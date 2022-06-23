The best deals to shop in the adidas summer sale 2022
Get ready to save big in the adidas summer sale 2022. Boasting a range of discounts of up to 50%, this year adidas has pulled out all the stops to help you get your summer essentials sorted at a fraction of the cost.
With big savings across all categories, from clothing to trainers, there's never been a better time to refresh your wardrobe.
Fans of the classic adidas Adilette slides will be delighted to see a range of summer-ready colourways featuring in the sale.
Plus, you can bag yourself an extra 20% off with the code: EXTRA20
We've highlighted all the very best clothing, trainers and accessories you can shop in the adidas summer sale, check them out right here.
Shop: The best of the adidas summer sale
Predator Edge.1 Firm Ground Boots
Get them from adidas for £117.00, was £180.00
Trefoil Bucket Hat
Get it from adidas for £12.65, was £23.00
Essentials 3-Stripes Chelsea Shorts 7 Inch
Get them from adidas for £16.10, was £23.00
Cushioned Mid-Cut Trefoil Socks 3 Pairs
Get them from adidas for £9.35, was £17.00
Women's Ozweego Shoes
Get them from adidas for £75.00, was £100.00
Hyperglam Aeroready Workout Bra
Get it from adidas for £19.25, was £35.00
Techfit Compression T-Shirt
Get it from adidas for £16.25, was £25.00
Adilette Aqua Slides
Get them from adidas for £16.00, was £20.00
Women's Crew Sweatshirt
Get it from adidas for £33.00, was £55.00
Trefoil Linear Sweat Joggers
Get them from adidas for £36.00, was £60.00
Men's Twill Shirt
Get it from adidas for £37.80, was £63.00
Trefoil Linear Hoodie
Get it from adidas for £44.10, was £63.00
Superstar Recon Shoes
Get them from adidas for £70.00, was £100.00
Hyperglam Aeroready Training Shorts
Get them from adidas for £16.50, was £30.00
adidas Originals X Kevin Lyons T-Shirt
Get it form adidas for £21.00, was £30.00