of traction which could come in handy living in a place as rainy as the United Kingdom. The studs are rounder and longer than their firm ground blade counterparts.

The Pebax powered outer sole claims to actually absorb energy and redistribute it, which sounds like something from a superhero movie.

The Pebax polymers are used in a lot of top sports shoes from big brands and are described as performance-enhancing, while the stud configuration on the bottom is designed for maximum traction in all directions.

Chilean striker Mauricio Pinilla, who infamously was “one centimetre from glory” at the 2014 World Cup, wore a version of the Velocita. This is a boot for those who want to run faster.

Get them from Umbro for £185.00

Whilst this Tocco Club boot has many of the same features as its firm ground counterpart, such as D30 fabric and stud positioning, it also has special IDRO-K leather from Italy which is water-resistant and can reduce the uptake of water by 75%.

Plus, the blue knitted collar is not just for show – it uses TPU heat-welded technology that keeps provide responsive support zones to make foot entry easier and keep stability strong. Throw in a 'wishbone' outsole designed to ensure the boot moves smoothly with your foot, this is a football boot designed for function.

Get them from Umbro for £115.00

INDOOR COURT/FUTSAL SHOES

Did you know that futsal actually provided the starting point for many of the most famously creative players of our time?

Ronaldo, Cristiano Ronaldo, Andres Iniesta, Neymar Jr, Phillip Coutinho, Ronaldinho and Lionel Messi all started their careers playing futsal. They speak fondly of their time as young players and attribute their speed, footwork and quick thinking to futsal.

Futsal shoes have to be flat and have special soles to make sure that they don’t leave a mark on the playing surface.

These Chaliera 2 Pros have the all-important non-marking outsole that is so important to futsal players and a full-grain leather front good for touch control. It has an EVA sole which is lighter and softer than rubber which helps you to be quick on your feet whilst providing cushioning and shock absorption.

The herringbone design on the base allows you to bend the shoe without damaging it and the pivot point marked ‘360 zone’ allows you to twist and turn with ease.

Get them from Umbro for £80.00

The upper part of these shoes is made from PU which is a synthetic leather alternative – useful for those who try and avoid wearing leather. This shoe is lightweight and breathable, perfect for all the hours playing futsal. It also features a non-marking sole and 360 pivot-zone to help improve your game.

The blue yellow and red colourway pays homage to the famous Barcelona players who played futsal before turning to 11-a-side football.

Get them from Umbro for £30.00

ASTRO TURF BOOTS

When it comes to astro turf you might have heard all sorts of numbers such as 2G, 3G, 4G and even 5G but at its core, astroturf is an artificial turf that replicates the qualities of a grass football pitch.

Because it’s artificial, you need special trainers or shoes that help you get a good grip on it – astroturf shoes tend to have many short rubber studs on the sole to make this easier.

The astro turf version of perhaps the most iconic Umbro boot, depending on who you ask, the Speciali. These black and white full-grain leather shoes will see you through training and matches on astro turf. The tongue is made from memory foam to aid comfort and help your shoe mould to your foot as well as the removable sock liner to take that feeling further.

Get them from Umbro for £65.00

The full studded version of the Medusae is the most popular of Umbro’s boots in professional leagues, being worn by Chicago Fire goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth and Huddersfield Town midfielder Jonathan Hogg. The Medusae 3 League astro turf edition comes in a sleek black design with removable sock liner for comfort and rubber studs configured for maximum agility.

Get them from Umbro for £28.00