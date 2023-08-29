Mason Greenwood next club: Besiktas interested in signing Man Utd forward with striker told 'Turkish fans will accept him'

Turkish side Besiktas are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood on loan.

The 21-year-old forward saw charges of attempted rape, coercive and controlling behaviour and assault against him dropped in February.

It was confirmed by the Red Devils last week that the Bradford-born forward is set to resume his career away from Old Trafford.

However, Turkish side Besiktas have emerged as potential suitors for the forward, with i suggesting that the Super Lig outfit is considering entering into negotiations with United.

With his contract not set to expire until June 2025, the most likely deal would include a temporary switch, with his future beyond this season still relatively unclear.

“Of course they have seen what has been said in the UK and further afield,” a source told the newspaper. “People think that Turkey is an easy way out for Greenwood, as he will just be able to get on with his career away from the public eye.

''But clubs know that is not how it works. Reporters will come from England to follow his progress wherever he goes, we are sure of that.

“A short loan is appealing, though. If things go wrong, he will return to Manchester quickly. If he comes to Istanbul and scores goals straight away, the boos will quickly go.

''That is just the way that football works, however bad a taste that leaves. I think Turkish fans will accept him.”

Reports of a move to Saudi Arabia were ushered away last week by high-profile individuals, with former Liverpool captain and current Al-Ettifaq boss Steven Gerrard even taking to Instagram to shut down any claims.