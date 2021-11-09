27 of the best gifts for West Ham fans in 2021

All products featured on our site are independently chosen by us. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

As starts to the season go, the front of West Ham’s 2021/22 season hasn’t been too bad. Sitting fourth in the Premier League as of November, worse things could happen. This bodes well for Mark Noble’s final season wearing claret and blue as he still remains the longest-serving current football player in Europe.

When it comes to presents, knowing someone who’s a football fan is a blessing, as there are tonnes of gift options just waiting to be given. Though when there is so much out there, trawling through the internet for the perfect gift can feel like a sport in itself.

On top of this, the last thing you want is the recipient smiling politely as they open yet another gift they already own. Luckily, we’ve found the best quirky and unique gifts that will make them smile for all the right reasons.

There are claret-coloured rubber ducks for those who are forever running bubble baths, memory foam slippers for those who like to curl up on the sofa to watch the match, and long-sleeved jerseys for those who brave the cold.

So whether you’re looking for a Christmas present for your dad, a birthday gift for your son or daughter, or maybe even a treat for yourself, here are the 27 best gifts currently available for West Ham fans.

£10.00 and under

When it comes to gifts, you can’t go wrong with a good old fashioned mug. Perfect for all lovers of tea, coffee and hot chocolate, these gifts are a way of showing pride for your team all year round.

Get it from FOCO for £10.00 (Rice), £7.50 (crest) and £10.00 (rainbow)

Make bathtime a little bit more West Ham with this rubber duck. Equally enjoyable for kids in a bubble bath to play around with or as a floating companion during a grown-up soak. Plus, at £6.00 it’s a great shout for a Secret Santa gift for a Hammers fan.

Get it from FOCO for £6.00

This West Ham tankard goes in the freezer to make sure beers and other cold drinks are icy cold. Perfect on matchdays for those who’ve swapped the stadium for the sofa after a long lockdown.

Get it from Amazon for £9.75

These socks have a message written on the soles of the feet for those people who prefer not to be disturbed whilst West Ham are on the telly.

Get them from Amazon for £7.99

This official West Ham wall calendar for 2022 is perfect for those who like staying organised or for someone who might need extra hints to remember special occasions.

Get it from Amazon for £8.98

This annual makes the perfect gift for every Hammers fanatic. It’s filled with fun activities and interesting reads plus in-depth profiles of all the team’s players.

Get it from Amazon for £5.00

These 60cm long vintage street signs are a stylish way of displaying fan status around the house. It’s a big step up from a Blu Tack-cornered poster and a cool way of showing appreciation for your team.

Get it from FOCO for £10.00

£25 and under

These ceramic stoneware egg cups have been dipped in claret and blue, have a cool paint-splattered design and make a great and useful gift for any age.

Get them from FOCO for £12.00

This cool claret and blue paint splattered metal water bottle keeps water super cold and is perfect for those Hammers fans who are eco-conscious.

Get it from FOCO for £15.00

These super cosy memory foam slippers are the perfect gift for West Ham fans who like to put their feet up when watching football on TV. Plus, those mornings are only getting colder and these will help to take the chill off the air in style.

Get them from FOCO for £20.00

If you’d like to buy a Hammers fan a piece of clothing, a football scarf is a great, one-size-fits-all accessory. Perfect for keeping warm on chilly match days.

Get it from JD Sports for £12.00

Know a West Ham fan who hates touching things like elevator buttons or punching in their pin at ATMs? These nifty “no-touch” keyrings are designed to do all the nasty work for you, so you can press the button at traffic lights without having to immediately get out the hand sanitiser.

Get them from FOCO for £15.00

This quirky hand-painted West Ham gnome is a lovely gift for those fans who like to display little nick-nacks around the house and garden to remind them of happy memories.

Get it from FOCO for £20.00

This compact set makes an excellent gift for every West Ham fan who likes to keep themselves maintained. Perfect for parents and also big kids who are flying the nest.

Get it from Amazon for £14.99

This 2021 published book pays tribute to West Ham’s spiritual home, Upton Park, and particularly the memorable final night there in 2016. This book would make the perfect gift for anyone who stepped foot in The Boleyn Ground.

Get it from Amazon for £12.35

The Greatest Escape takes the reader back to the 2006/7 season when West Ham narrowly avoided relegation after putting up the fight of a lifetime. A great present for anyone who thinks back to that time with a smile.

Get it from Amazon for £12.35

These incredible West Ham custom beer mats are the brainchild of twin brothers at Boot and Ball. With graphically sophisticated retro designs, fans have their favourite players commemorated in traditional beer mat form in a way that feels like art.

Get them from Amazon for £14.95

Footballs are notoriously difficult to wrap, though that doesn’t stop them from being an extremely popular gift to give, and this durable ball from Umbro is no exception.

Get it from JD Sports for £17.00

This West Ham BRXLZ logo kit is a lovely gift for those who like to display quirky merchandise in their house. Kids and adults alike will have fun assembling all the brick pieces to make up a pixelated version of the iconic crossed hammers emblem. But don’t be fooled into thinking it’s a small and simple design – it’s made up of 888 pieces.

Get it from FOCO for £25.00

No budget

This super-soft Sherpa backed fleece blanket is ultra-cosy. Big enough to cover a double bed, it’s perfect for keeping extra warm during winter.

Get it from FOCO for £35.00

This A3 sized book is filled with full-colour newspaper pages heralding West Ham’s most iconic moments dating over 100 years. It makes for a really thoughtful gift that can be personalised with a nice label on the inside page at a later date.

Get it from Amazon for £39.99

Relive West Ham’s centenary year with this 2000 replica retro shirt from Score Draw. The number 100 appears in a “Forever Blowing Bubbles" design embedded in the fabric which bears the iconic Dagenham Motors sponsor.

Get it from JD Sports for £35.00

Be prepared for East London’s chilliest days with this long-sleeved variation on this season’s home shirt. It’s a new classic West Ham shirt made from the famous claret and blue colourway.

Get it from Umbro for £65.00

Be the one to gift your niece, nephew or grandchild their very first West Ham kit.

Get it from Umbro for £40.00

This set of three matching West ham school bags are perfect for those who want to make sure everybody knows exactly which team they support. Consisting of a backpack, a drawstring gym bag and a pencil case, this is quite the set of kit.

Get it from Umbro for £33.00

This West Ham-themed festive knitted jumper actually lights up to show the crowd spreading cheer. As gaudy Christmas jumpers go, this one is actually quite stylish.

Get it from FOCO for £50.00

Article continues below

These BRXLZ mini versions of the old Boleyn Ground and the new London Stadium will keep West Ham fans young and old occupied for hours fitting together all the puzzle pieces. There are over 3,000 pieces included in each set. which when put together create a lovely and quirky West Ham memento.

Get it from FOCO for £60.00 each