The 24 best gift ideas for football fans

If you need a special gift for someone in your life, it can seem impossible to know where to start. However, If one of the people on your list is a football fan, that makes matters easier as there are tonnes of gifts related to the sport that will go down a treat. Although there is so much out there, trawling the internet for the perfect gift can start to feel like a sport in itself.

Luckily, we've rounded up the best quirky and unique available gifts. There are nostalgic treats for older fans, football stories that will inspire young minds, and games guaranteed to bring out a competitive streak.

So whether you're looking for a birthday gift for your son or daughter, a holiday present for a parent, or perhaps even a treat for yourself, here are the 24 best gifts currently available for football fans.

Best gifts for children

Graphic artist Lawerta has charmingly illustrated this football picture book. It educates kids aged 3-10 years about 16 of football history's most important and iconic goals. The fun rhymes are enjoyable for adults, making for perfect bedtime reading.