27 of the best football gifts for kids in 2021

The gift-giving season is coming and it can sometimes seem like the list of people to buy for is never-ending. Just what are kids into these days?

If one of the little ones on your list is a football fan then that makes matters easier as there are tonnes of gifts related to the sport that will go down a treat, although when there is so much out there, trawling through the internet for the perfect gift can feel like a sport in itself.

Luckily, we’ve rounded up the best quirky and unique gifts currently available. There are pop-its and fidgets for those captivated by the latest craze, football stories that will inspire inquisitive minds, and games to sharpen the mind and bring out their competitive streak.

So whether you’re looking for a Christmas present for your child, helping Santa out with finding stocking fillers, a birthday gift for your niece or nephew, or maybe even a treat for your grandchild, here are the 27 best gifts currently available for young football fans under 12.

£10 and under

The latest craze in fidget toys are pop-its, which replicate that ultra-satisfying feeling of popping bubble wrap. They’re great for kids who need a little extra help focusing, and these Push-Itz have the classic Three Lions crest printed on them.

Get them from FOCO for £10.00 each

Kids who love collecting fidgets will love this rainbow ball where the aim is to match all the inner balls to their colours. It’s not as easy as it might seem and will keep them entertained for ages.

Get it from Amazon for £7.99

This game is designed for kids aged 3-7 and has fun shirt-shaped cards that young football fans will love. It has educational benefits as it helps develop counting and number skills.

Get it from Amazon for £5.35

Football fans young and old will enjoy playing this classic card game together, now with a bumper edition with 500 quiz questions. For those who prefer a traditional game of Top Trumps, there is the classic edition as well. Or treat them to both sets for even more fun.

Get them from Amazon for £5.31 (Top Trumps) and £7.20 (Quiz)

This card game says it’s made for kids aged 6-99 so there’s plenty of fun to be had for all the family. Race to complete your team’s formation before your opponents in a game that’s perfect for encouraging the family to spend face-to-face time with each other.

Get it from Amazon for £7.00

Girls FC is a 12 book series about 12 friends who start an all-girls football team, aka “the best football team in the world” after struggling to get the attention of the school coach. Each humorous book follows a different teammate’s unique story for a rollercoaster journey of friendship and football. Perfect for young readers aged 7-12 who dream of playing football.

Get the first 4 in the series from Amazon for £5.25 - £5.39 each

Make bathtime a little more football friendly with this fun blue rubber duck. Kids will love splashing around in their bubble bath with a floating companion from their favourite football team.

Get them from FOCO for £6.00 each – Celtic – Liverpool – Tottenham – Arsenal – Chelsea – Manchester City – Manchester United – West Ham

The Charlie Fry series is an epic saga about achieving your footballing dreams and overcoming adversity. 11-year-old protagonist Charlie Fry has Cystic Fibrosis but that doesn’t stop him from playing football. There are seven books in this series perfect for even the most reluctant of readers aged 7-12.

Get them from Amazon for £3.15 - £5.99 each

This football picture book has been charmingly illustrated by graphic artist Lawerta. It educates kids aged 3-10 years about 16 of the most important and iconic goals in football history. The fun rhymes are enjoyable for adults too and it makes for perfect bedtime reading.

Get it from Amazon for £6.99

£25 and under

This football-themed take on the classic snakes and ladders game will have kids and grown-ups entertained for hours. Suitable for ages 5 and up, the aim is to pass the ball up and down the pitch to try and score the winning goal.

Get it from Amazon for £11.45

This bite-sized Trivial Pursuit pack has over 600 questions and can serve as an expansion pack or a fun game on its own. The cards come in a handy wedge carry case making them perfect for travel.

Get it from Amazon for £10.99

This nifty little football is made up of 10 panels that fit together in different ways to create many different balls or frisbees that are safe to play with indoors. Perfect for footie mad kids with inquisitive minds.

Get it from Amazon for £11.99

This ball control belt has an adjustable 18-foot stretchy cord so the budding footballer in your life can practice shooting or their keepy uppies without having to trapse round to the neighbours to ask for their ball back.

Get it from Amazon for £12.99

This fresh football take on the classic game of Guess Who switches from old questions like “does he have a hat on?” to new questions like “has he won the Champions League?” Perfect for football fans on a rainy day.

Get it from Amazon for £19.19

This game is like a shiny version of Connect Four. To win, you have to match up five of your players using the cool picture cubes included. Siblings will have fun challenging each other again and again.

Get it from Amazon for £15.99

This game challenges the brains and memories of players aged 8+. Adults will have just as much fun playing along with kids in this quick-fire memory game. Each player has 10 seconds to study their fact card before having to answer questions on what they’ve seen.

Get it from Amazon for £11.95

This giant 10-inch pop-it is in the shape of a football pitch so it’s already perfect for those fidget fans who love their footie. This fidget has an extra dimension as it comes with a set of dice to play a game of pop-it chess where players race to the middle popping dimples depending on dice rolls.

Get it from Amazon £13.89

This miniature football is the skills version of the official Premier League ball used this season. Practice keep-ups and dribbling in the garden or park with this ball that all aspiring football stars will love.

Get it from JD Sports for £13.00

These team specialised egg cups are absolutely perfect for those who love having dippy eggs and soldiers for breakfast. Great for encouraging kids to get extra protein in their diet.

Get them from FOCO for £12.00 each – England – Man City – West Ham – Tottenham – Aston Villa – Man United

No budget

This football goal is 1.8m wide and 1.2m tall which is comfortably big enough for a full family kick about in the garden. Kids and grown-ups alike will enjoy practicing their shooting skills on the weekend.

Get it from Decathlon for £54.99

This knitted official team Christmas jumper will make kids the envy of their classmates with its patchwork style variety of Fair Isle festive patterns. Their favourite team’s crest is knitted in a few places with the traditional team colourways throughout.

Get them from FOCO for £30.00 each Man City – Man United – Arsenal – Chelsea – West Ham – Liverpool

This football board game is perfect for fans of Monopoly and Football Manager. Players compete against each other to have the best career, negotiating contracts and hiring an agent. It’s a great family game that everybody will enjoy.

Get it from Amazon for £29.99

This brightly coloured duvet set makes the perfect gift for a little one who dreams of playing for England someday.

Get it from FOCO for £30.00

This board game is suitable for ages 6+ and will see players race to become the wealthiest football club owner ever. There is lots at stake as players seek to buy clubs, dominate the transfer market and hire and fire managers. Great fun for all the family.

Get it from Amazon £29.99

This tabletop edition of the classic arcade game foosball will have Kids v Grown-ups playing at every free opportunity. It’s made from sturdy MDF, has eight metal rods and even has anti-skid pads on the underside to survive even the most competitive of matches.

Get it from Amazon for £36.99

This sturdy MDF foosball table folds up for easy storage, but you’ll want to have it out at all times for endless fun. With a 4ft cabinet size, it’s comfortable for grown-ups to play as well.

Get it from Amazon for £105.99

Article continues below

Kids will be cosy in these oversized reversible Sherpa fleece hoodies that are perfect for watching football on cold winter evenings.

Get them from FOCO for £34.99 each – West Ham – Manchester City – Arsenal