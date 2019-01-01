Benfica interested in Mexico international Antuna - sources

The winger's performances for El Tri and the LA Galaxy have drawn interest from the Portuguese club, though his future may remain in MLS

After a standout summer with the national team and important contributions with the in , Uriel Antuna is drawing interest from .

The Lisboa club would pay , Antuna's parent club with which he recently re-signed until 2022 so as not to lose a potential future star, to acquire the winger outright after a number of loan stints.

Antuna's loan with the Galaxy is set to expire in December, leaving the 22-year-old's future in City's hands.

Sources also tell Goal that the Santos Laguna product has adapted well to life away from the field in Los Angeles, and would like for directors from City and the Galaxy to work together on another loan deal with the player already feeling comfortable in MLS.

A move to wouldn't be the first time Antuna played in Europe. After signing with City from Santos, Antuna was loaned to Groningen but played just 20 matches in the Eredivisie and spent much of his time with the team's youth squad.

Antuna had a breakout summer with El Tri at the Gold Cup. After missing the initial roster cut, Antuna was included as an injury replacement. He started the first game of the tournament and scored a hat trick against Cuba. He added another goal in a win over Martinique and also had a handful of assists in the tournament.

Mexico manager Tata Martino has continued to include him in the squad, with Antuna scoring against the United States in a September and putting in the opening goal of a 5-1 rout of Bermuda in Concacaf Nations League play earlier this month.

It's also been a good year with the Galaxy, with Antuna earning 29 starts in the regular season and scoring six goals and notching five assists in that spell. Antuna also started the weekend's playoff game against , which the Galaxy won, 2-1.

The Galaxy move on from that match to face cross town rival on Thursday night in a highly anticipated match that will decide which team faces the in the Western Conference final.

While Antuna could now be set to test himself with Benfica, the man himself has long-term ambitions to make it in the Premier League.

"My dream is to be with City and fight for a place there," Antuna told Fox Sports in October.

"There are world-class players but nothing is impossible, I will fight and try to be in one of the best teams in the world."

"The new contract is the result of things that I have been doing well, thanks to the effort and sacrifice. Being on the field gives you a lot of experience, a lot of confidence to play, to touch, to work and all those kind of things."