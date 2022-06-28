The 14 best men's hoodies for style, sport and comfort

Keep it casual and comfy with the best men's hoodies for everyday wear, from Nike to Stone Island

The hoodie, a timeless staple in every man's wardrobe - and for good reason. Boasting comfort, versatility, and most importantly, style, the classic hoodie has been adored by footballers, musicians and gym enthusiasts alike for years.

Versatile in every sense of the word, hoodies can see you through everything, from your workouts to drinks after work. Comfortable, soft and simple, the best hoodie has the ability to suit almost every occasion, 365 days a year.

Ideal for transitional seasons and layering, whether you opt for a pullover or a zip-up, this wardrobe staple will be your go-to for everyday wear. From lounging to travelling and going out, the best men's hoodies guarantee comfort no matter where your day takes you.

We've tracked down the best men's hoodies some of our favourite brands have to offer, from luxury to affordable everyday, and found a range of the greatest you need in your collection.

Featuring footballer collaborations and brands like Stussy, Nike, Stone Island and more.

Pangaia 365 Hoodie

Pangaia

Pangaia hoodies and sweats are at the top of everybody's wishlists, and there's no question why. Made from 100% organic cotton and designed to be worn across all four seasons, 365 days a year, Pangaia create essential products for living in.

Reasons to buy:

Designed with innovative tech and bio-engineered materials to create eco-conscious products that last.

Made from 100% cotton for an extra-soft finish

Available in over 12 colourways to match your style

Get it from Pangaia for £120.00

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie

Nike

Combining soft fabrics with a simple aesthetic, Nike's hoodies are versatile enough to take you from the gym to the streets. If you're a fan of layering, especially in the transitional seasons, a full-zip hoodie is ideal, and this classic one from Nike makes the perfect extra layer on chilly days.

Reasons to buy:

Brushed fabric for a super-soft and comfortable fit

Full-zip detailing for easy layering and styling

Available in 5 colourways to match your style

Get it from Nike for £59.95

Raheem Sterling X New Balance Hoodie

New Balance

Part of Sterling's collection with New Balance, this hoodie makes the perfect piece for both on and off the field. Made in an oversized style for a comfortable fit and a soft cotton fleece fabric, it's ideal for travelling and relaxing in.

Reasons to buy:

Made from 100% cotton fleece material for added warmth and comfort

Designed with an oversized, roomy fit for a loose-fitting style

Get it from New Balance for £75.00

Adicolour Essentials Trefoil Hoodie

adidas

Another great classic option, adidas' essentials hoodie is a wardrobe staple everyone needs. Boasting a plush, heavy fleece and ultra-cosy kangaroo pocket, for unmatchable comfort, look no further than adidas.

Reasons to buy:

Super heavyweight feel for a comforting fit

Part of adidas' Better Cotton Initiative to support sustainable cotton farming

Available in over 12 colourways to match your style

Get it from adidas for £50.00

Fear Of God Essentials Hoodie

Mr Porter

One of the most-hyped hoodies on the internet, the Fear of God Essentials collection sees a range of everyday essentials dressed in natural and muted tones. If you're after a high-quality hoodie to finish off your outfits and see you through many years, the Fear of God hoodie is a must in your collection.

Reasons to buy:

Heavy cotton-blend jersey fabric for a premium feel that sits right on the body

Available in neutral tones for everyday wear

Get it from Mr Porter for £95.00

UNIQLO Men Dry Stretch Sweat Pullover Hoodie

UNIQLO

For an affordable basic hoodie, look no further than UNIQLO. Packed full of great basics, their take on the classic pullover hoodie comes in a relaxed, sporty fit and features innovative DRY technology.

Reasons to buy:

Made from innovative DRY fabric - keeps you fresh when working out or relaxing

Soft, light and stretchy fabric gives it a sporty, high-performance feel

Available in 5 colourways to match your style

Get it from UNIQLO for £34.90

Carhartt WIP Hooded Chase Sweat

End Clothing

A classic for a reason, Carhartt WIP's essentials range is the perfect blend of comfy construction and classic style you can wear again and again.

Reasons to buy:

Easy to style and incorporate into your existing wardrobe as a staple

Made from a fleecy polycotton blend for a soft finish

Get it from End. Clothing for £75.00

Stüssy Designs Dyed Cotton Hoodie

Selfridges

For effortlessly cool and athletic clothing, look to Stüssy for guaranteed practical and classic Californian-style relaxed silhouettes. This dyed peach hoodie embodies the brand's signature laid-back style and makes for a great finishing touch to any summer 'fit.

Reasons to buy:

Features a faded wash for a relaxed and stylish colourway perfect for summer

Made from 100% cotton for the most comfortable and relaxing fit

Get it from Selfridges for £125.00

Stone Island Brushed Cotton Popover Hoodie

End Clothing

Bring a utility-inspired touch to your outfits with Stone Island's olive green hoodie. Featuring the signature Stone Island compass patch and spacious kangaroo pouch pocket, this hoodie is one you'll reach for on more special occasions.

Reasons to buy:

Made from 100% cotton for a super-soft feel

Perfect for adding a laid-back look to your aesthetic

Get it from End. Clothing for £295.00

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie

Nike

The Nike Tech Fleece has been the go-to uniform for many in recent years. Boasting warmth and comfort, the Tech Fleece is a lightweight insulator with a premium look and construction, making it the perfect hoodie to reach for on chilly days and evenings.

Reasons to buy:

Packs in heat with a lightweight insulator perfect for transitional seasons

A clean, structured hoodie you can layer with ease

Available in 9 colourways to match your style

Get it from Nike for £104.95

Adicolour Neuclassics Hoodie

adidas

This adidas fleece hoodie makes for a great addition to your Adicolour collection featuring modern twists on the iconic three-stripes. Super cosy and comfortable, the hoodie is made from cotton and comes in a loose fit.

Reasons to buy:

Iconic three-stripes wrapped around the wrist for a modern twist on the classic hoodie

Made in part with recycled content for a more eco-conscious wardrobe staple

Get it from adidas for £60.00

Carhartt WIP Amherst Hoodie In Navy

Asos

If you love some excellent graphic text on your hoodies, this option from Carhartt is great. Featuring stand-out orange detailing, this navy hoodie tops off any laid-back look with a splash of colour.

Reasons to buy:

Logo-print graphic on the front for a splash of colour

Laid-back, slouchy structure for a comfortable fit

Get it from ASOS for £100.00

MARKET Arc Zip Hoodie

End Clothing

Level up your hoodie collection with this green zip-up from MARKET. This relaxed-fit hoodie embodies the streetwear aesthetic right now, featuring varsity-inspired branding on the chest.

Reasons to buy:

Made from 100% cotton for a soft and comfortable finish

Features printed branding on the chest for a varsity-inspired look

Get it from End. Clothing for £115.00

Pulp Fiction Photo Hoodie

Urban Outfitters

Whether you're a fan of the cult-favourite '90s movie, this hoodie makes the perfect finishing touch to an all-black outfit. In a relaxed and slouchy fit, it's ideal for lounging and spending chilly days outdoors.

Reasons to buy:

Pulp Fiction graphics printed on the chest and reverse

Relaxed and oversized for a comfortable fit

Get it from Urban Outfitters for £55.00

