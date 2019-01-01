Bernardo Silva handed one-game ban for Mendy tweet

The Manchester City winger will also have to undergo education following his racially-charged post on social media

winger Bernardo Silva has been handed a one-game ban and a £50,000 fine for a September tweet at team-mate Benjamin Mendy.

Silva tweeted a photo of Mendy as a child alongside an old image from Spanish company 'Conguitos' that has been condemned for racist undertones, with the caption: "Guess who?"

Mendy did not take offence, replying with laughing emojis, but others quickly pointed out the racial aspect of Silva's remarks.

He was soon charged by the FA for the post, and will now miss out on one match as a result of the social media post.

"Bernardo Silva has been suspended for one first team competitive fixture, fined £50,000 and must complete face-to-face education after admitting a breach of FA Rule E3," the FA said in a statement.



"The Manchester City midfielder’s social media activity on 22 September 2019 breached FA Rule E3(1), as it was insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute, and constituted an “Aggravated Breach”, which is defined in FA Rule E3(2), as it included reference, whether expressed or implied, to race and/or colour and/or ethnic origin."

