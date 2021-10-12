The best Adidas football boots you can buy in 2021

All products featured on our site are independently chosen by us. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

When it comes to football boots, Adidas are one of the best in the business. Their top models, which include innovative spiked Predator boots and super speedy X Ghosted boots, can be found on the feet of elite players in the world’s best football leagues. Alongside Nike and Puma, they are killing it in the design game lately.

But luckily, you don’t have to be an elite player to wear these boots, and Adidas actually has some deals for Creators Club members of their website, which is free to sign up to. At the moment they’re offering free delivery for those who sign up for the membership. They’ve also just begun their Autumn Sale which has reductions on over 6,000 items up to 40% which we highly recommend checking out.

Here are the best football boots, alongside budget alternatives, currently available from Adidas.

FIRM GROUND BOOTS

Firm ground football boots have blade shaped studs which help dig into the grass to give a great grip. This type of boot is the most popular that is sold, and is especially useful for well-maintained pitches in the summer. But don’t go putting them away in the cupboard until next year, they’re also ideal for when the ground has frozen in winter.

Best firm ground boots: Adidas Predator Freak + FG

Adidas marked the start of a new season with a cool new colourway for their popular Predator boots. These groundbreaking boots have hundreds of grippy spikes on the strike zone called Demonskin 2.0 that help with first touch and ball control. They come with a Purecut laceless design which means there’s less interference between your feet and the ball. The studs are configured with a Controlframe that stabilises the boot and means the interconnectivity of the shoe and the soleplate flows for ultimate traction.

Get them from Adidas for £230.00

Best budget firm ground boots: Adidas Predator Freak .3 firm ground boots

These are the access level Predator Freak firm ground boots which utilises 3D printed Demonscale elements so you still have access to that freaky grippy texture that pros love. This model has a lace closure for players who like to feel extra support from their boots. The firm ground soleplate is dipped in a striking solar yellow and the textile upper is designed for comfort. Meanwhile, the midcut sock design brilliantly helps to support your ankles.

Get them from Adidas for £75.00

SOFT GROUND BOOTS

Soft ground boots have longer, round, conical studs. These studs make sure you don’t slip over when playing in wet and muddy conditions, which let’s face it is quite often in places like the United Kingdom.

Best soft ground boots: Adidas X Speedflow .1 soft ground boots

These sleek Speedflow boots are fit for strikers and all players who like to score a lot of goals. They use a Carbitex carbon fibre insert for flexible support and have a raised forefoot just like running spikes. The Agilitycage closes the distance between player and boot and provides all-over lockdown and stability. For those who prefer a more standard form of ankle support, the Adidas Primeknit low collar is perfect. The Core Black and Sonic Ink colourway looks ultra-modern and classic at the same time.

Get them from Adidas for £180.00

Best budget soft ground boots: Adidas X Speedflow .3 soft ground boots

The tongue on these boots is made from a four-way stretch fabric which provides support both crosswise and lengthwise for ultimate flexibility. Adidas is also trying to end plastic waste, so 20% of the pieces used to create the upper are at least 50% recycled. The upper is coated in Adidas’s Speedskin solution which is a semi-translucent material that is perfect for speedy players who like a lightweight boot.

Get them from Adidas for £70.00

MULTI GROUND BOOTS

Multi ground studs are configured with multiple features to give you the best of all worlds. They’re designed to give peak performance across a variety of pitch surfaces. While they can be used in regular grass, it bears remembering that the studs are shorter than firm and soft ground boots so you will lose a bit of traction there.

Best multi ground boots: Adidas Copa Sense .3 multi ground boots

These sturdy boots are best suited to those all-round type players. The soft leather on the upper moulds to your feet whilst the waved textures give you ball control where you need it. These boots use a modern lace closure. The collar on these boots stretches wide so they can still be pulled on with ease and keep your ankle secure. Adidas recommends that you size up in this boot model, so if you normally take a size 10, order a 10.5.

Get them from Adidas for £52.50

Best budget multi ground boots: Adidas Copa Sense .3 multi ground boots

The Copa collection from Adidas is known for the form-fitting uppers and its focus on making the player feel as close to the ball as possible. In fact, these boots are designed from the inside out instead of leaving the inner to last. The result is a comfortable, seamless anatomical fit. Material-wise, the upper is made from supple leather that helps cushion every touch for quality ball control.

Get them from Adidas for £49.00

ARTIFICIAL GRASS BOOTS

Artificial grass is sometimes referred to as “All Weather Grass” and sometimes is sometimes followed by numbers. The numbers refer to the generation of artificial grass used, e.g. 3G, 4G and sometimes 5G. These studs are the short studs are hollowed out which helps reduce strain on knees and ankles. The reason you shouldn’t wear firm ground boots is that it will send hard shocks through your joints as you play.

Best artificial grass boots: Adidas Predator Freak .1 artificial grass boots

For those who love the look of the Predator Freak but prefer a more traditional lower cut ankle entry, there is a happy medium for you. The top-of-the-range .1 model has been configured for artificial grass which means you can get that Premier League look on a local level with multiple generations of artificial grass. These come with the showstopping Demonskin 2.0 spikes that mean when you get possession, the ball isn’t going anywhere.

Get them from Adidas for £126.00

Best budget artificial grass boots: Adidas X Ghosted .3 multi ground boots

If you’re looking for a versatile boot because you’re not always sure where your next match will be played, it’s worth checking the small print on multi ground boots. These Adidas X Ghosted .3 boots are not only suitable for artificial grass but firm and hard ground as well. Lightweight with the Speedskin upper coating the boot, these have a lace closure and a stretchy tongue and sock so they’re really comfortable. They’re so lightweight that one reviewer even said they mimic playing barefoot on a beach.

Get them from Adidas for £49.00

ASTRO TURF BOOTS

Though having boots specially designed for astro turf when artificial grass ones exist may sound redundant, they have very different purposes. Yes, artificial grass boots have studs, but these are designed for those shorter, gnarlier, more traditional turf pitches. The studs on these boots are short, plentiful and made of rubber. There’s also bounce in the sole to give back when the pitch can’t.

Best astro turf boots: Adidas Copa Sense .1 turf boots

These turf boots have a lugged rubber soul which means it’s got lots of ups and downs and indentations so they’re perfect for providing traction on turf. They’re made from a soft leather which has different grooved markings on each part of the boot to help streamline dribbling, shooting and passing. The sides have Touchpods which are foam-filled pods which absorb impact and help with ball control.

Get them from Adidas for £77.00

Best budget astro turf boots: Adidas Nemeziz 19.3 laceless turf boots

The crossover mid-cut ankle design on these boots makes them laceless, making these the perfect choice for those who just like to put their boots on and get playing. A lot of the upper is made from elastic stretch which makes them ultra comfortable and snug. The elastic design was actually modelled after sports tape used by boxers and ballet dancers – Adidas wanted these boots to feel as secure as that. The rest of the upper uses Agility Mesh which is known for its responsiveness when controlling the ball.

Get them from Adidas for £52.47

INDOOR BOOTS

Indoor football boots are sometimes known as futsal boots. They’re not just any old trainers, the rubber soles are specially designed so they don’t leave marks on the floor when playing indoors. They also have a bounce in the sole which is useful on such a hard surface.

Best indoor boots: Adidas X Speedflow .1 indoor boots

These X Speedflow .1 indoor boots look just as sleek as the studded version, which can be hard to find with an indoor model. The midsole of these boots is made from Lightstrike cushioning which provides bounce to help with responsiveness indoors. They have an internal TPU cage frame which supports the heel and foot stability.

Get them from Adidas for £75.00

Best budget indoor boots: Adidas X Ghosted .3 indoor boots

Article continues below

The diamond shape texture all over the boots helps with refining ball control. That extra bit of grip goes a long way which makes these indoor boots perfect for those who love dribbling. They have a stretchy sock which hugs the ankle and are secured with a lace closure. As with all their Ghosted models, the materials used are extra lightweight to boost acceleration to keep you ahead of the game.

Get them from Adidas for £49.00

