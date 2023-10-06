'Sky were under direct orders to not say a single word about it' - Ex-Premier League goalkeeper Ben Foster makes outrageous claim saying PGMOL and Sky Sports worked together on not showing Liverpool-Tottenham VAR blunder on television

Ben Foster said that Premier League match officials and Sky Sports colluded to conceal the VAR error during Liverpool's loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

Foster claims Sky was shushed by PGMOL

PGMOL refute claims

VAR officials suspended

WHAT HAPPENED? The gaffe, in which VAR Darren England misinterpreted an on-field judgement and allowed a legal goal by Liverpool's Luis Diaz to be written off for offside, has drawn harsh condemnation for the referees' body. Online conspiracies about Liverpool being targeted by the football governing body have been spawned by the occurrence, and now Foster has added his voice to the mix. The Ex-England international claims that Sky Sports had been directly pressured by the PGMOL and its VAR staff at Premier League headquarters to exclude replays of the event during the LIVE match.

WHAT THEY SAID: "They didn't show one replay for the rest of the half and then at half time they didn't talk about it - not once - until ten seconds before the second half," Foster claimed on his podcast The Cycling GK [via Daily Mail].

"That tells me Sky are in bed with the people at VAR and [the PGMOL]. Because they must have got straight on the phone and said 'do not highlight the fact that we’ve cocked up here, do not show it, do not bad-mouth us, do nothing.'

"I guarantee you that’s what’s happened. So that’s why Sky were under direct orders to not say a single word about it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Foster's allegations have been rejected by the PGMOL as "unfounded and completely untrue," according to the Independent. The PGMOL has no control over what TV executives choose to air, according to the reports, which also notes that only the Premier League's match centre provides information to broadcasters.

WHAT NEXT? Following the incident, match VAR officials England and Dan Cook have been removed from the upcoming Premier League matches with the former set to be removed from all Reds games this season.