Best early Black Friday deals 2021: Nike, Adidas, Umbro and more

All products featured on our site are independently chosen by us. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission.





Black Friday is almost here, with November 26 seemingly approaching faster than usual. You don't have to wait that long though, as the bargains have started early on many websites with retailers going all out for 2021.

If you’re organised, you could be opening your new purchases at home while everyone else is frantically scrolling through the listings to see what’s still available.

Whether you’ve got your eye on some new gym gear ahead of the January rush, or just want some new athleisure kit to relax on the sofa, there's sure to be something for everyone. The temperature is dropping too, and there are plenty of coats, bucket hats and more to keep you warm.

We’ve rounded up some of the best early-bird Black Friday bargains for you below.

NIKE

Nike has started early with their Black Friday deals, with everything from classic trainers to top of the range football boots. There’s plenty to scroll through, but these items are a great place to start.

The classic 80s styling of this low-rise trainer will never go out of fashion, blended with modern technology to ensure a comfortable fit. The stitched overlays and the iconic Nike tick means this will go with absolutely everything.

Get them from Nike for £41.97, was £59.95 (save £17.98)



A football boot that will get you noticed – who says you can’t have form and function in one? With a bold repeated bolt pattern, this isn’t one for the wallflowers.

Get them from Nike for £207.97, was £259.95 (save £51.99)



These women’s road running shoes feature higher foam heights and cushioned comfort, so for the everyday runner you’ll be wanting to add these to your wardrobe. In a grey and shell pink, they’re fairly understated.

Get them from Nike for £52.47, was £69.95 (save £17.48)



Big enough to fit all of your kit in whether going for 5-a-side or a weights session at the gym, this duffel bag will be an essential for your activities. Additional zipper compartments provide security and space.

Get it from Nike for £76.97, was £109.95 (save £32.98)



It doesn’t matter if you’ve never done yoga in your life – don’t let the name fool you, this hooded jacket is perfect for all sorts of sports and for keeping you warm and dry. Made from at least 75% sustainable materials, it wicks away sweat quickly.

Get it from Nike for £59.97, was £74.95 (save £14.98)

Get yourself in the good books this Christmas with a 2020 England Stadium Home shirt for a bargain, whether you’re on the pitch or in the stands this is a must-have for every football fan.

Get it from Nike for £55.97, was £69.95 (save £13.98)

REEBOK

Reebok has plenty to offer in their early Black Friday sale, including a massive saving on some of their most popular shoes. They have unconventional collaborations with the likes of Jelly Belly and Ghostbusters, but there’s something for everyone whatever your interests.

An absolute steal at 50% off in Reebok’s Black Friday pre-sale, there’s a full range of sizes available too at the time of writing. These leggings are perfect running tights, with a supportive compression fit to get you though a high-intensity workout. A high-rise waist adds security too.

Get it from Reebok for £25, was £50 (saving £25)

These are versatile shoes suitable for everything from the most demanding work out to your daily run. They’re lightweight and feature Floatride Energy Foam to add a spring to your step, with a heel clip for stability.

Get it from Reebok for £77, was £110 (saving £33)



You can’t go wrong with a staple black pair of joggers, and these are a bargain. They’re made with at least 50% Better Cotton and fleece - and while they look simple, they’ll be perfect for working out or relaxing at home.

Get it from Reebok for £21, was £35 (saving £14)

These are the brightest trainers around, in vibrant colours that will make you stand out this winter. Reebok teamed up with Jelly Belly (the makers of the jelly beans) for this sweet collaboration, matching their Classic Leather Legacy shoes with bold shades.

Get it from Reebok for £60, was £75 (saving £15)

Puffa jackets are back in a big way for 2021 and this is sure to keep you warm in the stands watching football as much as coming home from the gym. The hood is removable too, making it versatile as well as practical.

Get it from Reebok for £87.96 was £109.95 (saving £21.99)

Sometimes less is more and the clean lines of these trainers make them a versatile choice and a basic stable for your wardrobe. A timeless silhouette will never go out of style, with a great saving too.

Get it from Reebok for £42.25, was £65 (saving £22.75)

ADIDAS

You have to sign up for a free membership to access the adidas early Black Friday deals, but it’s worth it as there are some big bargains to be found. Choose from massively popular trainers to the iconic 3-stripe tracksuits, or keep it casual with a hoodie.

Adidas has some of the biggest deals this year with up to 50% off some of the most in-demand items. Available in an array of colours, these running trainers combine style with stretchy support thanks to their materials made partly from recycled plastics.

Get them from Adidas for £120, was £160 (Saving £40)

The iconic three-stripe tracksuit is a must - and it’s a classic for a reason. It will work for a warm-up or work out, or a casual day out with friends in style. It’s all about comfort as well as looking good.

Get it from Adidas for £60, was £36 (saving £24)

If you want something different than plain neutrals, how about this camo print? Adding interest without being too in-your-face, these will work for a kickabout or a casual night in, with a subtle 3-stripes down the side.

Get them from Adidas for £36, was £60 (saving £24)

At nearly 50% off, you can’t go wrong with a simple classic, and this hoodie features the iconic Badge Of Sport adidas design emblazoned on the front. It’ll go with everything and will keep you warm this winter.

Get it from Adidas for £27.50, was £50 (saving £22.50)

It doesn’t get bolder than this - stand out from the crowd in bright shades with this track top. A modern update of the staple style loved by Franz Beckenbauer, it’s inspired by the past with the benefits of modern materials and technology for something that lasts.

Get it from Adidas for £36, was £60 (saving £24)

A massive saving here for these stylish football boots. Inspired by sports taping, they feature Tension Tape at the collar to secure your ankle. These boots provide high traction on firm ground and you can’t go wrong at this price.

Get it from Adidas for £60.50, Was £110 (saving £49.50)

UMBRO

Umbro have got plenty of bargains for the football fan in your life (or just for yourself if you’re feeling generous), from a West Ham jacket or some new football boots, they’ve got you covered with some massive discounts.

Got a West Ham fan in the family? Wrap this stylish presentation jacket up under the tree this Christmas morning and they’ll never guess you got it for 50% off. In the signature claret and blue, you can’t go wrong with this as a gift.

Get it from Umbro for £30, was £60 (saving £30)



If your new year resolution is going to be “play more football” you should definitely treat yourself to a pair of these. Staying away from style over substance, these boots are a classic shape and they’re the first boot using D30 technology in the front and middle of the boot.

Get them from Umbro for £95, was £150 (saving £55)

Wanting something a bit more stylish than a Christmas jumper? Get yourself one of these, featuring bold and bright colours against a black background in this crew neck style.

Get it from Umbro for £40, was £90 (saving £50)

Animal print is all the rage this year, and there’s no chance of losing this top in the gym changing room thanks to the bold colour scheme. Step away from all black workout outfits, and this lightweight top is easy to layer meaning it will work all year round.

Get it from Umbro £21, was £30 (saving £21)

You’ll have to be quick if you want to get your hands on this holdall, as the black version has already sold out. With a massive 60% off it’s no surprise, and this bag is perfect for carrying everything you need to play football or for a decent workout.

Get it from Umbro for £20, was £50 (saving £30)

If you’re looking for something new to wear for 5-a-side then you’ll love this stylish camo jersey. Fashion as well as function, it’s got everything you need for the pitch.

Get it from Umbro for £12.50, was £25.00 (saving £12.50)

Under Armour

Perfect for the fitness fanatic in your life, get yourself a bargain for practical yet comfortable athletics gear. Under Armour's early Black Friday sale offers everything from simple basics to bolder styles if you want to stand out.

The temperature has dropped considerably recently, but you’ll have no excuse to stay on the sofa if you get your hands on these fleece jogging pants. Their new tech means they’re light yet warm, everything you need for a winter workout.

Get it from Under Armour for £29.40, was £42.00 (saving £12.60)

Stand out from the crowd with this bold checkered training top. Blending fast-drying fabric that’s ultra-soft with the technology that wicks sweat away, it’s practical but still stylish and won’t break the bank either.

Get it from Under Armour for £17.60, was £22.00 (saving £4.40)

A must-have in the wardrobe for any runner, this long-sleeve top features mesh to shape itself to your body. Fewer seams means no awkward or uncomfortable chafing over long distances either, just comfort.

Get it from Under Armour for £27.00, was £45.00, (saving £18.00)

We all have our favourite trainers but there comes a time when you just have to replace them. These running shoes could be a bargain new addition for your collection, complete with Charged Cushioning to protect against impact. It features a lightweight mesh so you won’t be held back.

Get it from Under Armour for £42, was £60 (saving £18)

Make a statement with this bold printed crewneck sweater, in black with a bright red branding. It’ll keep you warm in colder weather, without sacrificing style for practicality. It’s received 5* reviews, too.

Article continues below

Get it from Under Armour for £24.97 was £42.00 (saving £17.03)







