Ben Malango: Raja Casablanca sign DR Congo forward
Moroccan club Raja Casablanca have announced the signing of Ben Malango from Tout Puissant Mazembe.
The forward put pen to paper on a three-year deal with Raja after a successful medical with the side.
“Ben Malango NgitaRaja Sports have signed Congolese international Ben Malango on a three-year contract," read a statement on the club website.
“Ben Malango Ngita was born in 1993 and plays in the centre of the attack. Raja Sports Club wishes a good career for the player with the club.”
Malango failed to make DR Congo’s final squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, where the Leopards reached the Round of 16 of the tournament.
The 25-year-old could make his debut for Raja in their Caf Champions League game with Brikama United on August 23.