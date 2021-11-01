27 of the best gifts for Tottenham fans in 2021

All products featured on our site are independently chosen by us. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Knowing someone who is a football fan is a blessing, as there are tonnes of gift options related to the sport - although when there is so much out there, trawling through the internet for the perfect gift can feel like a sport in itself.

It’s been quite the year for Tottenham fans. Portuguese firecracker Jose Mourinho was sacked in April and ex-player Ryan Mason got the chance to take the helm. North London’s own Harry Kane became the talisman for England yet again in the summer. The stadium still hasn’t found a sponsor. So it’s no wonder that Tottenham fans are in need of a little R&R this festive season.

There are territorial garden gnomes for those who take pride in their lawns, 3D puzzles with thousands of pieces and memoirs to take you back to way back when.

So whether you’re looking for a Christmas present for your dad, a birthday gift for your son or daughter, or maybe even a treat for yourself, here are the 27 best gifts currently available for Tottenham fans.

£10 or under

What do you get for the person who has everything? This limited edition Tottenham gift bar of Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate that swaps classic purple for Spurs Lilywhite is the perfect gift for fans of any age with a sweet tooth.

Get it from Amazon for £6.00

Tottenham fans will love this metal White Hart Lane street sign that can be easily affixed to any wall. It’s a big step up from a blue-tac cornered poster and a cool way of showing appreciation for your football club.

Get it from Amazon for £7.00

Make bathtime a little more Tottenham with this fun blue rubber duck. Equally enjoyable for kids to play around with in a bubble bath or as a floating companion during a grown-up soak. Plus, at £6.00 it’s a great Secret Santa gift choice for a Tottenham fan.

Get it from FOCO for £6.00

This joke mug is the perfect present for a Tottenham fan with a sense of humour. At under £10, it would fit most workplace Secret Santa budgets and is sure to get a laugh when opened.

Get it from Amazon for £8.99

This official Tottenham wall calendar for 2022 is perfect for those who like staying organised or for someone who might need extra hints to remember special occasions.

Get it from Amazon for £9.99

This Tottenham tankard goes in the freezer to make sure beers and other cold drinks can be immediately served icy cold. It’s perfect on match days for those who’ve swapped the stadium for the sofa.

Get it from Amazon for £9.95

This annual makes the perfect gift for every Spurs fanatic. It’s filled with fun quizzes and games plus in-depth profiles of all their favourite players.

Get it from Amazon for £5.00

When it comes to Christmas gifts, you can’t go wrong with a good old fashioned mug. Perfect for all lovers of tea, coffee and hot chocolate, these gifts are the perfect way of expressing your love, your pride or your fan status.

Get it from FOCO for £10.00 (COYS), £6.00 (world’s best Dad) and £10.00 (est. 1882)

£25.00 or under

These incredible Tottenham custom beer mats are the brainchild of twin brothers at Boot and Ball. With graphically sophisticated retro designs, fans have their favourite players commemorated in traditional beer mat form in a way that feels like art rather than a coaster.

Get them from Amazon for £14.95

This autobiography is the first from Glenn Hoddle and will be released just in time for Christmas. Pre-order it now for anyone who might enjoy never before heard stories from one of Tottenham’s most legendary players.

Get it from Amazon for £16.00

This Tottenham metal water bottle is perfect for those who are eco-conscious. Not only does it come in a cool paint splatter design with the Tottenham crest, but the metal is also designed to keep your water super cold all day long.

Get it from FOCO for £15.00

This quirky hand-painted Tottenham gnome next to a sign that says “keep off the pitch” is a lovely gift for fans who are equally as proud of their garden as they are their team.

Get it from FOCO for £20.00

This 2021 published memoir by esteemed sportswriter Norman Giller is a must for those who love reminiscing on the good old days. Containing first-hand stories from experiencing a league win in 1951 to tales on how Jose Mourinho ruled the roost, it’s a winner.

Get it from Amazon for £12.35

This Tottenham BRXLZ logo kit is a lovely gift for those who like to display quirky merchandise in their house. Kids and adults alike will have fun assembling all the brick pieces to make up a pixelated version of the retro Spurs emblem. But don’t be fooled into thinking it’s a small and simple design – it’s made up of 399 pieces.

Get it from FOCO for £25.00

These ceramic stoneware egg cups make having a hearty breakfast on match day an eggcellent choice. They have been dipped in Spurs blue and white, have a cool paint-splattered design and make a great and useful gift for any age.

Get them from FOCO for £12.00

Not just suitable for the summer, this hat makes a great addition to any matchday outfit.

Get it from JD Sports for £23.00

If you’d like to buy a Tottenham fan a piece of clothing, a football scarf is a great, one-size-fits-all accessory. Perfect for keeping warm on chilly match days.

Get it from JD Sports for £12.00

Footballs are notoriously difficult to wrap up, though that doesn’t stop them from being an eternally popular gift. This Nike Strike ball is complete with Tottenham graphics and grooves to make the ball travel through the air like a dream.

Get it from Nike for £24.95

No budget

Relive the Tottenham pre-Premier League days with this 1991 replica retro shirt from Score Draw. It was an iconic shirt worn by club legends Gary Lineker and Paul Gascgoine. A perfect gift for those who love nostalgia and retro fashion.

Get it from JD Sports for £35.00

This bold and graphic third shirt by Nike was designed by young creatives with N17. The vibrancy of the North London area is reflected in this cool wild berry shirt that would make an excellent gift for any Tottenham fan.

Get it from JD Sports for £70.00

This A3 sized book is filled with full-colour newspaper pages heralding Tottenham’s most iconic moments dating over 100 years. It makes for a really thoughtful gift that can be personalised with a nice label on the inside page at a later date.

Get it from Amazon for £29.74

This BRXLZ mini version of the new Tottenham Hotspur stadium will keep Spurs fans young and old occupied for hours fitting together all the puzzle pieces. There are approximately 3,162 pieces included which when put together, create a lovely and quirky Tottenham memento.

Get it from FOCO for £60.00

This knitted Tottenham Hotspur Christmas jumper will make kids the envy of their classmates with its patchwork style variety of Fair Isle festive patterns. The Tottenham cockerel crest is knitted in a few places with the traditional navy blue and white colourway throughout.

Get it from FOCO for £30.00

This zip-up gilet from Nike is a great and stylish way to keep extra warm on those in-between weather match days. A great gift for anyone who’s ever imagined they’re Tim Sherwood pacing up and down the touchline.

Get it from JD Sports for £150.00

Marshalling a park run or walking the dogs on a freezing December morning? Not a problem. This unbelievably warm down Nike Strike puffer jacket is a dream for those who have to brave wet and windy conditions and the large zipped pockets are perfect for keeping hands toasty.

Get it from Nike for £189.95

Be the one to gift your niece, nephew or grandchild their very first Tottenham kit. The fabric in the kit is sweat wicking, just in case the little one gets the call-up.

Get it from Nike for £44.95

This fleece pullover hoodie from Nike marries streetwear with football merchandise and creates a great gift for any stylish Tottenham fan.

Get it from Nike for £59.95