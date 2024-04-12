Best Horse Racing Betting Sites: Top Online Bookmakers for Horses - April 2024

Our guide to the best horse racing betting sites tells you all you need to know about the top online bookmakers for betting on horses in April 2024.

How we tested each horse racing betting site

There are a number of factors we assess when evaluating each horse racing betting site, with this including the likes of the markets on offer, the sign-up offer available and the quality and accessibility of their live streaming service to name a few.

We’ve gone through and singled out the key factors we look for when ranking each of the best horse racing sites around, explaining exactly what we look out for within each factor when going through our evaluation process.

Markets & Odds

The markets each site offers are arguably the most important factor we assess when testing and ranking each of the best horse racing bookies on our list.

Factors such as the range of markets on offer, the speed at which their odds are updated and the extent of their in-play markets are the main things we look out for when making our evaluation.

During the assessment process, we look at whether each bookmaker offers the likes of forecast and tricast markets, each way extra markets and cover markets to name a few, with these being some of the most popular options out there when betting on horses.

The more markets on offer the better, with the range of markets offered by each bookmaker contributing directly to our ranking and assessment of them.

Sign Up Offer

The welcome offer available via each horse racing bookmaker is another hugely important factor, with these often being the reason why users sign-up with one bookie over another.

The offer available will almost always vary from bookmaker to bookmaker, with each site offering their own sign-up offer that you can take advantage of.

Each welcome offer will usually come in the form of a ‘Bet x Get x’ offer, with this requiring users to wager a certain amount in order to receive a specific amount of free bets in return.

The amount of free bets on offer, the qualifying stake needed and the range of markets you’re able to use your free bets on are all assessed heavily.

In order to get the best and most accurate assessment of each horse racing site, we regularly test their welcome offer to ensure our rankings and evaluations are as up-to-date as possible.

Existing Customer Offers

Existing customer offers are a huge part of betting on horses, with there being a whole host of offers for existing users on offer with the best sites that both new and current users can claim.

These offers will be recurring, with players able to claim them either on a daily, weekly or monthly basis, with these open to both new and current users.

The top horse racing sites out there will offer the likes of extra places each way, money-back specials and best odds guaranteed (BOG), with these being offered for as many races as possible.

We assess exactly the range of existing customer offers available via each horse racing bookie as well as the races they’re offered for when evaluating their current user offers.

Live Streaming

The top horse racing betting sites out there will offer a top-of-the-range live streaming service that users can tune in to to watch each individual race and see their bets play out in real time.

Live streaming will be offered for all of the day’s top races, with the best sites out there only needing you to have a funded account to tune in and watch.

The live streams themselves will be excellent in their quality and boast as little delay as possible to ensure each user is kept as up-to-date as possible with each race.

Each horse racing site’s live stream offerings are assessed against these qualities, with these tested consistently to ensure each bookmaker is accurate evaluated against our criteria.

About the Author: Sam Wilkins

I’ve been an avid horse racing bettor for many years now, and during this time have amassed a wealth of experience when it comes to using horse betting sites.

Given this, I know exactly what to look out for when it comes to deciphering the quality of a horse racing betting site, as well as what qualities the best sites out there should possess.

All of this experience I’ve accumulated over the years is used when it comes to assess and rank each of the best horse racing betting sites that the UK has to offer.

Why we use UK Bookmaker Awards Data

The UK Bookmaker Awards (UKBA) is an industry-focused event that assesses the biggest and best bookies in the UK by using a data-driven and user-tested approach.

One of the key categories they assess bookmakers on is their horse racing odds, with the UKBA using a team of 15+ people to assess and evaluate each bookies' horse racing odds over a 12 month period with this then culminating in the final rankings.

A number of the key factors are assessed when ranking bookmakers for this category, including the prices on offer, how quickly they’re updated/changed and how they compare to competitor bookmakers.

All bookmakers are then ranked from one to 26 and a final ranking is then provided, with users then being able to see exactly who performed the best amongst the competition.

What are the best betting sites for horse racing odds?

Bookmaker 2023 UK Bookmaker Awards Rank bet365 1st Ladbrokes 2nd 888 Sport 3rd Unibet 4th Sky Bet 5th

bet365 performed the best at the most recent UKBA when it comes to the odds they offer for their horse racing markets, with it being easy to see why given the prices on offer for the top meets each day.

They consistently performed the best when it comes to the prices on offer for all the major meets around the UK, with this also applying to their in-play odds.

Ladbrokes also performed similarly to bet365, hence why they’ve been rewarded with a 2nd place finish by the UKBA, with their odds easily being some of the most generous around when compared to competitor bookmakers.

Given this offer BOG this shouldn’t come as a surprise, with this allowing Ladbrokes to always offer the best prices around on certain meets no matter the price.

888 Sport are another bookmaker that performed exceptionally well in the ‘horse racing odds’ category, with their prices easily proving to be some of the best around when it comes to the major UK and Irish meets.

Unibet are one of the more experienced bookies in the UK when it comes to horse racing, thus seeing them boast some of the best horse odds around shouldn't come as a surprise.

This is mainly down to the fact they offer best odds guaranteed, which allows them to offer the best prices around no matter the odds offered by competing bookmakers, with their daily horse racing odds boosts also contributing to their impressive UKBA rank.

Sky Bet are easily one of the biggest and best horse racing bookmakers in the UK, with their odds, as their UKBA performance would suggest, being extremely strong across the board.

All of their markets and odds are updated seamlessly, with this allowing players to get the very best prices around at any time of day.

Top 10 Horse Racing Betting Sites Ranked

Betfred

Betfred are the cream of the crop when it comes to horse racing betting sites in the UK, with their horse racing offerings easily being the best around in a number of key areas.

They offer markets for a huge range of meets across the world, with the likes of each way and forecast/tricast markets just some of the options on offer when it comes to betting on horse racing with them.

A generous range of offers for existing players are also on offer, with these covering the likes of odds boosts, profit boosts, money-back specials and extra places.

Their welcome offer is also top notch, with players able to get a £50 welcome bonus to use on Cheltenham this week from just a £10 stake.

Tips and information on each course are also on show, with these allowing users to get a huge range of insight before placing their horse racing bets.

Users certainly prove to be spoilt for choice when it comes to Betfred, with it being easy to see why they’re the best horse racing bookie around.

Get your Betfred promo code

bet365

bet365 are regarded by many to be the best bookmaker in the UK when it comes to sports betting, thus seeing them appear this high on our list of best horse racing bookies shouldn’t be surprising.

They boast the best horse racing odds around according to the most recent UKBA, with 365 offering markets on a truly impressive range of meets from all around the world.

Both coupons and ante-post bets can be placed with them, whilst non-runner no-bet offers are also apparent for a number of their ante-post markets.

They offer a range of existing customer offers, including BOG, each way extra places and bet boosts, whilst their ‘bet365 price promise’ means they offer the absolute best odds around for every race shown on ITV racing.

A state-of-the-art live streaming service is also offered, whilst users are able to get the most up-to-date in-play odds around, two factors that only contribute to bet365 being one of the best horse betting sites in the UK.

Get your bet365 bonus code

Sky Bet

Sky Bet are one of the most well-known bookmakers in the UK when it comes to horse racing, with a lot of their offers clearly being put in their horse racing product if their sportsbook is anything to go by.

A huge number of odds boosts are offered each day for the world’s biggest and most lucrative meets, with a number of high-quality live streams also offered in abundance.

They boast a generous number of horse-related offers, with some even allowing users to win huge cash prizes by playing.

Extra places, BOG and money-back specials are also available for users to take advantage of, each of the day’s biggest races coming with tips from SportingLife to aid users when it comes to placing your bets.

Get your Sky Bet new customer offer

BoyleSports

BoyleSports are known by many for their work in the world of horse racing, thus it shouldn’t come as a surprise to see them appear this high on our list.

They boast a huge range of markets for any and all users to bet on, with this including their own unique ‘Lengthen the Odds’ market that allows users to predict exactly how many lengths the horse they want to bet on will win by, with this boosting the odds of their bet as a result.

Money-back specials are offered in abundance with BoyleSports, allowing users to claim their stakes back as a free bet if their horses finishes 2nd, with this offered for a generously large number of races.

They cover meetings from all across the globe, with live streaming offered for all the top meets each and every day.

Tips and insight are offered for all the major horse racing festivals, with BoyleSports going the extra mile to ensure their users have everything they need to successfully bet on horse racing with them.

Get your BoyleSports sign-up offer

BetVictor

BetVictor excel when it comes to their horse racing offerings, with an impressive range of meets being covered from across the UK, Ireland and rest of the world.

They offer a strong selection of odds boosts for a variety of races each and every day, with BOG also offered for all UK & Irish meets.

Both NRNB and Run for your Money are offered by BetVictor, with the latter meaning that users get their stake back as a free bet if your horse loses all chance of winning at the start of the race.

Each way places are offered for every race they offer odds for, with a range of specials markets also offered when it comes to the biggest festivals of the year.

All horses come with their own information section, allowing you to see expert analysis of all entrants to each race, with users able to use this information when it comes to placing their bets.

Get your BetVictor Sign-Up Offer

Paddy Power

Paddy Power is arguably the bookie that’s most well-known for horse racing on our list, with markets and odds offered for each and every race taking place in the UK and Ireland.

Live streams are offered for almost all races that Paddy Power cover, with info and tips offered for all of these, information that’s provided by experts at the Racing Post.

The results from each horse’s last six races are also offered, giving users all the info they need when betting on the races covered by PP.

They offer a strong range of existing customer offers when it comes to horse racing, with these allowing users to claim extra places each and free bets depending on the size and popularity of the meet.

Get your Paddy Power sign-up offer

talkSPORT BET

TalkSPORT BET are relatively new to the UK online betting scene, however despite this they still claim a place on our list of the country’s best online horse racing bookmakers.

It’s easy to see why when you consider the huge variety of bet boosts on offer each and every day, with ante-post markets also offered in abundance.

Insightful information regarding both recent form, rating, age and weight are all offered for each and every horse no matter the meeting, with TalkSPORT BET also highlighting any recent changes to odds to let users know exactly how each horse’s price has been moving.

BOG allows TalkSPORT BET to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to offering the best prices around, with users also getting the chance to get their stake back on losing bets if the horse they’ve backed loses all chance of winning at the off.

Live streams are offered for all meets in both the UK and Ireland, with users needing to stake just £1 in order to tune in.

Get your TalkSPORT BET sign-up offer

BetMGM

BetMGM are one of the newer bookmakers to enter the UK betting sphere, however given the vast amount of experience they’ve built up during their time in the US, it’s not hard to see how they’ve made our top UK horse bookies list.

They boast one of the top welcome offers around, with £60 in free bets on offer to use on horse racing and football during Cheltenham festival.

Daily horse racing boosts and money-back specials are also offered by BetMGM, with users spoilt for choice when it comes to the horse-related offers on show.

A number of specials and ante-post markets are offered for a number of top UK & Irish meets, with live streaming available for each and every one of these races.

Every horse comes with their very own form guide to allow users to be clued up when placing their bets, with extra places each way offered for a selection of races each and every day.

Get your BetMGM Bonus Code

SpreadEx

SpreadEx may be more well-known for their betting exchange, however this shouldn’t take away from the fact their horse racing offerings via their sportsbook are top tier.

A generous selection of meetings they cover can be live streamed directly via their site, with a seriously strong range of existing customer offers also available for all users to take advantage of.

The likes of First Past the Post, Lucky Double Odds and 2nd to a Rag Insurance are just some of the offers available, with money-back specials also offered for the biggest horse racing meets of the year.

Specials markets are offered in abundance when it comes to the biggest festivals of the year, with users spoilt for choice when it comes to markets of this ilk.

Get your SpreadEx Sign Up Offer

10bet

10bet are one of the standout bookies in the UK when it comes to horse racing, with a generous selection of meetings and events covered from all of the UK, Ireland and the rest of the world.

Streams are available for all top meets from the UK, covering events such as Cheltenham and the Grand National to Newmarket and Royal Ascot, as well as a number of meets in between.

Each way markets are offered for all meets they offer odds for, with users able to see a horse’s previous odds, form, age and weight of all entrants involved in every race.

Existing customer offers are occasionally offered for the bigger events, with these almost always culminating in Bet and Get offers, allowing users to claim free bets by simply betting on horse racing each day.

Get your 10bet sign-up offer

Horse Racing Action this Week

The biggest race of the year takes place this weekend, as the 2024 Grand National gets underway on Saturday at 4PM from Aintree racecourse.

The second day of the festival gets underway on Friday at 1.45, with seven races then on offer across the day ahead of the big day on Saturday.

The 13th also contains seven races, with the likes of Brighterdaysahead, Crebilly, Flooring Porter and Sire Du Berlais all in action throughout the early afternoon's races ahead of the Grand National taking place at 4PM.

34 horses are set to the enter the race at Aintree, with Corach Rambler heading into the meet as favourite at 13/2 with most bookies.

I Am Maximum and Vinillier aren't far behind at 15/2 and 10/1 respectively, with Meetingofthewaters and Panda Boy also priced the same as the latter.

Former winners Delta Work and Noble Yeats are slight outsiders at 20/1 each, with Galvin also taking part, although he's priced as an ever further outsider at 33/1.

How to sign-up with a horse racing betting site

Signing up with your horse racing betting site of choice is very easy, wth you just needing to follow a few simple steps in order to do so, all of which are listed below:

Head to your horse racing betting site of choice via the offer listed above Begin the account creation process Enter your personal information such as name, address and email Enter your bonus/promo code, if required, when promoted to Finish setting up your account Make your first deposit Begin place your horse racing bets on the markets offered by your bookmaker of choice

Best Horse Racing Betting Sites FAQS

What are the best horse racing betting sites in the UK?

All of the horse racing betting sites listed above are the standout options when it comes to betting on horse racing online in the UK.

However, it must be said that the likes of bet365, BetMGM and BoyleSports are some of the best bookmakers around when it comes to betting on horses online.

What horse racing betting sites are the most reliable?

Every site mentioned throughout this piece is very secure and reliable when it comes to betting, as all have been allocated a UK gambling license, meaning that they must follow certain criteria in order to operate in the UK.

What are the most popular horse racing bets?

There are a number of different bets you can place on horses in the UK, with the most popular of these being to win, each way and forecast/tricast bets.

These are all offered by the horse racing bookies mentioned throughout this piece, with each having different odds depending on the market you’re betting on.

What are the best horse racing betting offers for new customers?

All of the bookmakers mentioned above boast the best new customer betting offers around when it comes to horse racing.

However, it’s fair to say the likes of bet365, Sky Bet and BetMGM stand out amongst the crowd when it comes to their welcome offer for new users.