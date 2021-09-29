The best football pumps you can buy

From high powered plug-in compression pumps to dual action handhelds, these are the 9 best football pumps to make sure you’re never caught short

Save yourself from being caught out when you order a football and it arrives deflated. Whether you need to pump up a whole school full of balls or just top up on air in between kickabouts in the park, there is a football pump out there that perfectly matches your needs.

Whilst all football pumps technically do the same job, some do that job better than others. There are also pumps out there to suit different needs. For example, if you have to inflate a lot of footballs every week you might consider getting a pump with a special speed deflation tool to save time.

How do you know how much air to put in your football? That’s easy, most balls have maximum pressure printed on the ball near the needle hole which is generally between 8-12 PSI. FIFA says professional balls should be between 8.5 and 15.6 PSI, but you will want to check how much your ball can take as there can be a difference in the quality of materials.

PSI means pounds per square inch and it’s just a way of measuring how much air pressure goes in something. You might opt to go for a pump that can also pump your car tyres, which means you’ll need one that can get to 35 PSI. Or a small pool inflatable for a child needs only 1-2 PSI. It just depends on how many different things you’ll need your pump for.

Extra tip: It’s useful to lubricate your needle first with a bit of glycerin or coconut oil, this helps protect the needle hole from damage.

From high powered plug-in compression pumps to dual action handhelds, there’s no need to get tired arms anymore. Here are 9 of the best football pumps currently available to buy.

1. Best mini electric ball pump: Deeplee Electric Ball Pump with LED Digital Display

This electric ball pump charges using a USB and even doubles as a handy flashlight. There’s no manual labour with this pump, just preset the optimum pressure for your ball and let the pump do the rest of the work. Once fully charged, it can easily inflate over 25 footballs.

Get it from Amazon for £28.99

2. Best stirrup ball pump: Mitre Stirrup Ball Pump

This durable stirrup ball pump is great for those who have to pump up a fair few footballs, like a school or a team. Just put your feet on the steady footplate to hold in place and use your body weight to pump it up. It saves your arms aching from traditional style pumps so there is more energy left for playing football.

Get it from Amazon for £13.25

3. Best professional electric pump: Mitre Pro Inflator Electric Pump

This heavy-duty electric pump plugs into the mains so there’s no chance it’ll run out of power. It’s perfect for facilities like large schools or clubs that need a lot of balls pumped up as quickly as possible. It takes a few minutes to set up initially, but once it’s ready it’s good to go for as long as you need.

Get it from Mitre for £142.00

4. Best dual-action pump: Adidas Air Pump

This pump uses a dual-action design which means it inflates on both the push and pull action. This is great for maximising kinetic energy which makes it a good option for those who don’t want to go electric. It also has a lock clasp so it stays put and protected in your kit bag.

Get it from Adidas for £10.00

5. Best foot pump: PHOENIX Foot Pump with Pressure Gauge

Want to save arm ache but don’t fancy going electric? This portable foot pump is the answer. It’s a great piece of kit to throw in your car as it can also be used to pump up your car wheels on the go. It has a pressure gauge so you know you’ve done the job correctly whether it’s a football or a tyre.

Get it from Amazon for £16.50

6. Best pocket-sized ball pump: Brotou Pocket-Sized Ball Pump

This tiny pump is perfect to carry in your pocket or bag to make sure your ball never loses pressure again. It’s great for on-the-go top-ups but can also pump a ball up from completely flat with no problems. It uses a dual-action energy-saving system to inflate with every movement.

Get it from Amazon for £7.99

7. Best budget football pump: DDUO Portable Ball Pump

As far as ball pumps go, this is a cheap and cheerful model. As expected, it doesn’t come with any bells or whistles but for someone who rarely needs to use a pump, this is ideal. It’s perfect for pumping up a football for a kickabout in the garden, and it can also be used to pump up balloons and paddling pools.

Get it from Amazon for £3.99

8. Best pump for speed deflation: Diamond Ball Compressor

This electric football pump uses mains electricity so it’s got loads of power and is able to pump up a lot of footballs quickly. What makes this model so special is that it also has the ability to deflate footballs. Usually, deflating balls takes a bit of time but this actually sucks the air out of the ball for you. A must for those who need to store a lot of footballs every week.

Get it from Pro:Direct Soccer for £150.00

9. Best handheld electric ball pump: Oasser Cordless Compressor with Digital Pressure Gauge

This cordless compressor looks more similar to a power drill than a traditional ball pump, but it does the pumping job very well. It has a removable battery pack for charging and is powerful enough to pump up car and motorcycle tyres as well as your footballs. It’s perfect for those who want to use a powerful electric pump but aren’t near a power source.

Get it from Amazon for £43.99

