Belgium Women vs Scotland Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Belgium Women will need to secure a win over Scotland Women on Friday in order to boost their chances of making it to the Women's Nations League finals.
The Belgian Red Flames helped themselves to a 3-2 win over England, while Pedro Martinez Losa's side are left battling relegation following back-to-back defeats to Netherlands. Only wins in both their remaining games can prevent Scotland from dropping to League B.
Belgium Women vs Scotland Women kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|December 1, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|7:30 pm GMT
|Venue:
|King Power at Den Dreef
The UEFA Women's Nations League match between Belgium and Scotland will be played at Den Dreef - known as King Power at Den Dreef for sponsorship reasons - in Leuven, Belgium.
It will kick off at 7:30 pm GMT on December 1 in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Belgium Women vs Scotland Women online - TV channels & live streams
In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through BBC Alba, BBC iPlayer and via the BBC Sport Website.
Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Belgium Women team news
Belgium coach Ives Serneels will look to field a strong side for the crucial tie.
With Nicky Evrard expected to continue in between the sticks, Fortuna Sittard forward Tessa Wullaert will be looking to add to her two goals at the tournament.
Belgium Women possible XI: Evrard; Kees, Cayman, De Caigny, De Neve, Deloose; Vanhaevermaet, Detruyer, Missipo; Blom, Wullaert.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Evrard, Lemey, Lichtfus
|Defenders:
|Philtjens, Van Belle, Iliano, Cayman, Vangheluwe, De Neve, Kees, Deloose
|Midfielders:
|Delecauw, Vanhaevermaet, Detruyer, Missipo
|Forwards:
|Littel, Wijnants, De Caigny, Wullaert, Daniels, Blom, Fon, Janssens
Scotland Women team news
The likes of Sam Kerr, Abi Harrison, Hayley Lauder and Brogan Hay have made Martinez Losa's squad, while Erin Cuthbert has shrugged off her niggle.
Kerr is likely to start ahead of Kirsty MacLean, with Lee Gibson tipped to replace Sandy MacIver in goal.
Scotland Women possible XI: Gibson, Howard, Clark, Docherty, Corsie, McLauchlan, Kerr, Cuthbert, Evans, Thomas, Emslie
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Gibson, Fife, MacIver
|Defenders:
|Mukandi, Docherty, Corsie, Clark, McLauchlan, Howard
|Midfielders:
|Kerr, Brown, MacLean, Rodgers, Napier, Evans, Lauder, Cuthbert
|Forwards:
|Davidson, Emslie, Thomas, Hanson, Gallagher, Harrison, Hay
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|September 26, 2023
|Scotland 1-1 Belgium
|UEFA Women's Nations League
|April 11, 2017
|Belgium 5-0 Scotland
|Friendlies Women
|April 9, 2008
|Belgium 0-1 Scotland
|Friendlies Women
|September 6, 2006
|Belgium 0-3 Scotland
|Friendlies Women
|April 21, 2002
|Scotland 4-0 Belgium
|Women's WC Qualification Europe