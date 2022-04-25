We independently choose all products featured on our site. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

With so many options for men's trainers and new releases every week, it can be challenging to know where to start when finding the perfect pair. But, there's one thing for sure: there's a pair of trainers out there for everyone.

Whether it's a fashion-forward style you want with the best colourway, or the perfect pair of running shoes to take your daily run to the next level, we've rounded up the best options currently available.

Here are the best men's trainers you can buy.

Best new release: Nike Air Force 1 React

Colourways available: Two (Black/Team Orange/Pink Prime and White/Light Photo Blue/Deep Royal Blue)

The latest drop from Nike is a revamped version of the Air Force 1's. Nike has brought this '90s classic into the modern era by amplifying features on the branding and updating the outsole. The outsole is now soft and springy, resulting in an extra comfort level, and a padded ankle and tongue have been added for additional foot support.

Get them from Nike for £114.95 Best Budget: Fila Cress Knit Colourways available: Two (Blue and Grey) Looking for a new pair of trainers but have a budget to stick to? The Fila Cress Knit is an excellent option where you won't have to compromise on style or comfortability. The navy textile upper is a homage to the old heritage style Fila trainers. Whilst it's also built with materials which give good ventilation for comfort but durable at the same time. Get them from JD Sport for £30.00

Best for style: Adidas Originals Forum Tech Boost

Colourways available: One (Olive Green)

A colourway made up of olive green tones means the Adidas Forum Tech Boost is one of the most stylish trainers out there. The textile upper and chunky outsole contrasts nicely to give the shoe some texture. A lace-up fastening and padded ankle collar also make it a comfortable option, with a BOOST midsole for supreme cushioning.

Get them from JD Sports for £110.00

Colourways available: Two (Golden Hour and Black/Thunder)

Golden Hour is the colourway's name on these New Balance Hierro V-7, and for a good reason. The burnt orange and cinnamon tones remind you of the desert and warm colours that summer weather brings. It's bold enough to be stylish yet still comfortably can blend into everyday outfits. A truly delicious colourway.

Get them from Footasylum for £134.99

Best monochrome look: Nike Air Max Dawn

Colourways available: Three (Black/White, Red/Blue/White, and White/Beige/Blue)

You can't go wrong with a monochromatic pair of trainers, whether for everyday wear or simply serving as a stylish accent to your outfit. These Nike Air Max Dawn's are made from suede and synthetic suede overlays. A soft foam midsole ensures comfort, whilst the Air-Sole pill-shaped unit is a throwback to the old school style.

Get them from JD Sports for £105.00

Best chunky look: Converse Run Star Motion Platform

Colourways available: Three (Light Twine/Egret/Mouse, White/Black/Gum Honey, and Black/White/Gum Honey)

Are you someone who likes a chunky trainer look? If so, the Converse Run Star Motion Platform will be right up your street. The neutral beige colourway goes well with the midsole's playful and distorted lines, which gain inspiration from streetwear style. However, the structural and traction lugs are the star of the show, giving the shoe an unmissable platform.

Get them from Converse for £100.00

Best 3D print: Adidas 4DFWD

Colourways available: Three (Cloud White/Core Black/Crystal White, Core Blac/Cloud White/Carbon, and Core Black/Core Black/Carbon)

Adidas is constantly in tune with the latest technology when creating their trainers. The midsole on the 4DFWD is super cool looking with the futuristic intertwining 3D print. But it's also practical as the midsole moves forward with every step to give you a smooth transition whilst running.

Get them from Adidas for £170.00

Best designer: Off White Vulcan Low

Colourways available: Three (Black/White, Grey/Green, and White 0100)

Add some pizazz to your trainer collection with these Off White Vulcan Low, perfect for casual wear. A cushioned ankle collar and lace fastening lock you in, with a chunky striped midsole giving it a wow factor. The iconic off white detailing, like on the zip tie, completes the overall look.

Get them from Flannels for £335.00

Best for collectors: Adidas Rocket ZX 1K Boost

Colourways available: One (Core Black/Silver Metallic/Carbon)

If you're a Marvel fan, particularly The Guardian Of The Galaxy movies, you'll love these ZX Flux's, which are re-designed to represent the character Rocket in the films. It features a unique lace configuration inspired by Rocket's gear, with fiery Red, Orange and Yellow colourway detailing.

Best for comfort: Jordan AJ Max Aura 3

Colourways available: Four (White, Red, White/Grey/Blue, Black/White/Pink/Blue and Black/White/Red)

Apart from being a sleek white pair of trainers with the recognisable Jordan logo with red and white detailing - this one is great for comfort. Made from genuine leather, it will certainly give you that premium feel. A cushioned midsole and air unit make it an ultra-smooth and comfy shoe to wear.

Get them from JD Sports for £110.00

Best for running: Adidas Adios Pro 2

Colourways available: Two (Pulse Lime / Real Teal / Flash Orange and Legacy Indigo / Turbo / Sky Rush)

This is a running trainer that has been worn by winners of the Boston Marathon in 2022. It features Energy Rods refined stiffness and comprises of LightStrike Pro foam to give you that crucial energy return. It's ultra-lightweight and picks up sustainability points with a recycled polyester upper.

Get them from Adidas for £180.00

Best for skateboarding: Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid Premium

Colourways available: Two (Rush Pink/Laser Blue/Bright Spruce/Deep Royal Blue and Rattan/Rattan/Safety Orange/Black)

Skate with style in these mid-high SB Zoom Blazers from Nike. The upper is made from durable suede and canvas material with zig-zag stitching, inspired by hiking boots. Rope laces continue that theme, whilst the felt collar and Nike SB branding at the back complete the look.

Best for hiking: North Face Vectiv Travel

Colourways available: Six (Flax/Black, Black/White, Monterey Blue/Storm Blue, Black, Vanadiss Grey/Baniff Blue and White/Black)

If you're planning on going on a hike, you won't get better than these North Face trainers for the trip. Lightweight material on the shoes will regulate and keep your body temperature cool, while a rubber grip on the outsole provides durable traction on slick surfaces. Plus, the mint green and flax brown is a delightful colourway.

Get them from North Face for £60.50

Best for basketball: Nike Zion 1 Basketball shoes

Colourways available: Three (Blue Void/White/Metallic Gold/University Red, Black/Hyper Royal/White and White)

Named after New Orlean Pelicans basketball star Zion Williamson, these basketball shoes come in a royal blue and white colourway with gold and pink detailing. The underfoot has plush cushioning to add comfort whilst being ultra-responsive on the court. The outsole ensures strong traction to aid grip and control too.

Get them from Nike for £109.95

Best for casual wear: Vans Anaheim Factory Classic

Colourways available: Five (Anaheim Factory Tiger, Checkerboard, Black, White and Black/White)

The tiger embroidery and word California on both shoes make the Vans Anaheim Factory Classics almost look like bougie slippers. As the name suggests, the shoes are heavily inspired by the city of Anaheim in California. To create this new twist on a classic, Vans have borrowed details from the original shoe and have given it a modern upgrade with Ortholite sock liners.

Get them from Vans for £85.00

Best for sustainability: Veja V-12 Trainers

Colourways available: Ten (Extra White Babe, Bmesh Tent, Tent White, Olive White, Extra White Cyprus, White Marsala Nautico, Bmesh Olive White, Extra White Sable, and Bmesh Grafite White)

If you're looking to go green when buying new shoes, going for a sustainable option is a great place to start. The Veja V-12 trainer's inner lining is made from 33% organic cotton & 67% recycled plastic bottles. The bio sole is 59% bio-sourced and recycled, made from Amazonian rubber, rice waste and recycled rubber.

Get them from Office for £120.00

Best vegan shoe: Superdry Vegan Basket Lux Low

Colourways available: Ten (White/Green, Black/White, White/Aqua/Blue, White/Navy/Aqua, Optic/Oxblood, White/Black/Red, White/Navy, Bison Black/Americana Red and Oatmeal Vintage Black, Extra White Steel,

If you like to shoot the hoops or just want a casual pair of trainers, these iconic Superdry designs have stood the test of time. Certified by the Vegan Society, the trainers have passed a mammoth 172 checks to give it the green tick. There are zero animal materials and traces on this shoe, making it a great vegan option for your wardrobe.

Get them from Superdry for £64.99

Looking for more of the best men's trainers?