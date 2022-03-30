We independently choose all products featured on our site. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Searching for books to buy for teenagers can be a tricky task. It's that age where you're moving away from children's books and more into the world of Young Adult novels and non-fiction books. But, we've got you covered with the top selection of books out there for teens.

Whether it's a thriller, adventure, fantasy tale or quiz you're after - there's a book out there for anyone to further their interest in football.

Here are the 14 best football books for teenagers you can buy.

Recommended reading age: 9-14 years

Kicking Off: Dick, Kerr Girls is a brilliant book that helps teenagers understand the forgotten legends of the earliest women's Football Association team. It's a fictional tale about a teen who signs up to work at the munitions factory, Dick, Kerr and Co. Soon after, she finds that her life changes through football.

Get it from Amazon for £6.55

Recommended reading age: 12-15 years

Outcasts United is an edition specifically written for young people based on the adult bestseller. The story is about a football team named Fugees, made up of refugees and coached by a woman. With themes of community and how football can bring people together, this book will be a hit with any teenager.

Get it from Amazon for £7.94

3. You Are a Champion: How to Be The Best You Can Be by Marcus Rashford

Recommended reading age: 9-12 years

After successfully campaigning for food vouchers for school children during the pandemic, Marcus Rashford became a household name and inspiration for many young people. You Are a Champion is an inspirational and positive guide to achieving your dreams and being the best version of yourself you can be. Perfect for teenagers who love football.

Get it from Amazon for £4.99

Recommended reading age: 12+ years

Want an engaging football tale about a boy who secures a place in a Premier League football academy? Then The Football Trials is one for you. The story follows someone trying to make it in the world of football and progress from his life in a high-rise tower block to the biggest stage in the Premier League. This book is part of the high/low range from Bloomsbury, which are books written for readers with dyslexia or for whom English is an additional language.

Get it from Amazon for £5.99

Recommended reading age: 12-17 years

Booked is a story about how Nick, a 12-year-old boy, has to navigate the various obstacles and challenges that life throws his way alongside the emotions of playing football. Poet Kwame Alexander crafts a layered story with many life lessons embedded in this heartwarming story.

Get it from Amazon for £6.55

Recommended reading age: 8+years

Want the latest stats and information on football? Then look no further. FIFA has released a book with updated facts for international teams in every recent major tournament, including awards. The book is nicely crafted with images and compartmentalised to include information on over 35 national teams.

Get it from Amazon for £15.45

Recommended reading age: 8+years

If you know a teenager who likes the visual aspects of books, this book is the perfect photography led book about football. Ten chapters, each focusing on football life lessons, make up Play Like a Girl. Featuring some big names from women's football in the U.S, like Megan Rapione and Jessica McDonald - this book is a powerful read for teenagers who love football.

Get it from Amazon for £9.95

Recommended reading age: 14-16 years

Keeper is an engaging book about a fictional sports journalist who speaks to the world's best goalkeeper, dubbed 'the cat'. The interviews reveal tales of Amazonian environmentalism, slavery and ghost stories - all bound by football. If thrillers are your thing, this one will be an enjoyable read.

Get it from Amazon for £6.29

Recommended reading age: Older children and teenagers

Inspired by his personal story, Striking Out is former Arsenal striker Ian Wright's debut novel. The story is about 13-year-old Jerome Jackson, whose dream is to be one of the best footballers in the world but has a difficult home life. The uplifting book is both poignant and inspiring.

Get it from Amazon for £6.99

Recommended reading age: All ages

The Ultimate Premier League Quiz Book is for all ages and great for teenagers to brush up and learn more about the beautiful game. There are over 750 questions to test your knowledge of the top football league in England, and you could even compete with your family and friends.

Get it from Amazon for £5.99

Recommended reading age: Older children and teenagers

Want a book with a fantasy twist to football? Zombie XI is precisely that, and the twist is zombies, of course. While playing near a nuclear power plant, weird energy passes through Leonard, who can suddenly see the ghostly visions of the 1966 England World Cup squad. Get your imagination going with this adventure tale.

Get it from Amazon for £8.50

Recommended reading age: Older children and teenagers

The Football Book takes a fresh take on a fact and trivia book by being heavily graphic and visual in its style. Do you know someone who likes to know the fine details of football? If so, this book is perfect for them. Four hundred pages pack in plenty of information for a die-hard football fan to soak in.

Get it from Amazon for £14.36

Recommended reading age: Older children and teenagers

Bored of the same Young Adult books on your bookshelf? Furia is just the book that can breathe life into it once again. The book follows a footballer who will have to sacrifice many things and juggle her priorities to make her dreams come true. It's a book ultimately about a young girl grappling with trying to make her life what she would like it to be.

Get it at Amazon for £8.99

Recommended reading age: Older children and teenagers

Illustrator David Squires, who most notably features in The Guardian, has created a visual history of football in this book. Featuring famous names of the past and present, it's a great insight into the inner dealings of the game we all love.

Get it at Amazon for £6.44

