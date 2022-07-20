Best body cameras to buy for football & sport in 2022

Capture your Olivier Giroud moment with the best body camera's you can use on the pitch

Technology is becoming ever-present in football. Whether it's to make sure the ball crossed the line or for a tight offside decision. But, it doesn't have to only be used to implement football rules. Now more than ever, leading technology is being used to capture some amazing footage from a unique perspective.

Body cameras were recently put to the test during a warm-up friendly between AC Milan and Koln. One of the two cameras worn by Koln players captured some brilliant footage of Olivier Giroud's first goal against the German side.

If you want to put body cameras to the test and see what gems they can capture the next time you're on the pitch, look no further. We've put together a list of the best body cameras you can wear whilst playing football.

Ehomful Body Camera

This is a small but mighty camera, perfect for clipping onto your shirt if you don't like anything too bulky like a harness. It's easy to use, all you have to do is press the record button, and then you can plug the USB into a computer to upload the footage.

Reasons to buy:

Features a 120-degree field of view

One button to record and pause

Can store up to 8 hours of footage on a 64GB micro SD card

Get it from Amazon for £52.97

Veho Muvi HD10X Micro Body Camera

What's great about the Veho Muvi 10X camera is that it already comes with a clip, so you've got all the kit you need in one place. It's also speedy to charge, so you don't have to wait before you capture some more footage - another great option if you're looking for a more miniature body camera.

Reasons to buy:

Includes an 8GB micro SD card

Upload and play the footage with a micro USB

Comes with a spring clip

Get it from Amazon for £59.95

BOBLOV A22 Body Camera

BOBLOV have a range of body cameras, and this is one of their great budget-friendly options. It includes a small screen so you can view back what you've captured, plus, the rotatable camera means you can get the perfect angle ready for any football match.

Reasons to buy:

Comes with a clip which can be strapped onto a harness

Footage can be viewed on a 1.3-inch screen

Lightweight and compact

Get it from Amazon for £69.99

BOBLOV KJ21 Body Camera

This BOBLOV camera is an upgrade to the mini camera, and you'll need a harness to get the best out of them. Recording in 1296p ensures you get the very best crisp video every time, and a maximum recording time of 30 minutes allows for a breakdown of longer sessions.

Reasons to buy:

Large capacity battery

It's lightweight and compact

Comes with an audio recording

Get it from Amazon for £79.99

CAMMHD Body Camera

What's great about this camera is that you don't have the fuss of buying a memory card for it as it already has built-in memory. This body camera is anti-drop, so if it's dropped on the pitch, you can be assured that the camera will come out unharmed.

Reasons to buy:

Battery life of 15 hours after needing a recharge

Has a built-in 32GB memory card

Equipped with a 140-degree viewing angle

Get it from Amazon for £99.98

REXING P1 Body Camera

Infrared LEDs at the front of the REXING P1 camera ensure you get clear footage, even from 50ft away in the dark. So, if you're playing during low-light winter, you can still capture some great video. The body camera also gives you options to take pictures, making it a versatile pick.

Reasons to buy:

Built-in 64GB storage

Let's you record video for up to 20 hours

Can be password protected

Get it from Amazon for £99.99

BOBLOV New B20 Body Camera

The B20 BOBLOV camera has a low battery consumption, so you can get more out of the camera without constantly reaching for the charging cable. Lightweight and compact, it allows you to enjoy the game without feeling like you're being weighed down or not performing at your best.

Reason's to buy:

Features a built-in 2-inch LCD display screen

Records in 1080p full HD

Captures footage in low light

Get it from Amazon for £109.90

DEFENDER Body Camera

If you want a no-fuss kit, this is your best bet. The DEFENDER body camera comes with everything you'll need when recording on the pitch. This includes a shoulder harness to put the camera in, as well as a wall mount which you could mount to a goal post.

Reason's to buy:

Features night-vision

Connect to computers via a USB

Includes a shoulder harness

Get it from Amazon for £199.99

Insta360 GO 2 Body Camera

This compact camera holds all the top features you would get in a bigger camera, without the bulk size. You'll get crystal-clear footage recorded in 1440p, plus the camera is waterproof, so you don't have to worry about rainy days. The camera also boasts an anti-shake feature that stabilises movements for better video.

Reason's to buy:

Features an image stabiliser

Anti-Shake featured included

Rapid charge

Get it from Amazon for £264.00

GUARDIAN G1 Body Camera

The GUARDIAN ranks at the higher end of the budget spectrum, but for a good reason. You'll get unparalleled HD footage compared to the other cameras on the market. The Guardian body camera compresses recordings more efficiently, so you use less of the internal memory to store them.

Reason's to buy:

30 fps frame rate

1512p HD recordings

Can be used during both the day and night

Get it from Amazon for £229.99

