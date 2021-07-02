Belgium vs Italy: Betting odds, tips, predictions, TV channel & team news

The Allianz Arena hosts the most high-profile game in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 and there should be goals at both ends in Munich on Friday

Belgium face Italy in Munich on Friday evening in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 in a tie which sees two of the most in-form sides left in the tournament pitted against one another.

Roberto Mancini's men suffered a scare in the last 16 against Austria who took them to extra time and ended the Azzurri's 11-match run of clean sheets, yet Italy remain unbeaten since September 2018.

The Red Devils meanwhile remain the only side in the competition to have won all of their matches inside 90 minutes with Roberto Martinez's team knocking out holders Portugal in the previous round.

Belgium vs Italy latest odds

Belgium are outsiders for the clash at the Allianz Arena, with bet365 pricing them at 12/5 (3.40) to win in 90 minutes, despite the fact that they are the top-ranked team in the world.

The side that finished third at the last World Cup are available at 11/10 (2.10) to make it through to the semi-finals while Italy are offered at 4/6 (1.66) to qualify.

Mancini's men can be backed at 13/10 (2.30) to win without extra time, with the draw at 21/10 (3.10).

Belgium vs Italy team news

Belgium could be missing two of their biggest stars, with Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and Real Madrid's Eden Hazard both picking up injuries in the 1-0 win over Portugal.

Roberto Martinez, however, stressed that neither problem was too serious and has not ruled them out of featuring at some point on Friday.

Italy have no major injury concerns ahead of the clash in Bavaria.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

UK TV channel Online stream BBC One BBC iPlayer

BBC One will be showing Belgium vs Italy live on TV in the United Kingdom (UK). The BBC iPlayer will be streaming the game live online.

Belgium vs Italy preview

Both teams have been excellent defensively in the tournament, recording three clean sheets from their respective four matches played and the expectation is for both defences to keep things tight once more.

However, both sides also boast extremely impressive scoring records, particularly Belgium, who have netted in 34 consecutive games.

The Italians for their part have netted in 27 of their last 28 matches in all competitions, and there could be some value in backing both of these strong outfits to find the back of the net.

Five different Italian players have scored in this tournament, while four Belgians have got their names on the score sheet, showing they have various attacking threats to heighten the appeal of backing a game with goals.

Belgium vs Italy tips & predictions

Both teams to score is priced at evens (2.00) which looks like an attractive price given how in-form the two sides have been in the final third.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

Both teams to score at evens (2.0) for a 2pt stake with bet365