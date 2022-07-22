This week's best dressed footballers: Benzema, Saka, Trapp and more

From a causal day look to an outfit for summer vacation, these are the outfits you can emulate from your favourite footballers.

Footballers and fashion is a love affair as old as time. Every week GOAL will take the best looks from your favourite players on Instagram and let you know how you can get the look

This week we're dissecting the best looks from Karim Benzema, Kevin Trapp, Bukayo Saka and more...

Christian Benteke

Nothing says holiday like a Hawaiian shirt, and that's what Christian Benteke has opted for. It's paired with tan trousers, white boat shoes with spikes, and brown tinted sunglasses to finish the look.

Shirt: £14.00 from Matalan

Trousers: £45.00 from Jack&Jones

Sunglasses: £146.00 from Ray-Ban

Shoes: £55.00 from Calvin Klein

If you haven't got a Hawaiian shirt in your wardrobe, we love this one from Next which features cool green and orange tones. Pair it with some brown cargo pants and white loafers just like Benteke. The finishing touch is the warm-toned sunglasses from Ray-Ban.

Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema has nailed the simplicity of dressing up a simple tee with accessories. The orange t-shirt is paired with a chunky gold ring and gemstone pendant. A gold theme continues throughout the outfit with a watch and accents on the sunglasses. Why wait for golden hour, when you can be it!

Shirt: £19.00 from COS

Sunglasses: £128.00 from ASOS

Ring: £45.00 from CRAFTD London

Necklace: £59.99 from CRAFT London

To get Benzema's sunny look, accessorised with gold jewellery, you'll need an orange t-shirt. The key to this look is bold jewellery choice, so we've picked out an alternative chunky flagstone ring and a paradise chain from CRAFTD London, the latter of which has a very appropriate palm tree design.

Presnel Kimpembe

Co-ordinated outfits make dressing up no-fuss and it's clearly worked for French defender Presnel Kimpembe here. The Versace print instantly makes it vibrant and exudes that luxury feel. A white Panama sunhat and sunglasses give it that ultimate day out on the beach look.

Shirt: £12.99 from H&M

Shorts: £17.99 from H&M

Sunglasses: £39.00 from ASOS

Hat: £2.99 from M&Co

It's going to be hard to fork out for Kimpembe's Versace co-ord, but we've handpicked the next best thing with a colourful paisley patterned version. The white sunhat is key for this look and you can wrap up this beachy outfit with a pair of gold-rimmed sunglasses from ASOS.

Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka has elevated a simple outfit with the right accessories to bring it to the next level. Baggy and distressed light wash blue jeans are paired with a navy t-shirt for a comfortable and effortless look. All white trainers give the outfit a clean finish - accessorised with sunglasses and chain bracelets, it's a look you can easily emulate yourself.

Shirt: £19.00 from COS

Jeans: £22.00 from Hollister

Trainers: £109.95 from Nike

Sunglasses: £137.00 from Ray-Ban

To get Saka's dressed-up yet casual look, you'll need a staple navy t-shirt, and we've selected a great one from ASOS. The wow factor of this look is oversized, ripped jeans, and Hollister has a great option, albeit toned down on the rips. Accessorise with some sleek white Nikes and chunky black sunglasses, and you've got the look down to a tee.

Kevin Trapp

Kevin Trapp has kept it fresh and understated with this holiday look. The Valentino print shirt adds some vibrant colours to the white shirt, tying it perfectly with the linen navy shorts. The look is finished off with a watch and rounded black sunglasses.

Shirt: £14.90 from UNIQLO

Shorts: £49.99 from Moss Bros

Sunglasses: £137.00 from Ray-Ban

Watch: £11.75 from ASOS

To get Trapp's holiday-ready look, a graphic tee which features Basquiat's work is great in place of his Valentino shirt. Style it with linen shorts and aviator sunglasses to get that holiday look rolling. Tudor watches are expensive, but we've got you covered with an alternative from ASOS that gives you the same sophisticated vibe on a budget.

