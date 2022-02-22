The best Nike football boots you can buy in 2022

All products featured on our site are independently chosen by us. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

If 2022 has inspired you to pick up a ball and get onto the pitch for the first time, or whether you're just looking to refresh your gear, it's always a good time for a new pair of football boots.

Yet with so many brands and types of boots to choose from, the name that frequently crops up near the top of anyone's wishlist is Nike.

The Oregon-based company, once known as Blue Ribbon Sports, are among the world's most successful sportswear providers and they've got no shortage of superb boots available.

However, with so many options available it can be difficult to know which ones stand out above the rest. So we’ve done the research and rounded up the best you can get on the market today, depending on what you want out of your game

With that in mind, here are the best Nike football boots that you can get right now.

Best overall Nike boots: Nike Mercurial Superfly 8 Pro FG

Give your skills the professional support coveted by some of the world's biggest players with this latest entry in the Mercurial range.

Its stretchy collar helps massage the ankle into position and provides additional support and leverage, while an innovative plate design beneath allows quick twists and turns without fear of injury on the pitch. It's quality personified - an all-around super shoe.

Best budget Nike boots: Nike Mercurial Vapor 14 Club TF

There's no need to break the bank to pick up a high-quality Nike boot, particularly for traditional surfaces. The fantastic turf Mercurial Vapor 14 Club will allow you to improve your game without worrying about an empty wallet.

Grippy construction ensures that you'll have the control and touch you desire, while multi-directional traction is offered by a springy sole plate. You won't be shortchanged with this.

Best Nike boots for firm ground: Nike Mercurial Vapor 14 Pro FG

Firm ground boots are arguably the most common in the game, and it's no surprise that Nike have more than their fair share of quality options. However, this Mercurial Vapor 14 Pro edition will help improve your pace and control like no other.

Those gold-and-silver accents add a medalist's touch to proceedings, while its undersole helps generate fast traction over harder turf. A cushioned insole reinforces overall comfort and its chevron stud pattern will keep you on your toes at all times.

Best Nike boots for soft ground: Nike Mercurial Superfly 8 Elite SG-PRO Anti-Clog Traction

These Mercurial Superfly boots will give you enchance your skill over softer terrain, allowing you to focus on your game rather than concerning yourself over potential slipping and sliding.

Removable studs allow you to alternate your steps and functionality, and the anti-clog traction on its plate means you won't be lugging clumps of loose turf all over the shop as you look to get on with the business of playing the game.

Best Nike boots for multi-ground: Nike Phantom GT2 Academy FlyEase MG

If you want to prove yourself the master of multiple terrain no matter the occasion, then the GT2 Academy FlyEase are the boots for you.

A fold-down heel and wraparound strap design makes this a cinch for getting in and out of, while its specialised studs allow you to adapt to firm or soft ground in a pinch. Match it with a textured upper to assist the overall control and you've got one excellent boot.

Best Nike boots for artificial ground: Nike Mercurial Superfly 8 Elite KM AG

This might be one for the collectors as much as the artificial ground aficianados - a Mercurial Superfly edition that brings Kylian Mbappe's touch to proceedings, with a dash of colour and hot design.

A Nike Aerotrak zone near the forefront allows for traction in multiple directions and a Dynamic Fit collar brings major support over the shin and lower ankle. Its textured pattern adds the grip you want - and that KM logo shows where your loyalties lie.

Best Nike boots for astro turf: Nike Mercurial Dream Speed Vapor 14 Academy TF

Not only do Nike deliver on old-fashioned pitches and artificial grass, but they've also got Astro turf covered too with this Cristiano Ronaldo-indebted Dream Speed Vapor edition of the popular Mercurial range, allowing for a bouncy, brilliant performance.

Its calm-colour scheme is meant to help players feel cool under pressure and enhances key surfaces for ball play, while an all-round grippy texture design across the upper and body assists in total control, over the top of its solid rubber outsole.

Best Nike boots for indoor courts: Nike Tiempo Legend 9 Academy IC

Even if the only action you see is in sports hall five-a-side knockabouts, you can still rock a top-of-the-line boot from Nike, with the Tiemp Legend 9 ready and waiting to give you the edge in close quarters.

A raised area upper helps create a precise strike zone for suitable control, while a smart rubber sole allows for explosive traction all over the park. Take your skills straight from the pitch with this one - you won't be let down.

