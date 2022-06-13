Best futsal footballs you can buy in 2022

Want to play a 5-a-side match with your friends? You'll need a futsal ball and here's the best you can buy from Nike, Adidas, Mitre and more

We independently choose all products featured on our site. We may earn a commission when you purchase something through the links provided.

Futsal is an excellent game for smaller groups and is usually played like a five-a-side game. Except futsal is played on smaller and usually hard pitches, sometimes indoors. So, inevitably you'll need a different football to accommodate the size and type of pitch.

What's the difference between futsal and other footballs?

The main difference between a regular grass pitch football and a futsal ball is bounce. Thanks to their material, futsal balls usually have 30% less bounce on hard surfaces than a regular football. As a result, futsal balls are much easier to control on hard surfaces.

Here are the best futsal footballs you can buy for every budget:

£15 or under

The IMVISO foam futsal ball is a great beginner footballer for children interested in futsal. As it's foam, you don't have to worry about young children getting hurt. They can pick up new skills and tricks with your peace of mind by using a ball designed for younger players.

You'll achieve great control and passing with the Kipsta FS100 futsal ball, which looks as good as it performs. With sleek line graphics, the fluorescent orange colourway makes it easy to spot. It's also child friendly for young players to get used to futsal and playing on a smaller pitch.

Get it from Decathlon for £9.99

Futsal is usually played on a hard surface like an indoor court, something the Kipsta Street Barrio is perfect for. If you like playing on concrete, asphalt or short artificial turf, the ultra-durable component and hidden seams mean this ball is made to last. Plus, the black and cherry red colourway makes it an exceptionally stylish ball.

Get it from Decathlon for £12.99

The Impel ball from Mitre is an excellent mid-range priced futsal ball. The soft foam built is great for practising your futsal skills and practice that essential close control and passing on smaller pitches. All you need is a ball bump to get it inflated and onto the pitch.

Get it from Amazon for £13.40 - £19.14 (The price depends on size)

£25 or under

Nike has made a ball which meets the official standards of the size and weight of futsal balls. Its smaller and heavier design has reduced bounce which is great for smaller teams. The textured casing makes it great for cute little touches around your opponent, especially when space is limited.

Get it from Sports Direct for £17.99

Right off the bat, this Mitre ball's bright honey yellow colourway screams summer five-a-side tournaments on warm evenings. Hyperseam technology retains the shape of the ball and enhances its durability. It's suitable for both astro turf and indoor court surfaces.

Get it from Mite for £22.50

If you're a player who wants to show off your tricks on the pitch, Kipsta's FS900 ball is for you. The FIFA Quality Pro approved ball gives optimal resistance and high intensity. A butyl bladder makes sure that the ball's air pressure is maintained so you can spend more time doing what you love.

Get it from Decathlon for £24.99

No Budget

The Mitre Delta ball is built for optimum control and close-quarter passing on a small pitch. A toughened PU outer material constructed with 30 panels gives the ball supreme durability. Dual Hyperfoam and laminated rubber are there for maximum power and a cushioned impact.

Get it from Mitre for £30.50

Nike has designed a great ball to give you an exceptional touch and control for a small-sided game. The textured casing and neon green swoosh, with navy design, makes it visible and trackable. This is all whilst the hand-sewn construction makes the seams tighter for a durable finish.

Get it from Nike for £32.95

Adidas released the Al Rihal range as part of the official match ball design for the men's winter World Cup 2022. But, there's great news for futsal players as the brand has created a futsal version of the football with low rebound and the slick Al Rihal design.

Get it from Adidas for £45.00

Looking for more of the best footballs?