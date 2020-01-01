Bernard Mensah: Besiktas declare Ghana midfielder coronavirus positive

The 25-year-old has been isolated from his club mates after being detected to be with Covid-19

and midfielder Bernard Mensah has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Turkish club has announced.

The 25-year-old was confirmed to have contracted the disease following a medical examination on his return from international duty.

He was with the Black Stars for friendly matches against Mali and , featuring in the first game.

"On the return of our football player Bernard Mensah to the Ghana national team camp where he was invited, the routine Covid-19 PCR test applied by our club was positive," Besiktas announced in a statement signed by club health board coordinator Dr Tekin Kerem Ulku on their official website.

"Bernard Mensah's follow-up and treatment process started in accordance with the relevant protocols.

"It is announced to the public with respect."

Mensah's time with the Ghana national team was his maiden call-up in five years.

On Friday, he played the first 45 minutes of what ended in a disappointing 3-0 loss to Mali.

He was, however, an unused substitute as the Black Stars bounced back with a big 5-1 demolition of Asian champions and 2022 World Cup hosts in a second friendly game on Monday.

Both matches were played in the Turkish city of Antalya, a situation requiring no international travel for him during the course of the national assignment.

Should Mensah fail to make a quick recovery, he could miss his club's Turkish Super Lig clash with Denizlispor on October 26.

His absence will be a blow for The Black Eagles who are looking to climb further up on the league table after a not-so-good start to the season.

The club currently occupies 15th position after four rounds of matches, with Mensah featuring in all the games.

In August, the Ghanaian joined The Black Eagles on a season-long loan with an option to buy from Kayserispor.

He has previously also played for Kasimpasa in , and Vitoria Guimaraes in .

The Accra-born player is a product of Ghana Premier League side Wafa, formerly the Academy.

He will hope to earn a second straight call-up when Ghana’s squad assemble for a 2022 (Afcon) qualifier against Sudan in November.