27 of the best gifts for Manchester City fans in 2021

Knowing someone who is a football fan is a blessing, as there are tonnes of gift options related to the sport - alhough when there is so much out there, trawling through the internet for the perfect gift can feel like a sport in itself.

Being a Manchester City fan can be tough. Sure they won the Premier League, reached the finals of both the Champions League and FA Cup and provided a squad full of superstars to varying Euro 2020 sides. Ok, so it’s really not that tough.

Still, fans of a certain age will remember the pre-glory days and keep expecting to wake up from this wonderful dream. Those fans who remember when being a City fan was a niche and that victory came but once in a Blue Moon.

Nowadays, there are books for unlocking the genius of Pep Guardiola, Grealish-covered mugs for fans of City’s star signing, and gnomes for those who take just as much pride in their garden as the groundsmen at Etihad Stadium.

So whether you’re looking for a Christmas present for your dad, a birthday gift for your son or daughter, or maybe even a treat for yourself, here are the 27 best gifts currently available for Manchester City fans.

£10.00 or under

This official Manchester City wall calendar for 2022 is perfect for those who like staying organised, or perhaps for somebody you think might need extra hints to remember special occasions?

Get it from Amazon for £9.99

Manchester City fans will love this metal Etihad Stadium street sign that can be easily affixed to a wall. It’s a big step up from a blue-tac cornered poster in maturity and a cool way of showing appreciation for your football club.

Get it from Amazon for £7.50

This retro gym bag is perfect for toting PE kits and gym kits alike around school and the office. This drawstring bag is a definite update from the humble carrier bag.

Get it from FOCO for £9.00

This bookstudies Guardiola's unique methods for creating a title-winning team. The perfect gift for those who love discussing football tactics over dinner or simply anyone who admires the Manchester City mastermind.

Get it from Amazon for £9.09

Make bathtime a little bit more City with this fun rubber duck. Equally enjoyable for kids in a bubble bath to play around with or as a floating companion during a grown-up soak. Plus, at £6.00 it’s a great shout for a Secret Santa gift for a City fan.

Get it from FOCO for £6.00

This down to earth book is a must for those loyal Manchester City fans who were there before Premier League success. It’s full of stories and anecdotes from those who remember being the butt of the joke before dominating English football.

Get it from Amazon for £8.15

Colouring books aren’t just for kids, although any City mad child would love the intricacies of this and colouring in the blank spaces on their favourite players. Colouring books make the perfect gift for those grown-ups who need to relax.

Get it from Amazon for £5.09

When it comes to Christmas gifts, you can’t go wrong with a good old fashioned mug. Perfect for all lovers of tea, coffee and hot chocolate, these gifts are a way of expressing your love, your pride or your fan status in a useful way that will bring a smile to their face all year round.

Get it from FOCO for £10.00 (Grealish), £9.00 (number 1 dad) and £6.00 (number 1 fan)

The latest craze in fidget toys are pop-its, which replicate that ultra-satisfying feeling of popping bubble wrap, and the dimples push right back to the other side to start again.

They’re great for kids who need a little extra help focusing, and these Push-Itz have the classic Manchester City logo printed on them. Trust us on this one, the little ones in your life will thank you for it.

Get them from FOCO for £10.00

£25.00 or under

These incredible Manchester City custom beer mats are the brainchild of twin brothers at Boot and Ball. With graphically sophisticated retro designs, fans have their favourite players commemorated in traditional beer mat form that feels like art rather than a coaster.

Get them from Amazon for £14.95

This Manchester City tankard goes in the freezer to make sure beers and other cold drinks are icy cold after a long day at work. Perfect on matchdays for those who’ve swapped Etihad Stadium for the sofa after a long lockdown.

Get it from Amazon for £11.64

If you’d like to buy a Manchester City fan a piece of clothing, a football scarf is a great, one-size-fits-all accessory. Perfect for keeping warm on chilly match days whether watched at home with a cup of tea, at the pub with a pint or finally back at the football ground with a pie.

Get it from JD Sports for £12.00

If you’re looking for a hot off the press Manchester City book that they won’t have yet, this book is available for pre-order. It is a rollercoaster ride series of match accounts ranging from the mid-50s to 2021’s Champion’s League final, which will spark many memories.

Get it from Amazon for £12.99

This official Manchester City aluminium water bottle is perfect for those who are eco-conscious. We as a society are using less single-use plastic, and a great way to do that is by investing in a reusable bottle. The metal keeps your water super cold all day and this one has a design that looks like City’s home shirts in the 90s.

Get it from FOCO for £15.00

It wouldn’t be a 2021 present if there wasn’t some small reference to all of the crazy changes that have happened in our lives. This pack of Manchester City face coverings that celebrate being Premier League champions is great for those who like to show personality on their masks.

Get them from FOCO for £20.00

Know someone who hates touching things like elevator buttons or punching in their pin at ATMs? These nifty “no-touch” keyrings are designed to do all the nasty work for you, so you can press the button at traffic lights without having to immediately whack out the hand gel.

They’re covered in Manchester City branding, although you just might want to keep one for yourself.

Get them from FOCO for £15.00

These ceramic stoneware egg cups make having a hearty breakfast on match day an eggcellent choice. They have been dipped in City’s blues, have a cool paint-splattered design and make a great and useful gift for any age.

Get them from FOCO for £12.00

This quirky hand-painted Manchester City gnome next to a sign that says “keep off the pitch” is a lovely gift for those fans who are proud of their garden, and who like to display little nick-nacks to remind them of happy memories.

Get it from FOCO for £20.00

This Manchester City BRXLZ logo kit is a lovely gift for those who like to display quirky merchandise in their house. Kids and adults alike will have fun assembling all the brick pieces to make up a pixelated version of the retro City crest. But don’t be fooled into thinking it’s a small and simple design - it’s still made up of 1663 pieces!

Get it from FOCO for £25.00

No budget

Admit it, there’s something so adorably cute about seeing a baby in a football kit. Be the first to gift your niece, nephew or grandchild their very first Man City kit.

Get it from JD Sports for £40.00

This super-soft Sherpa backed fleece blanket is ultra-cosy for those who like to snuggle up on the sofa to watch the footie. Big enough to almost cover a double bed, it’s perfect for keeping extra warm this winter.

Get it from Amazon for £34.99

The 93:20 on the front of this sweatshirt is the time that Sergio Aguero’s title-winning goal crossed the line to bag City their first Premier League trophy. This gift is perfect for those who still get goosebumps when they imagine Martin Tyler shouting “Agueroooo!”

Get it from JD Sports for £50.00

This flagship t-shirt from the Madchester range of shirts that even Pep Guardiola wears on the touchline features a warped City badge to pay homage to the Hacienda and other iconic Manchester monuments that defined a generation.

Get it from JD Sports for £50.00

Life as a City fan can be tough, despite the ongoing raging success, outsiders are always accusing you of being a “glory hunter”. Whether you were there for those pre-glory days when Peter Reid was player-manager or not, this retro shirt does all the talking for you. A perfect gift for those who love nostalgia and retro fashion.

Get it from JD Sports for £35.00

This A3 sized book is filled with full-colour newspaper pages heralding Manchester City’s most iconic moments dating over 100 years. It makes for a really thoughtful gift that can be personalised with a nice label on the inside page at a later date.

Get it from Amazon for £29.74

This Manchester City themed festive knitted jumper actually lights up to show the crowd spreading cheer. As gaudy Christmas jumpers go, this one is actually quite stylish. Plus they make a junior festive jumper which is great if you’d like to coordinate.

Get it from FOCO for £50

This BRXLZ mini version of the Etihad will keep Manchester City fans young and old occupied for hours fitting together all the puzzle pieces. There are approximately 4433 pieces included which when put together create a lovely and quirky Manchester City memento.

Get it from FOCO for £60.00