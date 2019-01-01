Bengaluru FC need not travel as Mohun Bagan have not registered for Super Cup

The reigning Super Cup champions have not travelled to Bhubaneswar as they are ensured of getting a walkover...

need not travel to Bhubaneswar for their Round of 16 match in the ongoing Super Cup against as the latter have not registered for the tournament.

The Blues will now directly play in the quarter-finals of the tournament against the winners of and on April 4.

It must be noted that other clubs have registered for the tournament but barring , Chennai City FC and , the rest are unlikely to take the pitch. Therefore, according to procedure their opponents must be present at the venue to become eligible to get a walkover.

in a press release confirmed their decision of not participating in the Super Cup. It stated, "The Board of QEBFC met today and discussed the participation in the Super Cup Tournament. The East Bengal Nominees on the Board suggested that since an alliance of Clubs have already been formed, it would be unethical for us to come out of the Alliance."

The league committee of the All Football Federation (AIFF) will convene on April 12 to deliberate on possible sanctions that might be imposed on the rebel I-League clubs for giving walkovers in the Super Cup despite registering their squads.