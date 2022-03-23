We independently choose all products featured on our site. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Have you ever had that moment on a football pitch when you've had to stop because your laces are undone? Laceless boots have solved that problem and in the process have become an increasingly popular choice for players. You'll see more of your favourite players up and down the leagues wearing them.

It's not a style adopted by every brand, but Adidas is leading the way to amplify the trend - hence why all of the selections below are from that company - but, if the shoe fits and you prefer to ditch laces in favour of a pair of easy slip-on shoes, laceless boots may be the answer for you.

That being said, here are the best laceless football boots that you can get right now.

Surface suitable for: Firm Grounds

The Adidas Ghosted are an unbeatable pair of laceless football boots, which is especially impressive given their price at just over £50.

The claw collar straps in the foot and keeps it nice and secure. The lightweight boots will also help you pick up speed on the pitch, whilst the mesh upper will keep your feet cool.

Meanwhile, the design is available in three colours: sunny yellow, shock pink and core black.

Get them from Adidas for £52.50

Best for comfort: Adidas Nemeziz. 3

Surface suitable for: Firm ground

The Adidas Nemeziz is made to give you that bespoke fit - so say goodbye to ill-fitted shoes and sore heels and toes.

This boot is inspired by sports tape as the laceless upper is designed to wrap around the foot to maintain the most comfortable fit with an added agility mesh. The agility stud configuration will also give you good traction on firm ground.

Get them from Adidas for £52.50

Best for speed: Adidas X Speedflow.3

Surface suitable for: Firm Ground

The stunning candy blue and bubblegum pink colour are not the only good thing about the Adidas x Speedflow.3 - it has been specifically designed to enhance pace and speed.

The outsole gives you the best traction to supercharge your sprint. Meanwhile, the speed skin upper is breathable to keep your feet cool whilst making those pacy runs.

Get them from JD Sports for £75.00

Best for skills: Adidas Copa Sense.3

Surface suitable for: Astroturf

If skills are your speciality and getting those stepovers and dribbles past the centre-back is a feature of your game - then this is the perfect boot for you.

The leather forefoot on these laceless boots helps you fine-tune touches on the ball, and the flexible collar moulds to the foot shape, so you won't lose a boot halfway through a great run.

Get them from Adidas for £75.00

Best for style: Adidas Predator Edge +

Surface suitable for: Firm ground

If you're looking for something in the Predator range with a bit of pizazz, then the Edge + is the perfect pair of boots.

The textured zone skin on the upper in neon pink, backed by the grape purple boot, is a delicious colour pairing. The collar is sleek, and the Adidas three stripes in embossed silver is the fine detailing you would expect with a stylish boot of this pricepoint. Plus, the beautiful iridescent studs look like jewels.

Note: these are only available in children's sizes.

Get them from Adidas for £130.00

Best for sustainability: Adidas Predator Edge.3

Surface suitable for: Firm ground

Article continues below

Brands are inching towards using more sustainable materials to craft football boots amidst the greater importance of making our consumer choices greener. This boot is beginning to embrace just that, with 25% of the upper made from 50% recycled materials.

Get them from Adidas for £85.00

Looking for more of the best football gear?