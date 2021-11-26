Black Friday 2021: Best deals and discounts on fitness and gym gear

All products featured on our site are independently chosen by us. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

The Black Friday sale means it's finally time to give the kit that has been left unloved in the washing basket for too long the boot.

Treat yourself to something new at a great price from Adidas, Nike, Reebok and more with their bargain discounts.

Black Friday always falls on the first Friday after Thanksgiving, which is November 26th for 2021, and the deals will run over the weekend. You've got to be quick though as these bargains won't be around for long.

January is looming and the gym will be packed once more, and if you want to look your best there's never been a better time to pick up some new clothing.

From the classic Adidas 3-stripes to Nike's groundbreaking moisture-wicking technology, you'll be spoiled for choice with whatever style you're looking for.

Always fancied yoga but didn't know what to wear? There's plenty of kit for everyone from a beginner to a full-fledged yogi.

Fed up with freezing on the subs bench at 5-a-side? Pick up a new long-sleeve jacket to keep you toasty, that will also work for an early morning frosty run.

This isn't the end of line tat that nobody wants, either. There's plenty of top-of-the-range kit in the sale from the biggest names.

If you're feeling really generous, you could buy something for the fitness fanatic in your life for Christmas.

Here are the best fitness/gym gear currently on sale.

You can't go wrong with the iconic style of the 3-stripes for these joggers, perfect for warming up or down for a workout.

Get them from Adidas for £35.00, was £50.00

With a stylish colour scheme, these leggings add a pop of colour to your workout, whether you like CrossFit or weightlifting.

Get them from Umbro for £20.00, was £40.00

These specialist running tights feature Speedwick technology to quickly wick away sweat so you stay dry. Reflective detailing makes sure you'll be seen on early morning or late night runs.

Get them from Reebok for £19.00, was £38.00

This short sleeve top works just as well for running as it does for the gym. Lightweight and breathable, it's made from 100% recycled fabrics.

Get it from Nike for £22.48, was £39.95

Lightweight jersey fabric won't slow your workout down, and the special woven technology wicks away sweat quickly.

Get it from Reebok for £13.00, was £20.00

Be inspired by Team GB for your gym sessions with these tracksuit bottoms.

Get it from Adidas for £27.95, was £27.95

Small but perfectly formed this has all of the space you need to pack your workout gear.

Get it from Reebok for £11.00, was £22.00

In a bold red, these woven shorts will brighten up any workout or early morning run if you can brave the chill.

Get them from Umbro for £12.00, was £25.00

A good sports bra is worth its weight in gold, and with a whopping 25% off and 4.2 out of 5-star reviews you can't go wrong with this one.

Get it from Nike for £54.72, was £72.95

Under Armour specialise in super soft fabric that dries quickly, leaving you to focus on your PB.

Get it from Under Armour for £17.60, was £22.00

Protect your valuables with this nifty wallet. The strap can be worn around your wrist, or used to hang it inside your locker to keep everything safe.

Get it from Reebok for £6.75, was £9.00

With a nod to their 2015 Primeknit design combined with Ultraboost tech, these trainers will have you shaving seconds from your PB.

Get them from Adidas for £104.00, was £160.00

These gloves will improve your grip to lift, push or pull your way through your sets. Light padding, wrist support and a fingerless design keep your dexterity.

Get it from Reebok for £19.60, was £28.00

Always fancied giving yoga a go but didn't know what to wear? Now's your chance to stock up - this soft top won't irritate skin and with split hems, you can stretch freely.

Get it from Nike for £28.46, was £37.95

As the weather starts to get more intense, this lightweight windbreaker is a must-have for exercising outdoors. Made partly from recycled materials you're doing your bit for the planet too.

Get it from Adidas for £88.00, was £160.00

Worried about chafing on a long run or a hard workout? This top has got you covered, it's lightweight and breathable and perfect for layering.

Get it from Under Armour for £31.50, was £45.00

Article continues below

Keep your essentials on you while working out with this waist bag, available in the sale in blue or pink. It comes with an adjustable waist strap, and zip closure for security.

Get it from Reebok for £9.75 (blue) or £8.40 (pink), was £13.00