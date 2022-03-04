The best shin pads for kids in 2022

All products featured on our site are independently chosen by us. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

When it comes to fixing up your kid for the new football season, they're always going to be more excited about getting their hands on a brand new jersey, or a stylish pair of boots than they will be on a set of shin pads.

But shin pads are one of the most crucial pieces of kit when it comes to making sure they're protected on the pitch. Children can be rough on the pitch, making the use of shin guards essential for cutting down on the prospect of injury.

We’ve put together the very best shin pads available today – and also answered some commonly asked questions to help ensure you buy the best possible pair depending on your needs.

The shin pads included in this article

Why do you need shin pads?

Simply put, without shin pads, a player increases their risk of injury. Sliding challenges and reckless lunges for the ball are not intended to hurt the opposition, but unfortunately, they can often lead to injuries on the pitch.

A nasty injury can put a child off playing the game in future - and while some may not want to wear the added bulk of guards, it could go a very long way to ensuring they are safeguarded for future performances.

What size shin pads do I need?

Shin guard sizes for children depend very much on where you buy them from - but traditionally, they are dictated by height above all else, rather than age.

Adidas, for example, sell small guards for kids between 3'3" and 3'10", and large for those between 4'7" - 5'2".

With that in mind, here are the best kids' shin guards that you can get right.

Best overall kids' shin pads: Adidas X Match

Adidas

If you're looking for something to provide all-around protection, then look no further than the X Match from Adidas - a top-of-the-line shin guard that will help insulate any child's shin from the risk of serious damage.

Its injection-moulded shell is crafted specifically to shrug off the blows of any challenge, while its stirrup sleeve design reduces the chance of unnecessary slippage. Meanwhile, a dynamic sky rush and team shock pink colour scheme really give it an electric feel.

Best budget kids' shin pads: Umbro Neo Vento

Umbro

There's no need to break the bank when picking up a shin pad that will do a quality job of protecting the shin. The Umbro Neo Vento is proof of that, offering a small and effective guard that can take the wear-and-tear of matchdays.

With a grooved surface punctured with air pockets for ventilation, it is a breathable option that reduces sweat on the interior. It doesn't skimp on the quality of coverage provided to the player who sports it, either.

Best compact kids' shin pads: Adidas Tiro Match

Adidas

If your child really doesn't want to wear something bulky, the Tiro Match might just do the trick - a compact, small shin pad that slips comfortably under any football sock and will not leave their movement hindered.

An anatomically designed asymmetric shield and ankle guard combination are paired with a single loop closure to reduce excess material, while its full hard shield construction is perfect for letting those impacts bounce off.

Best kids' shin pads with sock: Umbro Neo Classico Sock

Umbro

Some children may find their shin pad more comfortable with the built-in sock structure - and this version of the Umbro Neo Classico brings that to the table, allowing for a snug and secure fit across the whole shin region.

A high-profile design means that it provides marginally more coverage than the average shin pad - but that's no problem if you need it to give a wider area of protection.

Best kids' shin pads for comfort: Adidas Predator

Adidas

These Predator pads from Adidas provide an extra level of comfort with additional padding to reinforce their strength.

That thick interior can definitely help shrug off the harder blows that come the way of any player while offering durable protection throughout the full length of matches.

Best Nike kids' shin pads: Nike Charge

Nike

Want to pick up the best pair of shin pads from Nike? The Charge won't let you down, producing a superb pad that brings plenty of protection to the game.

Its low-profile design will appeal to kids who don't want something too cumbersome, and its stirrup set-up keeps it secure and tight even as your children move through the paces on the pitch. It's a good quality effort to have in the kit bag.

Best alternative Adidas kids' shin pads: Adidas Tiro League

Adidas

Scaling down Adidas' tried-and-tested tech for a junior size, the Tiro League may not look like much - but it'll more than do the job when it comes to protecting your child in the midst of a game.

Secured in place by a compression sleeve, this will ensure a superior, snug fit to work with going forward, as well as some additional insulation for when the days are cold in the heart of winter. An EVA backing will help produce additional airflow around the body too.

Best Umbro kids' shin pads: Umbro Neo Classico

Umbro

The Neo Classico doesn't just come with a sock version - it's also constructed in traditional loop-lock design, offering the same depth of protection with a tad more freedom and flexibility.

Among the best that Umbro has to offer in their range, its high-profile edges reinforce the need for strong coverage all-round - and a slick red colour scheme will give a touch of class to the shin too.

