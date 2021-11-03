The best Adidas trainers you can buy in 2021

All products featured on our site are independently chosen by us. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

German giants Adidas have been among the brand leaders in trainers for decades. The company produces top-quality shoes with a variety of purposes, from running to specialised sports and everyday lifestyle trainers.

This list features running shoes designed for both speed and distance; secure, waterproof makes crafted to tackle tough terrain in any weather; and stylish trainers that are both supremely comfortable and iconic in design ranging from retro to ultramodern, among others.

These are the best Adidas trainers on the market right now. Whatever you need from a shoe, one of these popular, high-quality models is sure to tick those boxes.

The adidas Ultraboost has proved a massive hit since its initial release in 2015. Its signature Boost midsole is soft, bouncy and provides near-unparalleled comfort, coupled with a flexible, stretchy and well-ventilated knit upper.

The 5.0 DNA takes all the core elements of the famous running shoe but uses them to create an everyday wear trainer that is versatile enough to be used for casual exercise.

Furthermore, the Ultraboost 5.0 DNA is made with Primeblue - a high-quality recycled material partially made with Parley Ocean Plastic and without virgin polyester to make it an eco-friendly trainer.

An iconic adidas Original, the Gazelle was initially designed as a sports shoe, but this modern-day version is crafted for everyday use. The soft, supple and snug-fitting trainer features a leather upper, padded ankle collar and heel counter to create a comfortable ride.

It is lightweight, yet durable, providing protection as well as a classic, retro-style based on the popular version released in 1991.

The winter edition of the ZX 700 is perfect for dealing with the cold, wet weather that comes with the dreary winter months. The mesh upper is overlaid with leather to keep out the rain or snow and the snug-fitting trainer’s textured lining is thick enough to keep your feet warm and comfortable.

The wintry details are also reflective in low light, ensuring that this shoe is both stylish and practical.

A second entry from the wildly popular Ultraboost range. The Ultraboost 21 is, however, designed more as a running shoe than an everyday trainer. Featuring 6% extra Boost foam in the midsole, this model is even bouncier underfoot and provides an extremely cushioned ride with excellent shock absorption.

It is heavier than its predecessors, making it a perfect fit for long, steady runs rather than intervals. The new torsion system creates a firmer shoe that provides greater control with each step. Like the 5.0 DNA, this model also features Primeblue material in its make as part of an environmentally-conscious initiative from Adidas.

The Ozweego is another from the adidas Originals collection. Its retro yet futuristic style makes it stand out from the crowd in the modern day – the trainer’s iconic eyestay and distinctive translucent nylon tube are particularly recognisable aspects of the design.

The nylon tube is just one of its many targeted support features, with further impact absorption to be found in the forefoot and heel for a supremely comfortable, cushioned ride. The shoe is also lightweight despite its big, bold design, with impeccable detailing and stylish midsole lines.

The Adidas Superstar is a polished, refined cultural icon. An Adidas Original and a favourite of a number of celebrities and trendsetters, the famous - and protective - shell-toe design of this stylish shoe is certainly a fashion statement.

As a former basketball shoe, however, it is also crafted with comfort and firm support in mind. The low-cut structure around the ankle and adjustable fit make it a superb choice for all ages.

The Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 2.0 is a high-tech, high-performance running shoe. This cutting-edge racer was crafted using data and insights from some of the fastest athletes in the world, featuring carbon-infused ‘Energyrods’ that are visible within the stylish midsole and, according to Adidas, provide a “tuned and lightweight stiffness for a more anatomical-driven transition”.

For comfort and bounce, two layers of ‘Lightstrike Pro’ foam are used in the midsole and the upper is ‘Celermesh 2.0’, which is designed for maximum flexibility and breathability without compromising on support and made partially with recycled polyester. For runners serious about optimising their speed, this is the perfect racing shoe.

The Continental 80 is an Adidas Original – it pairs classic ‘80s style with modern tech for a comfortable, well-rounded shoe. Its throwback design features a soft, breathable leather upper, flexible split-rubber sole and firm, padded ankle support due to the excellent collar.

The toe box is breathable, the outsole is durable and long-lasting and the Continental 80 retains plenty of stability from its roots as a sports shoe. The simplistic, yet elegant design is versatile and can be used in a variety of styles. A true all-rounder.

The Terrex Swift R2 GX is a well-optimised, all-terrain trail shoe. The ‘Gore-Tex’ lining is waterproof, yet retains breathability and the high-quality traxion rubber outsole is designed to provide maximum traction and grip in both wet and dry conditions.

Meanwhile, the durable, low-cut upper with speed lacing provides support and stability as you tackle rough and uneven ground. It absorbs shock superbly and is extremely lightweight despite its durability, allowing for speed when hiking across any kind of terrain.

A second pick from the ZX line, the ZX 2K Boost is also an adidas Original. A revamped running trainer designed for everyday use that features an almost unparalleled midsole in terms of its cushioning - it is said to be a match for the Boost foam used in the famous Ultraboost line.

This shoe delivers unmatched comfort with each stride and pairs that with a breathable, tongueless mesh upper and a retro-tech ‘80s style.

The NMD_R1 is an excellent example of new technology breathing life into an old-school trainer – as most Adidas Originals are. Despite being a retro shoe, the NMD-R1 is progressive and eye-catching in design, with midsole blocks and plenty of chic colours on offer.

This urban, everyday use trainer is firm and particularly supportive in the heel – combined with plush cushioning, a sock-like fit and a flexible yet supportive knit upper, it makes for a very comfortable shoe. This taped version is available on sale if you fancy a fresh take on the style of the trainer.

The Y-3 GR.1P is a collaborative effort between Adidas and Yohji Yamamoto. This ultramodern shoe is waterproof, with a snug-fitting, high-quality leather upper, mesh collar and the same ‘Gore-Tex’ lining found in the Terrex Swift R2 GX.

The colours of this unique shoe are largely monochromatic and feature a huge rubber sole for an almost gothic edge. A perfect blend of style and performance, this bold, distinctive trainer is of the highest quality.

The Ozrah is another Adidas Originals trainer with an edgy, futuristic design. Like the Ozweego, it is bold and its upper is also partly made with recycled materials. However, this shoe is sleeker and less bulky than its larger cousin and features Adiprene cushioning for supreme comfort.

The Forum Mid is an iconic, stylish throwback updated for the modern-day with a little flair in the form of a unique, removable criss-cross strap system that allows for quick, off-the-cuff adaptation of its look – a highly popular feature. This leather-coated Adidas Original is durable, versatile and comfortable. It's also a sustainable, ozone-safe and eco-friendly trainer as well.

