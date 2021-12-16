22 of the best last-minute Christmas gifts for football fans

All products featured on our site are independently chosen by us. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

With Christmas drawing ever nearer, the countdown is on to wrap up your holiday present buying. If someone on your list is a football fan then that makes matters easier as there are tonnes of gifts related to the sport that are guaranteed to please, although when there is so much out there, trawling through the internet for the perfect gift can feel like a sport in itself.

Luckily, we’ve rounded up the best and unique gifts currently available. There are best-selling books that will spark interest, retro board games to induce nostalgia and even some quirky gifts that are guaranteed to go down a treat.

Plus, all of these gifts are available from Amazon, meaning that they will arrive on your doorstep in just a few days. So whether you’re looking for a Christmas present for your partner, a stocking filler for your child, or maybe even a treat for yourself, here are the 22 best gifts currently available.



The hosts of the most popular football programme pick their top 10 of everything from shock transfers to Premier League managers.

Get it from Amazon for £13.99

Before there was FIFA and Football Manager, there was Subbuteo. Challenge your friends to a nostalgic round of the classic football flicking game.

Get it from Amazon for £34.18

To get good at football, you have to train. And to train for football, you need a ball. The Mitre Impel football is tried and tested so it keeps its shape, so no more wonky footballs.

Get it from Amazon for £10.06

If you're going to gift someone a football, you're going to need to purchase a pump. This offering from Mitre currently offers the best value for money.

Get it from Amazon for £7.30

If the football fan in your life doesn't already own the latest FIFA game, now is the perfect time to suprise them with a copy. Perhaps even pick up a copy for yourself.

Get it from Amazon for £48.99 (PS4), £57.95 (PS5), £47.95 (Xbox One)

This book of football crosswords features questions from both recent and past football events. Perfect for anyone who wants to test their football knowledge.

Get it from Amazon for £6.99

Who isn't always in need of some new socks? There's a reason why socks have become a Christmas gift-giving staple and these ones come complete with the iconic Nike Swoosh logo.

Get it from Amazon for £14.99

This ball control belt has an adjustable stretchy cord so the budding footballer in your life can practice shooting or their keepy uppies without having to traipse around to the neighbours to ask for their ball back.

Get it from Amazon for £11.99

The Boot Buddy is a super useful gadget for getting mud off of shoes and boots before getting in the car or house, meaning you don’t have to leave your boots outside the front door all week anymore. It's great for football boots but can be used equally as well on any footwear.

Get it from Amazon for £18.99

Part autobiography, part witticism, Kevin Day has used his experience as a broadcaster and comedian to collate a lifetime’s worth of funny stories and facts about football with contributions from famous fans like Eddie Izzard, Gabby Logan, and Romesh Ranganathan. It’s self-deprecating humour at its best.

Get it from Amazon for £11.32

Manufactured by Gibsons, this retro board game is the ideal gift for all families that are getting fed up with playing Monopoly each year.

Get it from Amazon for £18.99

This 3D puzzle of Wembley stadium will keep fans young and old occupied for hours. It's a unique gift that's perfect for any football fan who enjoys a bit of a challenge.

Get it from Amazon for £18.99

Sports historian David Goldblatt’s book explores the way football has taken over the world. His investigation doesn’t stop at elite clubs; he studies the politics driving the global game, football in Ugandan prisons, amputee football in Angola, and tackles the FIFA corruption scandal.

Get it from Amazon for £9.77

Zonal Marking takes the reader on a journey through Europe’s greatest football clubs to extract the best parts of each team and country and see what they have contributed to continental football as a whole.

Get it from Amazon for £8.19

This personalisable gift from Mitre allows fans to show their creative side by colouring in a mini football. Once customised, the ball can be used for a kickaround or take pride of place as a display piece.

Get it from Amazon for £10.00

This large stainless steel water bottle is BPA-free and has a handy carrying strap and leak-proof screw cap. Available in both 1.3L and 2.2L sizes, there's no excuse for not keeping yourself fully hydrated throughout the day.

Get it from Amazon for £22.99-£25.99

Jonathan Wilson’s instant classic Inverting the Pyramid came at a perfect time for self-reflection, as a nation questioned how an England side boasting Wayne Rooney, Gary Neville, and John Terry had failed to qualify for the Euro 2008 tournament. The answer is concisely and expertly explained as Wilson takes readers through a history of formations beyond 4-4-2.

Get it from Amazon for £8.19

Any aspiring football player is guaranteed to love these pop up portable goalposts. Not just for children, it comes with six targets for improving a player's accuracy and precision with the ball.

Get it from Amazon for £20.99

If you have a pair of football boots, or any footwear likely to get muddy, it's important to own a boot bag. The Case4life is a sturdy option that offers water resistance, a double zip for easy access and a three-year warranty – all at a value price.

Get it from Amazon for £10.99

For anything more than a pair of boots, you're going to need a bigger bag. The PUMA Challenger duffel bag offers plenty of space for all your gear and more.

Get it from Amazon for £25.29

Fever Pitch is an intensely personal recounting of Nick Hornby’s childhood and all the highs and lows of being a football fan. As a master of storytelling, Nick Hornby perfectly captures the unique desperation of being a football fan as a child.

Get it from Amazon for £3.23

If you're still unsure what to gift, there's always a simple Amazon gift voucher. You can choose to top up the card with any amount you wish.

Get it from Amazon

Looking for more football gear?​