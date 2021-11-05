27 of the best gifts for Celtic fans in 2021
For many reasons, 2021 has been a rollercoaster. Celtic’s nine seasons of consecutive league titles were swiped away by old rivals. However, away days are back after a long hiatus and Celtic fans can again find themselves singing “come on you bhoys in green” in remote European bars thanks to the Europa League.
Knowing someone who’s a football fan is a blessing, as there are tonnes of gift options related to the sport just waiting to be given. Though when there is so much out there, trawling through the internet for the perfect gift can feel like a sport in itself.
Luckily, we’ve found the best quirky and unique gifts suitable for Celtic fans. There are artisan gins for those who enjoy a tipple, pop-its for those who like to fidget and blankets for those who like to sit back and watch.
So whether you’re looking for a Christmas present for your dad, a birthday gift for your son or daughter, or maybe even a treat for yourself, here are the 27 best gifts currently available.
£10.00 and under
1. Celtic FC bathtime duck
Make bathtime a little bit more Celtic with this green rubber duck. Equally enjoyable for kids in a bubble bath to play around with or as a floating companion during a grown-up soak. Plus, at £6.00 it’s a great shout for a Secret Santa gift for a Celtic fan.
2. Celtic FC number 1 dad / number 1 fan / tub mug
When it comes to Christmas gifts, you can’t go wrong with a good old fashioned mug. Perfect for all lovers of tea, coffee and hot chocolate, these gifts are a way of showing pride for your team all year round.
Get it from FOCO for £9.00 (number 1 dad), £6.00 (number 1 fan) and £7.50 (tub mug)
3. Official Celtic 2022 wall calendar (A3 sized)
This official Celtic wall calendar for 2022 is perfect for those who like staying organised, or perhaps for somebody you think might need extra hints to remember special occasions?
4. Celtic octagon and star push-itz fidget
The latest craze in fidget toys are pop-its, which replicate that ultra-satisfying feeling of popping bubble wrap. They’re great for kids who need a little extra help focusing, and these dimpled Push-Itz have the classic Celtic crest printed on them.
5. Celtic “World’s Best Dad” metal street sign
Combine his two favourite things – thinking of his children and showing support for his team. This gift will remind him of you all year round as he displays it with pride.
6. Official Celtic Annual 2022
This annual makes the perfect gift for every Celtic fanatic. It’s filled with fun quizzes and games, plus in-depth profiles of all their favourite players.
7. Celtic Park vintage metal street sign
These 60cm long vintage street signs are a stylish way of displaying fan status around the house. It’s a big step up from a Blu Tack-cornered poster and a cool way of showing appreciation for your team.
£25.00 and under
8. Eden Mill x Celtic Gin Liqueur, 50cl
This special Celtic-inspired gin liqueur comes in a bright Glasgow green and would make the perfect present for those who love quirky gins.
9. Celtic paint splatter egg cups (2 pack)
These ceramic stoneware egg cups make having a hearty breakfast on match day an eggcellent choice. They have been dipped in Celtic’s greens, have a cool paint-splattered design and make a great and useful gift for any age.
10. Celtic no-touch keyrings (3 pack)
Know a Celtic fan who hates touching things like elevator buttons or punching in their pin at ATMs? These nifty “no-touch” keyrings are designed to do all the nasty work for you, so you can press the button at traffic lights without having to immediately get out the hand sanitiser.
11. His Name is McNamara: The Autobiography of Jackie McNamara
Celtic fans will love this September ‘21 published autobiography. Jackie McNamara spent a decade at Celtic before his abrupt departure in 2005, which fans can read all about in his own words.
12. Official Celtic freezer tankard
This Celtic tankard goes in the freezer to make sure beers and other cold drinks are icy cold after a long day at work. Perfect on matchdays for those who’ve swapped the stadium for the sofa after a long lockdown.
13. The Accidental Footballer by Pat Nevin
Pat Nevin’s bestselling 2021 memoir, The Accidental Footballer is the perfect choice for fans of music and football. A boyhood Celtic fanatic, Pat Nevin writes articulately in a book that’s worlds away from the ghost-written autobiography expected of an ex-footballer. Fans can read about his nights out to the Hacienda and how he was turned away from Celtic for being too small.
14. Celtic beer mats (9 pack)
These incredible Celtic custom beer mats are the brainchild of twin brothers at Boot and Ball. With graphically sophisticated retro designs, fans have their favourite players commemorated in traditional beer mat form in a way that feels like art.
Get them from Amazon for £14.95
15. New Era Celtic beanie bobble hat
This soft knitted hat makes a great gift for Celtic fans who want to show off their club pride in the colder months when a coat is non-negotiable and trusty replica shirts are out of the question.
Get it from JD Sports for £25.00
16. Celtic FC dressing gown gnome
This quirky hand-painted Celtic gnome is a lovely gift for those fans who like to display little nick-nacks around the house and garden to remind them of happy memories.
17. Official Celtic team scarf
If you’d like to buy a Celtic fan a piece of clothing, a football scarf is a great, one-size-fits-all accessory. Perfect for keeping warm on chilly match days.
Get it from JD Sports for £12.00
18. Celtic paint splatter metal water bottle, 500ml
This Celtic metal water bottle keeps your water cold all day and is perfect for those who are eco-conscious.
No budget
19. Celtic Park BRXLZ stadium
This BRXLZ mini version of the Celtic Park stadium will keep Celtic fans young and old occupied for hours. There are approximately 4,058 pieces included, which when put together create a lovely and quirky Celtic memento.
20. adidas Celtic 2021/22 long-sleeved home shirt
Be prepared for Glasgow’s chilliest days with this long-sleeved variation of this season’s home shirt. Stacked up with iconic green and white hoops, this adidas jersey is an instant classic.
Get it from JD Sports for £70.00
21. Eden Mill 9 Gins of Celtic gift set (9 x 5cl bottles)St Andrew’s distillery Eden Mill teamed up with Celtic to create the 9 Gins of Celtic in celebration of the ninth consecutive league title for Celtic. There are two tulip glasses included, so if you’re lucky you might be able to get a taste yourself.
22. Celtic newspaper headlines football book
This A3 sized book is filled with full-colour newspaper headlines heralding Celtic’s most iconic moments dating almost 100 years. It makes for a really thoughtful gift that can be personalised with a nice label on the inside page at a later date.
23. Celtic FC Taxi! board game
This board game has 500 questions on Celtic, making it a great face-to-face family activity to bring you all closer.
24. Celtic ‘94 away retro replica shirt
Relive the eccentric fashion of the ‘90s with this Celtic retro replica shirt. This would make a great gift for those who love nostalgia.
Get it from JD Sports for £38.00
25. Celtic ‘67 European Cup Final retro replica shirt
Rep the iconic shirt that the Celtic heroes of 1967 wore in Lisbon as they clinched the European Cup thanks to legendary manager Jock Stein. The long sleeves on this classic hooped jersey will help keep you warm in present-day Glasgow, too.
Get it from JD Sports for £38.00
26. Celtic plush throw blanket
This super-soft throw blanket is ultra-cosy for those who like to snuggle up on the sofa to watch the game. With a large Celtic crest to show pride, it’s perfect for keeping extra warm this winter.
27. Celtic youth Christmas jumper
This knitted Celtic Christmas jumper will make kids the envy of their classmates with its gorgeous greens and variety of festive Fair Isle patterns. “Celtic FC” is knitted front and centre so everyone will know who the little one supports.