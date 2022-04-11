The best sock football boots for 2022

We independently choose all products featured on our site. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sock football boots were introduced in 2010 to give a personalised and, most importantly, secure fit around the player's foot.

However, some people are still on the fence about their benefits compared to their sockless counterparts, so not all brands have curated an extensive collection of sock football boots.

One brand who have fully embraced the sockless boot is Nike. The sportswear giant currently has the largest range of sock football boots available - embracing the design with footwear that fits like a glove.

The football boots included in this article:

What are the benefits?

The most significant benefit of sock football boots is that they provide a comfortable and precise fit on the foot compared to the traditional style of boots. This is because the sock extension that sits higher up on the foot provides a mould around the ankle and foot, creating a snug fit.

The smooth transition from the shoe to the sock is thought to cause less distraction when playing football and allows you to focus on the game itself.

The overall idea is that football boots shouldn't feel like an addition to your body when you're playing football, but instead a part of it. Sock football boots help with that, as it ditches the chunky collars in favour of a skin-like fit.

Are sock football boots better?

This is a subjective question, and it purely depends on what type of fit and feels you want out of your football boot.

If you want something that feels like a part of your foot rather than something you wear, sock football boots are designed for just that purpose. The mid-cut sock element allows you to move naturally on the ball with a seamless fit. You'll have to try it to see what works for you.

If you're looking for the best football boots suitable for all surfaces, read GOAL's comprehensive round-up of the best football boots in 2022.

Here are the best men's sock football boots that you can get right now.

Best overall sock boots: Lotto Solista 300

Surface suitable for: Firm Ground

The Lotto Solista 300's are perfect if you have a budget to keep to, but that doesn't mean you will be compromising on anything.

Grey is in fashion, and this boot's sleek pebble grey and gold colourway are modern and fresh. The laceless aspect of the boot is designed to add comfort and help you strike the ball cleanly. In many ways, you can't go wrong with this pair.

Get it from Lovell Soccer for £80.00

Best sock boots for comfort: Nike Phantom GT Club

Surface suitable for: Firm Ground

The Nike Phantom GT Club have been designed to give a dynamic, snug and supportive fit around the ankle to give you the best support possible. Texturing on the outsole is thicker at the toe instep to allow better control of the ball, while the tangerine orange colourway will make you stand out on the pitch.

Get it from Sports Direct for £59.99

Best sock boots for style: Nike Mercurial Superfly 8 Elite

Surface suitable for: Artificial Ground

Getting the best boot style can push you to the higher end of a budget, and this boot is no different, but the flashy, runway deserving boot is worth spending the extra money on.

The design is based on the theme of heat, so it's apt that there's a trendy flame on the side of the shoe with a beautiful colourway of pink and purple shades.

Get it from Nike for £259.95

Best sock boots for speed: Nike Mercurial Superfly Club

Surface suitable for: Firm Grounds

This lightweight boot is specifically designed to gather and maintain speed on the pitch. The soleplate ensures good traction on the field, whilst the dynamic fit collar on the sure lock you in. The classic black and silver colourway is simple yet one that won't go out of fashion.

Get it from Sports Direct for £59.99

Best sock boots for colourway: Adidas Predator Edge LZ

Surface suitable for: Firm Ground

This colourway is reminiscent of raspberry ripple ice cream you'd eat on a hot summer's day. The hot pink and white complement each other in a sleek colourway pallet that is simply beautiful. The real wow factor comes with the outsole and studs which are iridescent and look like crystals.

Get it from Pro Direct Soccer for £230.00

Best sock boots for skills: Puma Future Z 3.1

Surface suitable for: Firm Ground

The soft and flexible upper on the Puma Future Z is crafted to help you get better control of the ball. For practising and refining your skills - control is key. The dual features of being lightweight and having a unique stud configuration will help you gain fast flowing movement and traction to move swiftly on the pitch.

Get it from Sports Direct for £69.99

Best sock boots for collectors: Predator Edge Crystal +

Surface suitable for: Firm Ground

Are you a football boot collector? If so, you need to get your hands on these limited edition Adidas Predator Edge Crystal + shoes.

They are embellished with Swarovski diamond detailing, which looks glitzy against the khaki green colourway. The shiny silver outsole adds extra sparkle to these glamourous football boots.

Get it from Adidas for £300.00

