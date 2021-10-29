27 of the best gifts for Fulham fans in 2021

Knowing someone who is a football fan is a blessing, as there are tonnes of gift options related to the sport - although when there is so much out there, trawling through the internet for the perfect gift can feel like a sport in itself.

There are two types of Fulham fans: the ones who would like to be storming the Championship and the ones who would rather be fighting the hard but good fight in the Premier League. However, there’s one thing both can agree on - they love a good Fulham themed present.

There are excellent books that will take the reader on adventures, Craven Cottage street signs to remind them where home is, and luxury blankets to cosy into.

So whether you’re looking for a Christmas present for your dad, a birthday gift for your son or daughter, or maybe even a treat for yourself, here are the 27 best gifts currently available for Fulham fans.

£10 and under

Top Trumps have always made the perfect stocking filler gift and this Fulham edition is no exception. Made up of stars old and new, football fans of all ages will enjoy playing this classic card game.

Get it from Amazon for £4.00

When it comes to Christmas gifts, you can’t go wrong with a good old fashioned mug. Perfect for all lovers of tea, coffee and hot chocolate, these gifts are a way of expressing your love, your pride or your fan status in a useful way that will bring a smile to their face all year round.

Get it from FOCO for £10.00 (rainbow), £6.00 (number one fan) and £7.50 (tub)

This book written by two Fulham season ticket holders has been described as “Fever Pitch meets House of Cards”. In a tumultuous season for Fulham where the very fate of the club lies uncertain, football and politics collide in this engaging first-time novel. Published in mid-2021, it makes the perfect gift for avid readers.

Get it from Amazon for £7.99

This retro gym bag is perfect for toting PE kits and gym kits alike around school and office. The fashionable checkerboard pattern embodies the late 90s, paying homage to one of Fulham’s most iconic kits. This drawstring bag is a definite update from the humble carrier.

Get it from FOCO for £9.00

The latest craze in fidget toys are pop-its which replicate that ultra-satisfying feeling of popping bubble wrap, and the dimples push right back to the other side to start again. They’re great for kids who need a little extra help focusing, and these Push-Itz have the classic Fulham logo printed on them.

Get it from FOCO for £10.00

This cosy yet lightweight seamless snood is perfect for keeping warm when you don’t want to commit to a scarf. Ideal for running in the cold weather, football training, or wearing to the big match.

Get it from FOCO for £10.00

Europe United is the story of how one Fulham fan decided to trade in his season ticket for a year of travelling around Europe and attending a top division football match in each of the 55 UEFA nations. It makes the perfect gift for those who love Fulham, football and travelling.

Get it from Amazon for £8.99

This official Fulham wall calendar for 2022 is perfect for those who like staying organised, or perhaps for somebody you think might need extra hints to remember special occasions?

Get it from Amazon for £9.99

Fulham fans will love this metal Craven Cottage street sign that can be easily affixed to a wall. It’s a big step up from a blue-tac cornered poster in maturity and a cool way of showing appreciation for your football club.

Get it from Amazon for £9.95

This complex book of word searches is designed for grown-up Fulham fans or inquisitive children. The puzzle book is filled with every player and manager from the past 20 years and is sure to entertain on long journeys or rainy days.

Get it from Amazon for £5.95

You’ve probably seen The Thursday Murder Club breaking records at the top of bestseller charts and stacked up in shop windows, but did you know that author and TV quizmaster Richard Osman is also a massive Fulham fan?

The Man Who Died Twice is the recently published sequel and both will make a great gift for Fulham fans who love reading.

Get it from Amazon for £4.50 (book 1) and £9.00 (book 2)

£25 and under

If you’d like to buy a Fulham fan a piece of clothing, a football scarf is a great, one-size-fits-all accessory. Perfect for keeping warm on chilly match days whether watched at home with a cup of tea, at the pub with a pint or finally back at the football ground with a pie.

Get it from Amazon for £10.99

These official Fulham sliders are perfect for throwing on around the pool, in the locker room or in the showers to protect your feet and show your club pride. The perfect gift for Fulham fans with a gym membership.

Get them from FOCO for £15.00

This quirky football shirt shaped lunch bag comes in a red checkerboard design to pay tribute to the 1996 Fulham away shirt that won the hearts of so many fans. A thoughtful gift for grown-up fans who eat packed lunches.

Get it from FOCO for £18.00

These super detailed hand-painted bobbleheads are the perfect present for those Fulham fans whose favourite player is either Mitrovic or Cairney. Just stick them to your dashboard to keep team spirits up all season long.

Get them from FOCO for £20 each

This Fulham FC BRXLZ logo kit is a lovely gift for those who like to display quirky merchandise in their house. Kids and adults alike will have fun assembling all the brick pieces to make up a pixelated version of the classic FFC crest - but don’t be fooled into thinking it’s a small and simple design, it’s still made up of 506 pieces!

Get it from FOCO for £25.00

It wouldn’t be a 2021 present if there wasn’t some small reference to all of the crazy changes that have happened in our lives. This three pack of Fulham face coverings is great for those who like to show personality on their masks.

Get them from FOCO for £20.00

This quirky hand-painted Fulham gnome next to a sign that says “keep off the pitch” is a lovely gift for those fans who are proud of their garden, and who like to display little nick-nacks to remind them of happy memories.

Get it from FOCO for £20.00

This piece of typography art that shows the exact coordinates of Craven Cottage is the perfect minimalist way to show support for your club. This would make the perfect gift for a sophisticated football fan who likes tasteful decor.

Get it from Amazon for £19.95

No budget

This BRXLZ mini version of Craven Cottage will keep Fulham fans young and old occupied for hours fitting together all the puzzle pieces. There are approximately 3,300 pieces included which when put together create a lovely and quirky memento.

Get it from FOCO for £60.00

This home shirt with the classic Pizza Hut logo as the sponsor is surely one of Fulham’s most iconic jerseys. Remade in partnership with COPA, this shirt would make a lovely gift for fans of retro fashion and the cheesy good stuff.

Get it from Amazon for £55.00

This A3 sized book is filled with full-colour newspaper pages heralding Fulham’s most iconic moments dating over 100 years. It makes for a really thoughtful gift that can be personalised with a nice label on the inside page at a later date.

Get it from Amazon for £29.74

This super-soft Sherpa backed fleece blanket is ultra-cosy for those who like to snuggle up on the sofa to watch the footie. Big enough to almost cover a double bed, it’s perfect for keeping extra warm this winter.

Get it from FOCO for £35.00

When it comes to buying a football fan a nice no budget gift, sometimes you can do no better than getting them the latest home shirt. This Fulham shirt made by adidas has stylish vertical pinstripes on - something the shirt from the previous season didn’t, so there’s a reason to update.

Get it from JD Sports for £60.00

This adorable miniature version of the Fulham home kit comes from size 18-24 months to 6 years old. Be the first to gift your niece, nephew or grandchild their very first Arsenal kit. The fabric in the kit is Aeroready which wicks moisture, just in case the little one gets the call-up.

Get it from JD Sports for £50.00

Embrace the post-Queen’s Gambit checkerboard trend by kicking back to the 90s with this retro replica of one of Fulham’s most iconic away strips. Celebrate the season that saw the first of three promotions in five years to take Fulham up to the Premier League. A perfect gift for those who love nostalgia and retro fashion.

Get it from Amazon for £55.00

Article continues below

You’ve heard of the gaudy Christmas jumper, but have you heard of the flamboyant Christmas shirt? This oddly smart button-up long-sleeved shirt is sure to put you in centre attention at any Christmas party for all the right reasons.

Get it from FOCO for £45.00