It's hard to go wrong with a personalised gift to mark a special occasion. Whether it's a birthday gift, new home gift, Christmas gift or wedding gift, personalised items make the best thoughtful and unique presents for the loved ones in your life.

Engraved, embossed or printed with their initials, surname or a memorable quote, personalised presents elevate the gifting experience and can take one simple keyring or football to the next level. If your gift recipient is a football fan and you want to go the extra mile for their present, GOAL has you covered.

In our gift guide, you'll find something suitable for every budget and every kind of football fan, young and old. From personalised Cadbury chocolate bars to footballs and art prints, we've scoured the internet to find the very best personalised gifts for football fans.

Shop: 15 best personalised football gifts

Mitre Personalised Football

Mitre

Personalise your very own Mitre football with a name, team name or a short message for a gift they'll use time and time again. Available in full-size five and children's sizes three and four - a great option whatever their age.

Get it from Mitre for £20.00

Personalised Football Newspaper Book

Amazon

The perfect football gift for any football fan, revisiting the most memorable moments in their club's history. With over 30 teams to choose from, you can gift them the story of their favourite club and personalise this book with any name up to 22 characters to make a special keepsake.

Get it from Amazon for £39.99

Personalised Football Cadbury Dairy Milk

Prezzybox

This personalised Cadbury's chocolate bar is a great gift for fans of football with a sweet tooth. It features a giant 850g Cadbury Dair Milk chocolate bar inside a totally bespoke football sleeve. All you have to do is choose their team, add their name and a short message.

Get it from Prezzybox for £17.99

Personalised Scratch Off 92 Football Grounds Print

Not on the High Street

This personalised football grounds print will inspire them to complete the 92 stadium hopping challenge, an excellent gift for hard-core supporters and football fans that love to travel. Scratching off as they go, they can see which stadiums they are yet to visit and start booking their trips. The print can be personalised with a line of text of your choice, or alternatively, you can choose from a selection of quotes.

Get it from Not On The High Street for £22.29

Personalised Football Hip Flask

Not on the High Street

This personalised flask makes for a great gift for anyone that loves to watch the football and enjoys a cheeky tipple. Personalise with their name and either a shirt number, birthday or age.

Get it from Not On The High Street for £24.95

Children's Personalised Football Boot Bag

Amazon

The perfect gift for mini footballers, this personalised boot bag is both practical and fun and will make transporting their boots between sessions all the more easier.

Get it from Amazon for £11.75

Custom FIFA Player Card

CreateFUT

Every player dreams of getting their own FIFA player card, and you can help make their dreams a reality... well almost. Design their perfect card and personalise with your own stats, team and preferences, as well as a picture. Create FUT will professionally crop and finish the picture to give you the absolute best quality product.

Get it from Create FUT for £17.00+

Personalised Football Quiz Book

Prezzybox

Packed full of football-based quizzes, crosswords and puzzles, this puzzle book is perfect for football fact fanatics. It has a luxury hardback cloth cover and can be personalised with the recipient's name on the front and add your own special message to the inside of the opening page. Also, if you select a team, there will be a page of questions about your chosen club.

Get it from Prezzybox for £27.99

Personalised Football LED Lamp

Amazon

Create a unique and memorable gift with this customisable football player LED Lamp. Suitable for all kinds of occasions, whether they use it as a party light, night light or as decor on their bedside table. Engrave with their name, birthday, favourite player's name or any text of your choosing. Available as a female player silhouette too.

Get it from Amazon for £19.99

The Big Match - Personalised Football Book For Dad

Not on the High Street

A beautifully illustrated book personalised throughout with the names, places and even characters who look like Dad and his child, this book is sure to delight any football fan.

Get it from Not On The High Street for £22.95

Personalised Football Shirts On Pitch Print

Prezzybox

This wonderful framed print makes the best gift for newlyweds or a happy couple as a moving gift. Representing their love for football and each other, this print features personalised wooden engraved football shirts and is complete with a frame.

Get it from Prezzybox for £29.99

Personalised Football Shirt Keyring

Not on the High Street

For a unique keyring, this personalised football shirt design provides the perfect gift. The keyring is available in a variety of colours, inclusive of stripes and hoops, and personalised with your chosen name and number.

Get it from Not On The High Street for £12.00

Personalised Football Shirt Print

Prezzybox

Decor always makes for great gifting, and this personalised football shirt print is the ideal thoughtful gift for any football fan. Personalise by choosing a team, name and number and print size.

Get it from Prezzybox for £14.99

Personalised Kids Football Gym Bag

Amazon

This versatile gym bag can be used wherever their adventures take them. The custom name personalisation makes for a special gift and ensures their bag doesn't get mixed up with anyone else's at school or in the changing rooms.

Get it from Amazon for £13.99

'The Classic' Personalised Football Kit Art

Not on the High Street

Fully customisable with any team and name, this personalised kit makes the perfect gift and keepsake for any special football-mad fan in your life.

Get it from Not On The High Street for £33.00