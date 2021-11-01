27 of the best gifts for England football fans in 2021

All products featured on our site are independently chosen by us. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Knowing someone who’s a football fan is a blessing, as there are tonnes of gift options related to the sport just waiting to be snapped up. Although, when there is so much out there, trawling through the internet for the perfect gift can feel like a sport in itself.

It’s been quite the year. The summer was filled with jubilation as England fans across the country came together to scream “It’s Coming Home” from the rooftops, only to be joined together in sombre heartbreak after England lost the tournament final to Italy.

Normally after a major tournament, you can put England away for a few years, but not this time. With the Women’s Euros taking place in England next summer and the 2022 World Cup just over a year away, now is the perfect time to start buying those Three Lions gifts.

There are motivational books from some of England’s brightest stars, sunny floral shirts for World Cup 2022 and more retro gear than you can shake a stick at.

So whether you’re looking for a Christmas present for your dad, a birthday gift for your son or daughter, or maybe even a treat for yourself, here are the 27 best gifts currently available for England fans.

£10 and under

When it comes to Christmas gifts, you can’t go wrong with a good old fashioned mug. Perfect for all lovers of tea, coffee and hot chocolate, these gifts are the perfect way of expressing your love, your pride or your fan status.

Get them from FOCO for £10.00 (rainbow), £7.50 (red tub) and £6.00 (Three Lions)

If you’d like a mug with a little more nostalgia, this Retro Shirt Mug is the perfect gift for anyone missing the ‘90s.

Get them from FOCO for £6.00 each

The latest craze in fidget toys are pop-its, which replicate that ultra-satisfying feeling of popping bubble wrap - and the dimples push right back to the other side to start again. They’re great for kids who need a little extra help focusing, and these Push-Itz have the classic Three Lions crest printed on them.

Get them from FOCO for £10.00

England fans will love this metal Wembley Way street sign that can be easily affixed to any wall. It’s a big step up from a Blu Tack-cornered poster and a cool way of showing appreciation for your national team.

Get it from FOCO for £10.00

This official England metal water bottle is perfect for those who are eco-conscious. Not only does it come in a design with the England crest, but the metal is designed to keep your water super cold all day long.

Get it from JD Sports for £10.00

Charitable hero Marcus Rashford wrote this motivational book that’s being lauded as a self-help book for kids aged 10-14 to assist young readers gain confidence, use their voice for good and reach their full potential. According to parents, even reluctant readers enjoy it.

Get it from Amazon for £4.99

Whether you'd like to cheer on Southgate’s boys or prep for the Women’s Euros in 2022, these official England wall calendars are perfect for those who like staying organised and planning ahead.

Get it from Amazon for £9.99 each

Gareth Southgate is the most integral part of England’s football story, but it didn’t come easily. He had to work hard from Euro 1996 heartbreak to fight his way back to being the confident and kind-hearted manager we know and love. He’s written this book for readers 12 and over to help them think positively, be more confident and remind them Anything is Possible.

Get it from Amazon for £10.00

£25 and under

Know someone who hates touching things like elevator buttons or punching in their pin at ATMs? These nifty “no-touch” keyrings are designed to do all the nasty work for you, so you can press the button at traffic lights without having to immediately get out the hand sanitiser.

Get them from FOCO for £15.00

This cosy yet lightweight seamless snood is perfect for keeping warm when you don’t want to commit to a scarf. Ideal for running in the cold weather, football training or wearing to the big match. The pattern combines all of England’s best shirts and blends them together.

Get it from FOCO for £12.00

This quirky hand-painted England gnome in its dressing gown holding a cuppa is a lovely gift for those fans who like to display little nick-nacks around the house and garden to remind them of happy memories.

Get it from FOCO for £20.00

This England BRXLZ logo kit is a lovely gift for those who like to display quirky merchandise in their house. Kids and adults alike will have fun assembling all the brick pieces to make up a pixelated version of the classic Three Lions crest. But don’t be fooled into thinking it’s a small and simple design – it’s made up of 548 pieces!

Get it from FOCO for £15.00

These official England sliders are perfect for throwing on around the pool, in the locker room or in the showers to protect your feet and show your team pride. The perfect gift for England fans with a gym membership.

Get them from FOCO for £18.00

This quirky football shirt-shaped lunch bag comes in a geometric blue design to pay tribute to the 1990 England third shirt that won the hearts of so many fans. A thoughtful gift for any England fans who eat packed lunches.

Get it from FOCO for £18.00

These England custom beer mats are the brainchild of twin brothers at Boot and Ball. With graphically sophisticated retro designs, fans have their favourite players commemorated in a traditional beer mat form that feels more like art than a simple coaster.

Ge them from Amazon for £14.95

This autobiography is the first from Glenn Hoddle and will be released just in time for Christmas. Pre-order it now for anyone who’ll enjoy never-heard-before stories from one of England’s most legendary player-turned-managers.

Get it from Amazon for £16.00

The late Paul Mariner managed to get his autobiography penned with the help of writer Mark Donaldson before his death this summer. This soon-to-be-released book is filled with anecdotes of a footballer who did things his way. The foreword is written by his best friend, Ian Gillan from Deep Purple.

Get it from Amazon for £14.49

This new hardback book is filled with stunning photographs that are stories in themselves. This would make the perfect gift for any football fan interested in learning the story of England’s men and women from 1872 to the present day.

Get it from Amazon for £14.19

No budget

This brightly coloured duvet set makes the perfect gift for a little one in a single bed who dreams of playing for England someday.

Ge it from FOCO for £30.00

What do you wear to an England game at the World Cup in December? If you’re at home - layers and layers of festive knitwear. If you’re lucky enough to attend the tournament - this funky floral button up shirt.

Get it from FOCO for £40.00

This BRXLZ mini version of Wembley will keep England fans young and old occupied for hours fitting together all the puzzle pieces. There are approximately 3,716 pieces included, which, when put together, create a lovely and quirky England memento.

Get it from FOCO for £60.00

Can’t decide which iconic 1990 retro shirt to rock or gift the England fan in your life? Score Draw has you covered. They spliced together the best parts of all three shirts to create this bold new design.

Get it from 3Retro for £50.00

This high-quality stretchy top is exactly like the England players wear in tournaments. It’s made from sweat-wicking fabric so this would make the perfect gift for someone who loves to exercise in style.

Get it from Nike for £59.95

Before there was a yearly iteration of FIFA , there was Subbuteo. The classic finger-flicking football game is back with a 2021 edition featuring England’s Lionesses.

Get it from Amazon for £39.95

This blue shirt is arguably the most popular of Score Draw’s retro replicas. Made famous by the World in Motion music video, this ‘90s-style shirt never actually made it to the tournament. But not to worry, fans are more than making up for it now.

Get it from JD Sports for £35.00

This iconic shirt worn by Rio Ferdinand, Sol Campbell and Michael Owen in Japan will bring back many fond memories for those too grown up to squeeze into their favourite childhood strip.

Get it from 3Retro for £35.00

It’s hard to think of a time when England were struggling to qualify for World Cups after getting used to Southgate’s boys' glittering qualification records, but this 1982 shirt reminds us that wasn’t always the case. Kevin Keegan, Glenn Hoddle and Ray Wilkins were part of a team that qualified for the World Cup for the first time in 12 years.

Get it from 3Retro for £35.00