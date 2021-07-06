The 7 best TVs for watching sport in 2021

Whether it's for watching football, tennis, rugby, or cricket, these are Goal's picks of the best TVs from Samsung, Panasonic, Sony, LG, and more

While there’s no substitute for watching sports amongst a crowd of fellow fans, experiencing football at home has never been better. And with football back in full swing, now is the perfect time to invest in your home set-up.

When buying the ideal television for viewing any sport, there’s a large list of things that need to be considered. From picture clarity, colour balance, fast motion handling, to overall size – this is one area where size does matter – finding the perfect TV can be a surprisingly time-consuming task. Luckily, we're here to help. With sports viewing in mind, we've done our research and rounded up the best televisions available today.

With all that in mind, here are our recommendations for the best TVs for watching football, tennis, rugby, cricket, boxing, and all other action-packed sports.

1. The best overall television: LG CX OLED





There’s a reason why, at the time of writing, this TV is sitting comfortably with a 5-star rating after nearly 300 reviews. Boasting a response speed that’s over one thousand times faster than LED TV, you'll never miss a nanosecond of sporting drama. This set-up is also blessed with LG's OLED self-lit pixel technology, allowing you to experience the deepest levels of black alongside the most vibrant of colours – you'll practically feel like you're right in the heart of the action. Simply put, this is one of the best TVs currently available.

Specifications:

Screen size: 55-inch

Display technology: OLED

Resolution: 4K

Refresh rate: 120Hz

Promising review: “This is the best TV I’ve had in years. Picture and sound quality are excellent, very slim build and love the fact that it changes it’s mode automatically to suit the program you’re watching (movie/sport)” – doubledee

Get it from Amazon for £1,129

2. The best mid-range television: Panasonic HX800





When it comes to mid-range TVs, this offering from Panasonic ticks all of the boxes. There's a wide range of sizes to choose from, although when it comes to sports, the larger the better. Panasonic’s patented Hollywood Cinema Experience Processor continually optimises picture quality by rapidly analysing the colour, contrast, and clarity of the content being watched, and although it was initially created with movie viewing in mind, the technology would vastly improve any sports viewing experience.

Specifications:

Screen size: 40-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch

Display technology: LCD

Resolution: 4K

Refresh rate: 60HZ

Promising review: “Love everything about this television: easy to set up, guides you through everything, great picture once you set it to your taste, the sound is good, oh, and the stand is superb. Would recommend.” – P. Dixon

Get it from Amazon for £466 - £892

3. The best budget television: Hisense A7100F

Being on a budget doesn't mean that you have to miss out on a top-quality television. While Hisense is still less known in comparison to other TV manufacturers, they’ve been quietly building up a loyal following over the last several years. With 4k resolution, HDR technology, and VIDAA U Smart TV access, the Hisense A7100F offers the type of features you’d expect from a unit that costs double the price. Helpfully, you also get a handy Sports Mode that perfectly adjusts your picture and audio settings for the perfect sports viewing experience with just one click of a button.

Specifications:

Screen size: 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 58-inch, 65-inch

Display technology: LED

Resolution: 4K

Refresh rate: 60Hz

Promising review: “Picture quality is brilliant. Very detailed and the 'dynamic' TV mode makes the colours really stand out. Really great considering the price.” – Oliver Barnett

Get it from Amazon for £324 - £599

4. The best screen size on a budget: Samsung TU8000





If you're after size on a budget, then this offering from Samsung might be exactly what you’re searching for. Seriously, where else could you find a top brand 75-inch television at under £1,000? If size isn’t currently what you’re in the market for, the TU800 has you covered, with the smallest unit coming in at just 43-inches. Whether you choose a big or small screen, you’re guaranteed to have a great sport viewing experience with Samsung's Crystal Processor upscaling everything you watch into stunning 4K.

Specifications:

Screen size: 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, 82-inch

Display technology: LCD

Resolution: 4K

Refresh rate: 60Hz

Promising review: “This is an excellent product for many reasons. I bought the 75-inch as a football lover. The picture and sound quality are great.” – Frances Wallace

Get it from Amazon for £469 - £1,399

5. The best looking television: Sony BRAVIA KDXH81





The Sony BRAVIA KDXH81 is a winning combination of great picture quality, fantastic value, and stunning aesthetics. There's no need to worry about blurriness interrupting your viewing, as Sony's Motionflow technology promises to keep all fast-paced action smooth and clear. On the Smart TV front, Sony gives you access to more than 5,000 apps – more than any of their competitors. As an added bonus, the TV's arresting design is sure to elevate any living room from an aesthetic stand point.

Specifications:

Screen size: 43-inch, 49-inch, 55-inch

Display technology: LED

Resolution: 4K

Refresh rate: 50Hz

Promising review: “With Sony, quality is expected and for my part, I was not disappointed. Easy to set up, attractive screen and no controls on view to distract your viewing, the picture quality is stunning with very clear, crisp vibrant colours, and true blacks and whites that make for excellent contrast.” – Veronica Clark

Get it from Amazon for £569 - £669

6. The best Ambilight television: Philips Ambilight OLED805





This TV by Philips gives you everything you'd expect from an OLED TV: awe-inspiring picture quality, unbeatable viewing angles, and super-fast response times. You can expect lifelike picture quality, making you feel like you're in the stadium yourself. However, the unique selling point of this TV is the Philips Ambilight feature, where "LEDs around the edge of the TV respond to the on-screen action and emit an immersive glow that's simply captivating." It's a whole new viewing experience.

Specifications:

Screen size: 55-inch, 65-inch

Display technology: OELD

Resolution: 4k

Refresh rate: 60Hz

Promising review: “The picture quality is amazing and the Ambilight makes watching TV a much better experience and less stressful on the eye. Love it.” – Sally

Get it from Amazon for £957 - £1,649

7. The best LED television: LG UP81

Another offering from LG, but this time from their LED range. While not as advanced as the CX OLED, this television still packs a lot of punch, especially given the generous price tag – the 43-inch model comes in at under £500. With 4K Ultra HD picture, you'll be able to see every blade of grass in super high definition. The system also boasts AI Sound, which will go a long way to adding to that big match feel. LG has recently introduced a new feature called Sports Alert, so you'll never miss when your favourite teams are playing.

Specifications:

Screen size: 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 70-inch, 75-inch

Display technology: LED

Resolution: 4K

Refresh rate: 60Hz

Promising review: “What an awesome picture, even on HD but it is stunning in 4K. Nature programs streamed in 4K make you feel you are there. Sound is excellent, lots of options & various options on picture quality.” – Peter Gough

Get it from Amazon for £499 - £1,299