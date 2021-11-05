27 of the best football gifts for dads in 2021

All products featured on our site are independently chosen by us. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Football is a universal language between fathers and children. Whether the kid in question is a growing teenager or perhaps a father of their own, football provides some common ground for dads and their offspring to communicate about.

Many dads are the ones who take you to see your first game, and Christmas is a time to give back and say thank you for introducing you to the sport that makes you feel at home wherever you go.

Having a Dad who is a football fan makes birthdays and Christmases much easier as there are tonnes of sports-related gifts just waiting to be given - although when there is so much out there, trawling through the internet for the perfect gift can feel like a sport in itself.

On top of this, the last thing you want is your dad smiling politely as he opens another copy of that old football autobiography. Luckily, we’ve found the best new releases and quirky, unique gifts that will make them smile for all the right reasons.

There are miniature stadiums with thousands of puzzle pieces to keep him occupied, books that will further his already all-encompassing footie knowledge and creature comforts to show him you care. So whether it’s Christmas or a birthday, or a present “just because”, here are the 27 best gifts available for dads.

£10.00 and under

Combine his two favourite things – thinking of his children and showing support for his team. This gift will remind him of you all year round as he displays it with pride.

Get it from FOCO for £10.00: Arsenal - Aston Villa - Celtic - England - Everton - Liverpool - Manchester United - Scotland - West Ham

Whether he spells it whiskey or whisky, you can’t go wrong with a nice set of glasses. These are perfect for those Dads who like to raise a toast after their team wins a match, or share a tipple after a loss.

Get them from FOCO for £9.00

These official team metal water bottles are perfect for those dads who are eco-conscious. Not only does it come in a design with his favourite team’s crest, but the metal is designed to keep water super cold all day long.

Get it from JD Sports for £10.00: Arsenal - England - Liverpool

This gift is perfect for dads who like to know everything about football. The Italian pioneer changed everything and inspired top coaches today like Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp, so even better if they’re an admirer of those two.

Get it from Amazon for £8.72

When it comes to Christmas gifts, you can’t go wrong with a good old fashioned mug. Perfect for lovers of tea, coffee and hot chocolate, these “World’s Best Dad” mugs are a nice way to express your love.

Get it from FOCO for £6.00: Arsenal - Aston Villa - Chelsea - Fulham - Liverpool - Manchester City - Manchester United - Tottenham - West Ham

If your Dad likes to drink buckets of tea, then this “Number 1 Dad” tub mug would be an ideal present.

Get it from FOCO for £9.00: Arsenal - Aston Villa - Chelsea - England - Liverpool - Manchester City - Manchester United - Tottenham

These 60cm long vintage street signs are a stylish way of displaying fan status around the house.

Get it from FOCO for £10.00: Arsenal - Celtic - England - Everton - Liverpool - Manchester City - Manchester United - West Ham

£25.00 and under

If you’d like to buy your Dad a piece of clothing, a football scarf is a great, one-size-fits-all accessory. Perfect for keeping warm on chilly match days.

Get it from JD Sports for £12.00: Arsenal - Chelsea - Manchester United - Manchester City - Newcastle - Tottenham - West Ham - Wolves

This biography of Don Revie is climbing the bestsellers charts, and thanks to its recent publication is unlikely to be a book your Dad already owns.

Get it from Amazon for £13.99

This long-awaited autobiography was published at the end of September, making it the perfect candidate for a Christmas present. Any football fan will enjoy this first-person account of what it takes to be one of the most recognisable referees of modern times.

Get it from Amazon for £13.39

This recently published book is ideal for football fans of a certain age with fond memories of the 1970s. A fast-paced account of a very exciting football season for dads who wish they were back on the terraces.

Get it from Amazon for £12.35

This autobiography is the first from Hoddle and will be released just in time for Christmas. Pre-order it now for anyone who’ll enjoy never-heard-before stories from one of England’s most legendary player-turned-managers.

Get it from Amazon for £16.00

Before his death this summer, the late Paul Mariner managed to get his autobiography penned with the help of writer Mark Donaldson. This soon-to-be-released book is filled with anecdotes of a footballer who did things his way. The foreword is written by his best friend, Ian Gillan from Deep Purple.

Get it from Amazon for £14.49

These custom beer mats are the brainchild of twin brothers at Boot and Ball. With graphically sophisticated retro designs, fans have their favourite players and football moments commemorated in a traditional beer mat form.

Get them from Amazon for £14.95: Arsenal - Aston Villa - Brighton - Chelsea - Crystal Palace - England - Everton - Leeds - Leicester - Liverpool - Manchester City - Manchester United - Newcastle - Nottingham Forest - Southampton - Tottenham - West Ham - Wolves

These official club tankards go in the freezer to make sure beers and other drinks can be served icy cold. It’s perfect on match days for those who’ve swapped the stadium for the sofa.

Get them from Amazon for £10.25-£14.98: Arsenal - Chelsea - Celtic - Everton - Liverpool - Manchester City - Tottenham

This soft knitted hat makes a great gift for football fans who want to show off their club pride in the colder months when a coat is non-negotiable and replica shirts are out of the question.

Get it from JD Sports for £25.00: Celtic - Chelsea - Manchester United

The hosts of the most popular football programme pick their top 10 of everything from shock transfers to Premier League managers.

Get it from Amazon for £19.35

These official team sliders are perfect for throwing on around the pool, in the locker room or in the showers. The perfect gift for dads with a gym membership.

Get them from FOCO for £18.00: Aston Villa - Chelsea - Everton - Fulham - Manchester City - Watford - Wolves

These quirky hand-painted gnomes make a lovely gift for those dads who like to display little nick-nacks around the house and garden to remind them of happy memories.

Get it from FOCO for £22.00: Arsenal - Aston Villa - Chelsea - England - Everton - Liverpool - Manchester City - Manchester United - Scotland

These super cosy slippers are the perfect gift for dads who like to put their feet up when watching football.

Get them from FOCO for £18.00: Aston Villa - Chelsea - England - Liverpool - Manchester City - Manchester United - West Ham

This straw hat is the perfect gift for dads who like to get some winter sun or spend Christmas in a tropical location. Let him watch Boxing Day football in summer style with this trilby.

Get it from FOCO for £20.00: Arsenal - Brighton - Chelsea - Fulham - Manchester City

These ceramic stoneware egg cups make having a hearty breakfast on match day an eggcellent choice. They have been dipped in each team’s colourway, have a cool paint-splattered design and make a great and useful gift for Dads.

Get them from FOCO for £12.00: Arsenal - Aston Villa - Celtic - Chelsea - England - Manchester City - Manchester United - Scotland - West Ham

No budget

This board game has hundreds of questions on your dad’s favourite football team. A great face-to-face family activity for any time of the year.

Get it from Amazon for £25.29-£32.95: Brighton - Celtic - Chelsea - Rangers

Before there was FIFA and Football Manager, there was Subbuteo. Challenge your dad to a round of the classic football flicking game.

Get it from Amazon for £34.34

This strategy board game is a mixture of Subbuteo and Football Manager as players embark on a 90-minute tactical battle. This gift is perfect for anyone serious about football tactics.

Get it from Amazon for £35.00

Let your Dad relive the glory days with these replica retro shirts from Score Draw. These are remakes of some of the most iconic shirts in football history.

Get it from JD Sports for £35.00: Arsenal ‘82 - Chelsea ‘00 - England ‘90 - Leeds ‘93 - Leicester ‘00 - Manchester City ‘92 - Scotland ‘96 - Tottenham ‘91 - West Ham ‘95 - Wolves ‘92

These BRXLZ mini versions of the most iconic football stadiums will keep dads and kids of any age occupied for hours. There are thousands of pieces included, which when put together create a lovely and quirky football memento.

Get it from FOCO for £60.00: Arsenal - Aston Villa - Brighton - Celtic - Chelsea - Crystal Palace - Everton - Fulham - Liverpool - Manchester United - New Wembley - Retro Wembley - Tottenham - West Ham