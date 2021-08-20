Ever wondered how to stop your football kit from getting muddy? These kit bags for any budget will help keep your gear dry and organised

All products featured on our site are independently chosen by us. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

A good football kit bag has a few jobs to do. It needs to keep your gear dry and protected, it needs to store your muddy boots safely, and it needs to be easy to carry.

More than that, additional features can improve your situation by ensuring your footwear stays ventilated, your wet kit is stored separately ready for the washing machine, your valuables get zipped away securely, or it could even be as simple as adding padding making sure the strap doesn’t dig in.

These bags can take you from training to match-day and can even double up as handy bags for travelling with. Whether you prefer a professional backpack with all the bells and whistles or just a standard sturdy holdall, there is a perfect bag out there for you. Here are 24 football kit bags to make life a lot easier on any budget.

1. This zip-up Tiro bootbag from Adidas has mesh fabric to let your football boots breathe on the way home from training.

Get it from JD Sports for £15.00

2. This Kipsta 20L sports bag that folds up into its own pocket for compact at-home storage is a great budget option.

Get it from Decathlon for £4.99

3. This lightweight brightly coloured Nike Stash duffel bag can tuck away inside the front pocket when you aren’t using it.

Get it from Nike for £27.95

4. This classic Brenno duffel bag is the same price whether you choose small, medium or large!

Get it from Kappa for £22.00

5. This stylish retro holdall from Umbro is perfect for fans of retro football shirts to transport their gear.

Get it from Umbro for £35.00

6. This Nike Academy Team hard-case duffel bag is designed with a reinforced tarpaulin bottom to keep your gear dry and protected.

Get it from Nike for £24.97

7. This Mitre holdall has a padded strap for maximum comfort and comes in five different colours to coordinate with whichever team you represent.

Get it from Mitre for £14.00

8. This small Adidas Tiro duffel bag has studs on the bottom that protect your stuff from grass and puddles.

Get it from JD Sport for £30.00

9. This hard-case Nike Academy duffel bag has a big zipped section for keeping your dry kit from your wet after a match or training.

Get it from Nike for £39.95

10. This roomy duffel bag also turns into a backpack if you need to travel hands-free.

Get it from Amazon for £18.99

11. This roller bag meets flight carry-on size standards and has a ventilated zipped pocket to keep your football boots fresh and separate from the rest of your stuff.

Get it from Decathlon for £24.99

12. This extra-large 110L Sunday League kit bag does exactly what it does on the tin.

Get it from Mitre for £20.00

13. Say goodbye to sweaty shoulders with this Under Armour grip bag that has a padded HeatGear strap to keep you cool and dry when travelling.

Get it from JD Sports for £45.00

14. This green sports bag from Kappa has a large shoe compartment to keep your boots away from your clean clothes.

Get it from Kappa for £32.00

15. This 40L signature Kipocket sports bag is kind to wallets and small spaces as it folds up small into its own pocket for easy storage.

Get it from Decathlon for £6.99

16. This stylish 4ATHLTS duffel bag says “Adidas” on the straps in a variety of languages that use different alphabets to English.

Get it from JD Sports for £35.00

17. This medium-sized Nike Academy duffel bag has designated compartments including one for your boots and one for your football.

Get it from Nike for £26.95

18. This Retro Italia backpack from Umbro comes in classic black and white and is stylish enough to wear every day, you’d just need to use the zip-up compartment for football boots for sandwiches or something.

Get it from Umbro for £28.00

19. This water-repellent Nike Mercurial backpack has an elastic pouch on the front to hold a football.

Get it from Nike for £24.47

20. This classic gym bag from Amazon has a roomy side compartment for trainers.

Get it from Amazon for £22.99

21. This large but compact hard-case Kipsta sports bag has 5 different compartments and was designed by observing footballers going to and from matches and training.

https://www.decathlon.co.uk/p/hardcase-75-litre-sports-bag/_/R-p-197498

Get it from Decathlon for £24.99

22. Sick of getting your kit muddy but don’t fancy buying a whole new bag? This compact Nike Mercurial boot bag is perfect for keeping your boots stored safely.

Get it from JD Sports for £14.99

23. This classic no-frills Exxi duffel bag comes in five different colours and features the iconic Kappa logo on either end.

Article continues below

Get it from Kappa for £19.00

24. And finally, this extra small Brasilia bag from Nike is perfect for those who don’t like big bags.

Get it from JD Sports for £23.00