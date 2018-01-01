Benitez wins November's Premier League Manager of the Month award

After a difficult start to the 2018-19 season, Newcastle United moved away from the bottom of the table by securing maximum points last month

Rafael Benitez has picked up the Premier League Manager of the Month award for November after steering Newcastle United to three successive wins.

Newcastle had failed to register a victory in the 2018-19 season going into the month, but a nine-point haul helped move them away from the relegation zone.

Having recorded respective 1-0 and 2-1 results in home fixtures against Watford and Bournemouth, they rounded out November with a hard-fought 2-1 triumph over Burnley at Turf Moor.

"It's always good to win trophies - I would obviously like to win more manager of the month awards, as that means we're in a better position in the table," Benitez said.

"It's good for the staff too, everyone that is helping you because it gives you extra motivation."

The Magpies have since embarked on a three-match winless run but can get back on track with a win against Huddersfield away on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Son Heung-min was awarded the Premier League Goal of the Month honour following his solo effort for Tottenham in their 3-1 victory over Chelsea on November 24.

Son out-paced Jorginho to pick up Dele Alli's pass down Spurs' right before cutting inside David Luiz and beating goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga with a left-footed shot.

It was the South Korea international's first league goal of the season but his 50th for the Lilywhites.

Spurs are back in Premier League action this weekend at Wembley, as Burnley make the trip to north London.