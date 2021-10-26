27 of the best gifts for Manchester United fans in 2021

Knowing someone who’s a football fan is a blessing, as there are tonnes of gift options related to the sport just waiting to be given. Though when there is so much out there, trawling through the internet for the perfect gift can feel like a sport in itself.

As far as 2021 has gone for Manchester United, things could be worse. Finishing second in the Premier League and being runners up in the Europa League make a hearty tonic for the way things have been turning south this Autumn. If things continue the way they are, that Manchester United fan in your life might be needing a bit of consolation in the way of gifts.

There are hot off the press autobiographies to entertain and inspire, 3D puzzles with thousands of pieces for rainy days, and as always the humble mug to house soothing cuppas.

So whether you’re looking for a Christmas present for your dad, a birthday gift for your son or daughter, or maybe even a treat for yourself, here are the 27 best gifts currently available for Manchester United fans.

£10.00 or under

When it comes to Christmas gifts, you can’t go wrong with a good old fashioned mug. Perfect for all lovers of tea, coffee and hot chocolate these gifts are a way of expressing your love, your pride or your fan status in a useful way that will bring a smile to their face all year round.

Get it from FOCO for £7.50 (tub mug), £6.00 (number one fan) and £9.00 (number one dad)

Make bathtime a little bit more United with this fun red rubber duck. Equally enjoyable for kids in a bubble bath to play around with or as a floating companion during a grown-up soak. Plus, at £6.00 it’s a great shout for a Secret Santa gift for a Manchester United fan.

Get it from FOCO for £6.00

Charitable hero Marcus Rashford wrote this motivational book that’s being lauded as a self-help book for kids aged 10-14 to help young readers gain confidence, use their voice for good and reach their full potential. According to parents, even reluctant readers enjoy it.

Get it from Amazon for £4.99

The latest craze in fidget toys has a ringleader, and that is pop-its. Pop-its replicate that ultra-satisfying feeling of popping bubble wrap, and the dimples push right back to the other side to start again. They’re great for kids who need a little extra help focusing, and these Push-Itz have the classic Manchester United logo printed on them. Trust us on this one, the little ones in your life will thank you for it.

Get them from FOCO for £10.00

What do you get for the person who has everything? This limited edition Manchester United gift bar of Cadburys Dairy Milk chocolate that swaps classic purple for bold red is the perfect gift for fans of any age with a sweet tooth.

Get it from Amazon for £6.00

Peter Schmeichel has won more Premier League titles than any other goalkeeper and has been described as one of the giants of the game. The Danish former shot-stopper’s autobiography was recently published with great reviews so is ideal for gifting.

Get it from Amazon for £10.00

Manchester United fans will love this metal Old Trafford street sign that can be easily affixed to a wall. It’s a big step up from a blue-tac cornered poster in maturity and a cool way of showing appreciation for your football club.

Get it from FOCO for £10.00

£25.00 or under

These incredible Manchester United custom beer mats are the brainchild of twin brothers at Boot and Ball. With graphically sophisticated retro designs, fans have their favourite players commemorated in traditional beer mat form that feels like art rather than a coaster.

Get them from Amazon for £14.95

Patrice Evra is known lately for having one of the sunniest dispositions in all of football and his smile-inducing internet presence. But in this soon to be published autobiography, Patrice Evra bears all in what is sure to be a best seller.

Get it from Amazon for £16.00

This beautiful book documenting the evolution of the matchday programme, from a simple teamsheet to the glossy pages of today’s magazine comes straight from Manchester United. With long-reads and an article from Sir Alex Ferguson, it makes a lovely nostalgic gift.

Get it from Amazon for £14.31

Not just reserved for summer, this hat makes a great addition to any matchday outfit. This bucket hat is the perfect gift for those Manchester United fans who are too cool for school.

Get it from adidas for £25.00

This top from the Adidas 3 Stripes collection is that perfect intersection of where football merchandise meets fashion. In a strong red, black and white colourway, any Manchester United fan would be happy to unwrap this t-shirt.

Get it from JD Sports for £25.00

If you’d like to buy a Manchester United fan a piece of clothing, a football scarf is a great, one-size-fits-all accessory. Perfect for keeping warm on chilly match days whether watched at home with a cup of tea, at the pub with a pint or finally back at the football ground with a pie.

Get it from JD Sports for £12.00

This soft knitted hat makes a great gift for Manchester fans who want to show off their club pride in the colder months when a coat is non-negotiable and replica shirts are out of the question. This red hat from New Balance has the Manchester United crest embroidered into the front.

Get it from JD Sports for £13.00

These ceramic stoneware egg cups make having a hearty breakfast on match day an eggcellent choice. They have been dipped in Red Devil red and black, have a cool paint-splattered design and make a great and useful gift for any age.

Get them from FOCO for £12.00

These super cosy fleece-lined suede moccasin slippers are the perfect gift for Manchester United fans who like to put their feet up when watching football on TV. Plus, those mornings are only getting colder and these will help to take the chill off the air in style.

Get them from FOCO for £22.00

This quirky hand-painted Manchester United gnome in its dressing gown holding a cuppa is a lovely gift for those fans who like to display little nick-nacks around the house and garden to remind them of happy memories.

Get it from FOCO for £20.00

This high-quality wooden jigsaw puzzle will withstand being put together and apart lots of times. The thick pieces are perfect for little helping hands if you can bear to share the fun.

Get it from FOCO for £25.00

Know someone who hates touching things like elevator buttons or punching in their pin at ATMs? These nifty “no-touch” keyrings are designed to do all the nasty work for you, so you can press the button at traffic lights without having to immediately whack out the hand gel. They’re covered in Manchester United branding, though you just might want to keep one for yourself.

Get them from FOCO for £15.00

It wouldn’t be a 2021 present if there wasn’t some small reference to all of the crazy changes that have happened in our lives. This 3 pack of Manchester United face coverings is great for those who like to show personality on their face masks.

Get them from FOCO for £20.00

No budget

This knitted Manchester United Christmas jumper will have kids the envy of their classmates with its patchwork style variety of Fair Isle festive patterns. The Manchester United crest is knitted in a few places with the traditional red, white and black colourway throughout.

Get it from FOCO for £30.00

These Quick Cut palm-sized electronic clippers from Remington makes the perfect gift for those whose hair never seems to stop growing. Equipped with enough guards for both trims and full haircuts, it also comes with a gold printed barber cape.

Get them from Amazon for £39.99

This 3 Stripes zip-up jacket from Adidas is perfect for those who like to keep up that classic Madchester fashion vibe. It’s great for popping over your work clothes to watch the football at the pub or gracing the stands at Old Trafford.

Get it from JD Sports for £55.00

This A3 sized book is filled with full-colour newspaper pages heralding Manchester United’s most iconic moments dating over 100 years. It makes for a really thoughtful gift that can be personalised with a nice label on the inside page at a later date.

Get it from Amazon for £29.74

This modern Manchester United backpack is made in an eye-catching Red Devil red and has a flat top so there’s more room for big documents, books and laptops. It’s the perfect gift for those who need to carry a lot of things every day.

Get it from JD Sports for £35.00

This third jersey is ideal for those who want a new Manchester United shirt but already have one in a classic red and want some variety. The deep blue ‘M’ chevron design is directly inspired by the 90s and pays homage to the away kits that saw the Class of 92 cut their teeth.

Get it from Adidas for £65.00

This BRXLZ mini version of Old Trafford will keep Manchester United fans young and old occupied for hours fitting together all the puzzle pieces. There are approximately 3246 pieces included which when put together create a lovely and quirky Manchester United memento.

Get it from FOCO for £60.00