The best ice packs you can buy: reusable cold packs for shin splints, aches, pains and more

Scrapes, strains and injuries are annoyingly all part of the beautiful game, or any sport really, meaning that a good quality ice pack is almost essential to keep you in match-fit condition. Applied correctly, ice can decrease swelling and inflammation and speed up healing time.

Ice packs aren’t just for injuries though, they also come in handy for cool-downs and soothing aching muscles after an intense training session.

Not all ice packs are created equally, however, with different circumstances calling for different packs. So, whether you’re looking for something to ease swelling or to simply reduce pain, it’s time to upgrade from slapping a bag of frozen vegetables wrapped in a tea towel onto your limbs.

Here are eight of the best ice packs currently available to treat football or sport-related injuries.

Regarded as the “gold standard” of ice packs, the Flexikold gel pack is the right size and flexibility to be versatile for most injuries, even in awkward spots. It measures 36.8 cm x 26.5 cm and is double sealed for safety and security, so there's no chance of leaks. The makers say their professional-grade gel stays colder for longer.

Promising review: "This Ice pack is awesome and great. I am a high school football official and recently had a tear in a leg muscle. I needed a big Ice pack. This ice pack stays cold for abt 2.5 hrs and does exactly what it's supposed to do. I highly suggest that if you're a sports official you do yourself a favour and go ahead and buy it." – JB

Get it from Amazon for £16.99

Suitable for both hot and cold treatment, this versatile pack can also be heated up in the microwave to alternate warmth and cool treatments. Made of a durable, comfortable material it’s easy to apply and is fully reusable.

Promising review: "I use this in my legs, as I play football three times a day on Sunday. I have to use this to get recovered and be ready for the next match, so I apply this to my legs for 15 minutes and I feel my legs literally fresh and ready for the action. It does not get completely frozen and the cold lasts a very good amount of time." – Saul Green

Get it from Amazon for £16.99

One of the bigger ice packs available, this one means business. The straps make it easy to fasten on or around the impacted area, and reviewers love it for back pain and aches. It can also be heated up to alternate treatment too.

Promising review: "Every household should have one of these. Great for reducing swelling on sports injuries." – Jona

Get it from Amazon for £13.49

If you often fall foul of painful knees, this knee ice pack could be the answer to your prayers. The knee brace style provides support and compression, while the gel will help to decrease swelling and inflammation. This has many positive 5* reviews from happy customers.



Promising review: "I found this easy to use, it reduces swelling and cools especially behind the knee." – Amazon customer

Get it from Amazon for £19.99

Sometimes you just need more - and this pack of three reusable gel packs is a must to keep in your kit bag without breaking the bank. Injuries happen, and being the prepared one will get you extra brownie points. A reputable name, Koolpak quality means these may be a bargain but you’re getting good quality. Measuring 12cm x 29 cm these are portable and durable.

Promising review: "I use this after a hard football match or leg day. Does its job perfectly in terms of cooling. Robustly made, unlike some gel packs which split." – James

Get it from Amazon £8.00

Never mind an ice pack, this one is an ice blanket. Perfect for stressed and strained backs, this one definitely isn’t portable but will certainly hit the spot. Because of the size, it does thaw out quicker and will stay cold for 28 minutes at a time, and they say it covers “from neck to tailbone” and is flexible straight from the freezer.

Promising review: “Great for any kind of inflammation. Perfect for sports injury or back pain. Highly recommend." – Sal

Get it from Amazon £24.99

Stand out from the crowd with this unusual design that will help sore shins. Reduce bruising or the misery of shin splints with this handy ice pack, but it can also be spun around and used for aching calf muscles too. Rated an impressive 4.4 out of 5 by more than 600 reviewers, this one is a must. One reviewer called it a “game-changer for shin splint sufferers.”

Promising review: “I suffer from shin splints. All it takes is a light jog for a couple of minutes and I'll get them. Having started to do CrossFit and 5 a side football once a week, I finally looked into finding an answer to my problem. I use a combination of calf compression sleeves, orthotic insoles and these pearl ice packs. They have made a huge difference. They are secure and easy to use. I very rarely write product reviews, but on this occasion, given how much they have helped, how could I not?!” – DJJY

Get it from Amazon £12.30

With thousands of positive reviews, this foot and ankle wrap is a must-have for your locker. It can also be microwaved for heat treatment, and reviewers love it for achilles strains, plantar fasciitis and bursitis pains. It comes with two gel packs of different sizes that flex to the shape of your foot. The neoprene sleeve is adjustable to get the perfect fit.

Promising review: “Excellent foot and ankle ice pack. Supports the back of the calf muscle and the under part of the foot well. The gel packs are easy to fit into the sleeve/boot & retain the ice cold feeling for some time. I am really pleased with this product. It has helped me recover from a complete knee replacement by keeping the foot, ankle & calf muscle cool at the same time as the knee is being iced.” - Toggy

Get it from Amazon £25.99