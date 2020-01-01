'Bengaluru are ready to compete' - Carles Cuadrat satisfied with the Blues' comeback against Odisha

The Blues boss hailed Odisha's fighting spirit and suggested it was difficult to get the win against them...

Bengaluru extended their unbeaten run to six games with a 2-1 win over Odisha on Thursday in the (ISL).

Sunil Chhetri's clinical header put the Blues in front but Steven Taylor restored parity in the game from a setpiece. Cleiton Silva made sure that Bengaluru walked away with full points with a goal in the second half.

Blues boss Carles Cuadrat deemed the match as a difficult encounter and felt that the depth of their squad has helped them so far in the season.



"It has been a very tough game and it has been very difficult to get the three points and you see we had to get new players because they are getting tired and Ashique (Kuruniyan) got injured. I am happy with the depth of the squad and they have shown that they are ready and it is important. After five, six games it is normal, you have to make some substitutions and the guys who came later on really helped to fight for the three points. Very happy with the work," said Cuadrat.



Cuadrat also gave an update on full-back Ashqiue Kuruniyan who had picked up an injury after a clash with Jerry Mawihngmingthanga in the second half.



"It looks a bad injury. It looks (like a) fracture in the bone. I feel very sorry for him. I feel he was our best player of the season after six games but maybe now it may take some time to get him back."

More teams

The Spanish coach heaped praise on Brazilian attacker Cleiton Silva as he hailed his versatility upfront and spoke about how the player has impacted the league already after just six matches.

"He (Cleiton Silva) has a lot of quality and he is clever. It is fantastic for us because we can use him as a number 9 or a number 10 or even as a winger so he is one of those players who is making an impact in the ISL," stated the Spaniard.

Article continues below

Cuadrat felt that his team has still a lot to improve and the new players who have joined this season must adapt well with the dynamics of the team.

"We are a solid and compact team, said Cuadrat. "Everybody knows what to do in different positions. The new players need time to adapt because the level that we demand from them is really high like high defence and movements in the attack. So it takes time and I am happy. Ashique, Suresh last season took time to adjust and this season I see the amazing level of physicality they can give to the team. Our substitutions in the defence are also working well. I think everybody is focused and we are ready to compete."



The Spaniard hailed the opposition's performance and stated that it took a lot of effort on their part to clinch the three points which were satisfying for him.

"Odisha are very good team and they are very well organized. It was difficult to fight for the three points. They are not in a good dynamic after just one draw and it is difficult. But they were really going for the game and it was a good game. In these kinds of games, if you don't get a two-goal lead, you can suffer as we suffered from a setpiece. They have (Steven) Taylor, he is a huge player. That moment was very difficult when they scored and we Ashique injured. I have to say I am very satisfied with the way the team came back and scored the second goal."

