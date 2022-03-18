All products featured on our site are independently chosen by us. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

It can be difficult finding the perfect sized football for a child. How many times have you seen children tussle with and trip over a ball too big for them? Luckily, this doesn't have to be a problem as there are a variety of footballs made especially for children of all age groups.

What size football is suitable for each age group?

It's important to get the ball size that corresponds with the age of a child. A suitable sized football is designed to allow for improved play, without any unnecessary struggles when attempting to control the ball. When it comes to football sizes, the higher the number the larger the ball. Here's an easy guide on the ages the three most common football sizes cater for:

Size 3: Ages 9 and under

Size 4: Ages 10-14

Size 5: Ages 14+

So, whether playing outside, having a kick about inside or practising their Robert Lewandowski-esque shooting skills with a pop-up goal - there's a perfect football for everyone at every age.

Best size 3 football: Adidas Tiro Club Ball

Sizes available: 3, 4, and 5

The Adidas Tiro Club ball comes in multiple sizes, all of which offer the same high quality you'd expect from the brand. Not only are there multiple size options, but there are also multiple colourways to choose from too - from bright Fuschia, lemony yellow, navy and a simple white.

On the inside, it has a butyl bladder to provide the best possible air retention and is machine stitched to strengthen the build. The synthetic cover will also keep it protected come rain or shine while keeping it durable throughout regular use.

Get it from Adidas for £15.00

Best size 4 football: Puma TeamFINAL

Sizes available: 3, 4, and 5

This ball is perfect for anyone looking to test their skills in the park with friends - and with a build that is built to last, it's going to last a long time before needing to be replaced. Puma has also given the design a vivid tangerine colour to give better visibility, making it equally perfect for honing skills as the sun sets or a five-a-side battle during peak daylight hours.

Get it from Pro Direct Soccer for £11.00

Best size 5 football: Nike Kylian Mbappe ball

Sizes available: 5

As the name suggests, this ball from Nike is inspired by Paris Saint-Germain attacker Kylian Mbappe. The sleek colourway, which has purple and silver tones, brings sophistication to the pitch. Performance-wise, the casing is durable and the bladder is tough so you won't find it gets misshapen mid-touch – a surprisingly common occurrence amongst similarly priced balls. Complete with the KM branding and swoosh outline, it truly is a thing of beauty.

Get it at JD Sports for £18.00

Best budget football: Mitre 21 Impel

Sizes available: 3, 4, and 5

If you're looking for a cheap and cheerful option this is the perfect ball. It's available in three sizes: 3, 4 and 5 - and at only £8.00 each. It's great for training and beginners who just want a kickabout with friends. The 30 panels also make it a rugged option that will last longer than the price would suggest.

Get it at Pro Direct Soccer for £8.00

Best indoor football: Mitre Multimatch Indoor Ball

Available sizes: 4 and 5

If you're looking for a football that's perfect for indoor football or futsal, the Mitre Multimatch ball offers all the qualities you'd expect from an outdoor – while also being safe for indoor use. What makes it particularly safe for indoor use? There is a 50% reduced rebound on the ball to protect against stray bounces that could cause unwanted damage. It also has a high retention bladder, ensuring it doesn't leak air.

Get it from Pro Direct Soccer for £16.00

Best outdoor football: Nike Park Football

Available sizes: 3 and 4

Durability is important in a football, especially when the ball is going to be used outside. Every ball is somewhat designed to endure the regular stress that comes with being kicked around, however, the Nike Park football with its 12-panel design is built to withstand even the roughest kickarounds. The bright red and black colourway also makes it easy to find if kicked astray.

Get it from Decathlon for £18.99

Best gift football: Mitre Scriball

Available sizes: 1

This quirky gift designed by iconic ball makers Mitre is the perfect present for any football fan. Included is a ball pump, the ball itself and pens that can be used to scribble and colour in a personal design on the ball. Once the ball has been inked in, it can be used as a regular size-1 ball for a mini-kickaround.

Get it from Amazon for £10.00

Best accessory: DDUO Portable Airpump

In some cases, the football you order will be delivered deflated and there's nothing more frustrating than searching for a ball pump only to realise that you don't actually have one. If you want to ensure your newly-bought football is ready to go the day it arrives, this basic offering from DDUO will get the job done nicely at a bargain price.

