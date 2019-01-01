'Best Champions League season ever?' - Fans react to Tottenham's stunning comeback win over Ajax

A day after Liverpool's fought back to defeat Barcelona, Spurs overturned a first leg deficit in Amsterdam to set up an all-Premier League final

The past two days have been memorable in the football world with two Premier League clubs staging comeback wins to advance to the Uefa final in Madrid.

After watching thrash 4-0 on Tuesday, Hotspur followed in the Reds' footsteps and overturned a 1-0 home loss last Tuesday with a spirited second-half performance which saw them advance to their first ever Champions League final on away goals.

dominated proceedings in the first half as Matthijs de Ligt's header and Hakim Ziyech's effort gave them a two-goal lead before the interval.

After the restart, Lucas Moura scored a double within four minutes and later bagged his hat-trick at the death of the encounter to send Mauricio Pochettino's side into ecstasy.

The result, the performance and the drama in the elite European tournament this week has left fans with one conclusion.

This is the best #UCL season I have witnessed so far. — Mighty George (@mightygeorgeng) May 8, 2019

To hell with game of Thrones. There has been more drama in the last 2 nights than in all the episodes of Game of Thrones put together! — Babanla (@biolakazeem) May 8, 2019

I have seen too many craziness in Football for my age...



I am too young for this... — Kelechi Watchdog Nkoro (@K1Says) May 8, 2019

This season's Champions League has been nuts. — Deji Faremi (@deejayfaremi) May 8, 2019

Fresh trim, Liverpool ain't ready for this. Lucas Moura under Pochettino should be illegal pic.twitter.com/OETC96gcK6 — Slewkey (@LukeAtYourHead) May 8, 2019

Football is so unpredictable — Ademola (@IamDemola_) May 8, 2019

My poor heart can't watch football anymore. Spurs qualify for the final of the Champions League after a 3 goal deficit. I'm done. No more football for me, I'm reverting to snooker championship. #AJATOT — Frank Edoho (@frankedoho) May 8, 2019

If and need any inspiration, they don’t even need to look so far away. Their once unheralded neighbour, Tottenham Hotspurs, are in the final of the Champions League. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) May 8, 2019

A Barcelona x Ajax final became a Liverpool x Tottenham final. Whatever you are going through, you are not down and out. Please, never give up! Never ever giving up after what I have seen the last 24 hours. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) May 8, 2019

Lucas Moura did what Cristiano couldn't do!!! Football, Bloody, fucking HELL!! #AJATOT — IbkSports (@IbkSports) May 8, 2019

God of Liverpool and Tottenham.. We serve the same God ! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾😂 — Davido (@iam_Davido) May 8, 2019

TOTTENHAMMMMMMMMMMMM



Ajax eliminated ❌❌

Its all Premier League teams final💪🙏 pic.twitter.com/5gnZQy3jEt — Oluseye Petphil (@petphil001) May 8, 2019

The best Champions League Season I have ever watched in a long long time wow!



Well Done Tottenham Hotspurs!



Never Give Up! #AJATOT #UCL pic.twitter.com/DPHguyhvz7 — Lecron JJ (@Lecron) May 8, 2019

This season's Uefa Champions League Semi finals are the best there shall be #UCL #ajatot pic.twitter.com/hEuw6pWp7u — Sifuna ™🇰🇪 (@Allanpetr) May 8, 2019